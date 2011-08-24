Image 1 of 17 Amanda Miller, Emilia Fahlin and Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad) ready for staging in downtown Aspen. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 17 Kristin Armstrong celebrates her overall win of the Aspen Women's Pro Stage Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 17 Two legends: Connie Carpenter and Jeannie Longo. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 17 Anne Samplonius celebrates her win of with her new baby, Olympia Samplonius Powers. Samplonius is a Olympic athlete for Canada. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 17 Anne Samplonius takes the win in stage three of the Aspen Pro Women's Stage Race in downtown Aspen. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 17 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) dug deep to bridge to the leaders with two laps to go, and finished fourth. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 17 The Aspen Pro Women's Stage Race covered the same downtown route used by the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, and enjoyed huge crowds (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 17 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) maintains her focus (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 17 Kristen McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) in the Best Colorado Rider jersey sets pace at the front during the early laps around the 1.1 mile downtown course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 17 With three laps to go Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) led the front group over the climb in downtown Aspen. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 17 Kristen McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) in the Best Colorado Rider jersey ascends the only climb on the 1.1 mile downtown course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 17 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo were together at the front most of the race, and helped fracture the field into several groups. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 17 Kristen McGrath and Kristen Armstrong(Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) set the pace during the early laps. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 17 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) takes a turn at the front in effort to shed Kristin Armstrong. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 17 Women's peloton passes by iconic Aspen scenery and architecture (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 17 Kristen McGrath discusses race strategy with Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) during callups. McGrath wears the Best Colorado Rider jersey and Armstrong the Race Leader jersey. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 17 Team Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12 gathers for a group picture following their domination of the Aspen Women's Pro Stage Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis for MS) won the finale criterium at the Aspen Women's Pro Race. She outpaced a late-race breakaway that included Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in second. Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) won the bunch sprint for third place. Armstrong's teammate Kristin McGrath, who was also the breakaway, hung on for fourth place.

"It was awesome to get a win here because the crowds were great and hats off to Jessica Phillips for putting this race on," Samplonius said. "It was fantastic for women's racing and I hope next year it becomes bigger and better with more numbers on the line. It was a fantastic race."

Armstrong won the overall title at the inaugural three-day omnium event. She took over the leader's jersey following her stage two circuit race victory in Snowmass and maintain her lead through the final criterium in Aspen.

The final stage of the Aspen Women's Pro Race offered a technical 11-corner criterium that included a hill each lap. The race was held in downtown Aspen and finished prior to the Pro men's USA Pro Cycling Challenge on the same finish line.

Armstrong started the stage in the leader's jersey with a six-point lead ahead of runner up Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) who was tied for points with stage one winner McGrath.

"Colavita was being aggressive," said Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad). "It was an aggressive crit and the altitude was killing everybody and it was a tough course. The hill didn't look hard but it was. There were lots of attacks and a big split in the group with about 15 girls for a while."

"Our team didn't have such a good race yesterday because the altitude got to us and so we were trying to go for a stage win today," she said. "We were being aggressive and having fun. We were here to race our bikes, have fun, did lots of attacking."

During the closing laps, Colavita-Forno D'Asolo launched several attacks that were quickly followed by Armstrong and either Samplonius or her teammate and US National Road Champion Robin Farina.

"It was just me and Robin and we were out-numbered," Samplonius said. "The altitude was good for me because I live in Boulder but Robin struggled with it. We were conservative and picked our moments to go. We waited until the end because this course wears on you, uphill and finishing stretch was tough."

Armstrong attacked with two laps to go and Samplonius and McGrath bridged across. McGrath did much of the work to drive the breakaway. Samplonius sprinted around the pair of teammates through the final technical corners to take the stage win ahead of Armstrong.

Hall launched herself out of the field and passed McGrath at the line for third place. Colavita-Forno D'Asolo was pleased with its performance this week after placing one rider on the podium each day.

"With the crowds here today we wanted to put on a big show and make it a great race," said DS Rachel Heal. "All four were attacking right from the start of the race. Stuff would go for a short amount of time and get brought back. It was a tough race out here with the altitude and it being a small but strong bunch. We got three podiums in three days so we are happy with the race."

Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) placed sixth ahead of Amanda Miller and Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Highroad), Erica Allar (Ride Clean p/b Patentit.com), Robin Farina (Now-Novartis for MS) and Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal-MapMyRide).

