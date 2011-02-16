Thailand's Nontasin powers to women's TT championship
Kolahdooz claims Junior men's gold for Iran
|1
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|0:48:07.36
|2
|Eunju Son (Korea)
|0:01:36.92
|3
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|0:02:21.58
|4
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|0:02:38.50
|5
|Yelena Antonova (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:58.00
|6
|Dinah Chan (Singapore)
|0:03:31.15
|7
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:03:38.97
|8
|Thuy Dung Nguyen (Vietnam)
|0:04:57.49
|9
|Olga Drobtsheva (Uzbekistan)
|0:05:23.51
|10
|Seba Al Raai (Syrian Arab Republic)
|0:07:14.60
|11
|Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:07:33.10
|1
|Amir Kolahdooz (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:46:35.00
|2
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:42.68
|3
|Sang Hoon Park (Korea)
|0:00:47.57
|4
|Vasiliy Shekochikhin (Uzbekistan)
|0:01:07.25
|5
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:16.29
|6
|Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|0:01:30.38
|7
|Naoya Uchino (Japan)
|0:02:16.39
|8
|Van Quyen Tran (Vietnam)
|0:02:27.75
|9
|Rustom Lim (Philippines)
|0:02:29.15
|10
|Ali Mohamed (Bahrain)
|0:02:41.87
|11
|Omran Almohammad (Syrian Arab Republic)
|0:03:42.49
|12
|Muhammad Syahriwan Mohd Shari (Malaysia)
|0:03:57.89
|13
|Theo Loo (Singapore)
|0:05:20.41
|14
|Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mongolia)
|0:05:50.72
|15
|Weng Chun Choi (Macao, China)
|0:08:04.27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy