Trending

Thailand's Nontasin powers to women's TT championship

Kolahdooz claims Junior men's gold for Iran

Elite Women - 34.8km
1Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)0:48:07.36
2Eunju Son (Korea)0:01:36.92
3Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:02:21.58
4Minami Uwano (Japan)0:02:38.50
5Yelena Antonova (Kazakhstan)0:02:58.00
6Dinah Chan (Singapore)0:03:31.15
7Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)0:03:38.97
8Thuy Dung Nguyen (Vietnam)0:04:57.49
9Olga Drobtsheva (Uzbekistan)0:05:23.51
10Seba Al Raai (Syrian Arab Republic)0:07:14.60
11Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:07:33.10

Junior Men - 34.8km
1Amir Kolahdooz (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:46:35.00
2Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:00:42.68
3Sang Hoon Park (Korea)0:00:47.57
4Vasiliy Shekochikhin (Uzbekistan)0:01:07.25
5Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)0:01:16.29
6Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)0:01:30.38
7Naoya Uchino (Japan)0:02:16.39
8Van Quyen Tran (Vietnam)0:02:27.75
9Rustom Lim (Philippines)0:02:29.15
10Ali Mohamed (Bahrain)0:02:41.87
11Omran Almohammad (Syrian Arab Republic)0:03:42.49
12Muhammad Syahriwan Mohd Shari (Malaysia)0:03:57.89
13Theo Loo (Singapore)0:05:20.41
14Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (Mongolia)0:05:50.72
15Weng Chun Choi (Macao, China)0:08:04.27

Latest on Cyclingnews