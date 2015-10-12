Image 1 of 43 Nino Schurter of Switzerland celebrates his win ahead Maxime Marotte of France Image 2 of 43 Kohei Yamamoto #28 of Japan Image 3 of 43 Stephen Ettinger #30 of the United States Image 4 of 43 Howard Grotts #27 of the United States Image 5 of 43 Andrea Tiberi #12 of Italy Image 6 of 43 Andrea Tiberi #12 of Italy Image 7 of 43 Andrea Tiberi #12 of Italy Image 8 of 43 Luiz Cocuzzi #44 of Brazil Image 9 of 43 Maxime Marotte #6 of France Image 10 of 43 Jenny Rissveds #31 of Sweden Image 11 of 43 Ricardo Pscheidt #43 of Brazil Image 12 of 43 Matthias Wengelin #48 of Sweden Image 13 of 43 Jaroslav Kulhavy #4 of Czech Republic Image 14 of 43 Luca Braidot #29 of Italy Image 15 of 43 Nino Schurter #2 of Switzerland Image 16 of 43 Maxime Marotte #6 of France Image 17 of 43 Julien Absalon #1 of France Image 18 of 43 Henrique Avancini #13 of Brazil and Ondrej Cink #8 of Czech Republic Image 19 of 43 Marco Aurelio Fontana #18 of Italy and Nino Schurter #2 of Switzerland Image 20 of 43 Samuel Gaze #33 of New Zealand and Florian Vogel #3 of Switzerland Image 21 of 43 Julien Absalon #1 of France Image 22 of 43 Erin Huck #21 of the United States Image 23 of 43 Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli #26 of Brazil Image 24 of 43 Raiza Goulao-Henrique #14 of Brazil Image 25 of 43 Carlos Nicolas of Spain Image 26 of 43 Julien Absalon of France sprints ahead of Henrique Avancini of Brazil Image 27 of 43 Henrique Avancini of Brazil Image 28 of 43 An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex Image 29 of 43 Athletes compete in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex Image 30 of 43 Athletes compete in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex Image 31 of 43 An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Image 32 of 43 Julien Absalon of France sprints ahead of Henrique Avancini of Brazil Image 33 of 43 Ondrej Cink of Czech Republic Image 34 of 43 Annika Langvad of Denmark Image 35 of 43 Raiza Goulao-Henrique #14 of Brazil Image 36 of 43 Lea Davison #10 of the United States Image 37 of 43 Catharine Pendrel #4 of Canada Image 38 of 43 Eva Lechner #8 of Italy Image 39 of 43 Eva Lechner #8 of Italy Image 40 of 43 Maja Wloszcsowska #3 of Poland Image 41 of 43 An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex Image 42 of 43 Jan Vastl of Czech Republic Image 43 of 43 An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The world's best mountain bikers descended on Rio de Janiero last weekend to test the 2016 Olympics Cross Country course at the Deodoro Sports Complex. Nino Schurter rode away with the gold in the men's race after a close battle with Maxime Marotte. In the women's race, Italy's Eva Lechner soloed to the gold medal ahead of Poland's Maja Wloszczowska.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Sui) 1:20:36 2 Maxime Marotte (Fra) 1:20:38 3 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 1:22:32 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) 1:22:41 5 Henrique Avancini (Bra) 6 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Esp) 1:22:55 7 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) 1:23:11 8 Florian Vogel (Sui) 1:23:25 9 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 1:23:36 10 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 1:24:07 11 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 1:24:15 12 Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra) 1:24:44 13 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 1:24:57 14 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 1:25:18 15 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 1:25:24 16 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 1:25:33 17 Howard Grotts (USA) 1:26:01 18 Anton Cooper (NZl) 1:26:09 19 Jeff Luyten (Bel) 1:26:19 20 Jan Vastl (Cze) 1:26:56 21 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 1:27:22 22 Christoph Sauser (Sui) 1:27:30 23 Phillip Pearce (GBr) 1:27:39 24 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 1:27:59 25 Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra) 1:28:02 26 Andrey Fonseca (Crc) 27 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 1:28:21 28 Chun Hing Chan (Hkg) 1:30:20 29 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 1:31:18 30 Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi) 1:31:40 31 Evgenii Pechenin (Rus) 32 Elias Abou Rachid (Lib)