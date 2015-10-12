Trending

Schurter, Lechner win Rio test event

Riders test 2016 Olympics MTB XC course at Deodoro Sports Complex

Nino Schurter of Switzerland celebrates his win ahead Maxime Marotte of France

Kohei Yamamoto #28 of Japan

Stephen Ettinger #30 of the United States

Howard Grotts #27 of the United States

Andrea Tiberi #12 of Italy

Andrea Tiberi #12 of Italy

Andrea Tiberi #12 of Italy

Luiz Cocuzzi #44 of Brazil

Maxime Marotte #6 of France

Jenny Rissveds #31 of Sweden

Ricardo Pscheidt #43 of Brazil

Matthias Wengelin #48 of Sweden

Jaroslav Kulhavy #4 of Czech Republic

Luca Braidot #29 of Italy

Nino Schurter #2 of Switzerland

Maxime Marotte #6 of France

Julien Absalon #1 of France

Henrique Avancini #13 of Brazil and Ondrej Cink #8 of Czech Republic

Marco Aurelio Fontana #18 of Italy and Nino Schurter #2 of Switzerland

Samuel Gaze #33 of New Zealand and Florian Vogel #3 of Switzerland

Julien Absalon #1 of France

Erin Huck #21 of the United States

Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli #26 of Brazil

Raiza Goulao-Henrique #14 of Brazil

Carlos Nicolas of Spain

Julien Absalon of France sprints ahead of Henrique Avancini of Brazil

Henrique Avancini of Brazil

An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex

Athletes compete in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex

Athletes compete in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex

An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Julien Absalon of France sprints ahead of Henrique Avancini of Brazil

Ondrej Cink of Czech Republic

Annika Langvad of Denmark

Raiza Goulao-Henrique #14 of Brazil

Lea Davison #10 of the United States

Catharine Pendrel #4 of Canada

Eva Lechner #8 of Italy

Eva Lechner #8 of Italy

Maja Wloszcsowska #3 of Poland

An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex

Jan Vastl of Czech Republic

An athlete competes in the International Mountain Bike Challenge at the Deodoro Sports Complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The world's best mountain bikers descended on Rio de Janiero last weekend to test the 2016 Olympics Cross Country course at the Deodoro Sports Complex. Nino Schurter rode away with the gold in the men's race after a close battle with Maxime Marotte. In the women's race, Italy's Eva Lechner soloed to the gold medal ahead of Poland's Maja Wloszczowska.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Sui)1:20:36
2Maxime Marotte (Fra)1:20:38
3Andrea Tiberi (Ita)1:22:32
4Julien Absalon (Fra)1:22:41
5Henrique Avancini (Bra)
6Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Esp)1:22:55
7Jordan Sarrou (Fra)1:23:11
8Florian Vogel (Sui)1:23:25
9Ondrej Cink (Cze)1:23:36
10Rudi Van Houts (Ned)1:24:07
11Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)1:24:15
12Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)1:24:44
13Leandre Bouchard (Can)1:24:57
14Gregor Raggl (Aut)1:25:18
15Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)1:25:24
16Manuel Fumic (Ger)1:25:33
17Howard Grotts (USA)1:26:01
18Anton Cooper (NZl)1:26:09
19Jeff Luyten (Bel)1:26:19
20Jan Vastl (Cze)1:26:56
21Matthias Wengelin (Swe)1:27:22
22Christoph Sauser (Sui)1:27:30
23Phillip Pearce (GBr)1:27:39
24Stephen Ettinger (USA)1:27:59
25Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)1:28:02
26Andrey Fonseca (Crc)
27Moritz Milatz (Ger)1:28:21
28Chun Hing Chan (Hkg)1:30:20
29Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)1:31:18
30Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)1:31:40
31Evgenii Pechenin (Rus)
32Elias Abou Rachid (Lib)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita)1:20:13
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:20:55
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe)1:21:25
4Linda Indergand (Sui)1:22:01
5Daniela Campuzano (Mex)1:22:31
6Catharine Pendrel (Can)1:23:53
7Lea Davison (USA)1:24:08
8Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)1:25:12
9Sabine Spitz (Ger)1:25:25
10Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)1:25:42
11Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)1:26:25
12Nathalie Schneitter (Sui)1:26:37
13Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)1:26:42
14Githa Michiels (Bel)1:27:23
15Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)1:27:56
16Adelheid Morath (Ger)1:29:18
17Tanja Zakelj (Slo)1:30:00
18Annika Langvad (Den)1:30:33
19Chloe Woodruff (USA)1:31:42
20Georgia Gould (USA)1:32:14
21Emily Batty (Can)1:33:05
22Chengyuan Ren (Chn)1:38:59
23Alice Barnes (GBr)
24Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)

