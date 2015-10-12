Schurter, Lechner win Rio test event
Riders test 2016 Olympics MTB XC course at Deodoro Sports Complex
The world's best mountain bikers descended on Rio de Janiero last weekend to test the 2016 Olympics Cross Country course at the Deodoro Sports Complex. Nino Schurter rode away with the gold in the men's race after a close battle with Maxime Marotte. In the women's race, Italy's Eva Lechner soloed to the gold medal ahead of Poland's Maja Wloszczowska.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Sui)
|1:20:36
|2
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|1:20:38
|3
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|1:22:32
|4
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|1:22:41
|5
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|6
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Esp)
|1:22:55
|7
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|1:23:11
|8
|Florian Vogel (Sui)
|1:23:25
|9
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|1:23:36
|10
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|1:24:07
|11
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|1:24:15
|12
|Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
|1:24:44
|13
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|1:24:57
|14
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|1:25:18
|15
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|1:25:24
|16
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|1:25:33
|17
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|1:26:01
|18
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|1:26:09
|19
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|1:26:19
|20
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|1:26:56
|21
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|1:27:22
|22
|Christoph Sauser (Sui)
|1:27:30
|23
|Phillip Pearce (GBr)
|1:27:39
|24
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|1:27:59
|25
|Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)
|1:28:02
|26
|Andrey Fonseca (Crc)
|27
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|1:28:21
|28
|Chun Hing Chan (Hkg)
|1:30:20
|29
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|1:31:18
|30
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
|1:31:40
|31
|Evgenii Pechenin (Rus)
|32
|Elias Abou Rachid (Lib)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|1:20:13
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|1:20:55
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|1:21:25
|4
|Linda Indergand (Sui)
|1:22:01
|5
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|1:22:31
|6
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|1:23:53
|7
|Lea Davison (USA)
|1:24:08
|8
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)
|1:25:12
|9
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|1:25:25
|10
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|1:25:42
|11
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|1:26:25
|12
|Nathalie Schneitter (Sui)
|1:26:37
|13
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|1:26:42
|14
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|1:27:23
|15
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|1:27:56
|16
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|1:29:18
|17
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1:30:00
|18
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|1:30:33
|19
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|1:31:42
|20
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|1:32:14
|21
|Emily Batty (Can)
|1:33:05
|22
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|1:38:59
|23
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|24
|Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)
