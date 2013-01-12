Stevenson, Webber and Shriver claim masters 'cross titles
Icy and mud play a role in Madison
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Stevenson (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:46:06
|2
|Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:00:17
|3
|Jake Wells
|0:00:24
|4
|Alec Donahue (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)
|0:00:47
|5
|Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:00:49
|6
|Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:02:08
|7
|Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:02:19
|8
|Andrew Messer (Team Upland Brewing)
|0:02:30
|9
|Taylor Carrington (Turin Bikes - Carmichael Training Systems)
|0:02:44
|10
|Eric Anderson (Zipp Factory Team)
|0:03:40
|11
|Jesse Rients (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:03:50
|12
|Brian Sheedy (GIANT)
|0:04:08
|13
|Ryan Leech (MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Masters Bicycle Org)
|0:04:28
|14
|Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:04:57
|15
|Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)
|0:05:08
|16
|Damian Schmitt
|0:05:13
|17
|Christopher Fisher (Crossniacs)
|0:05:51
|18
|Greg Krause
|0:05:55
|19
|David (Shawn) Adams (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|0:06:10
|20
|Aaron Elwell (Twin Six)
|0:06:16
|21
|Matt Tillinghast (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:06:21
|22
|Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)
|0:06:35
|23
|Louis Kuhn (The Pony Shop)
|0:07:35
|24
|Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)
|0:08:27
|25
|David Sheek (SDG Felt)
|0:08:37
|26
|Joshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
|0:08:55
|27
|Christopher Newlin (My Wife Inc)
|0:09:28
|28
|Alex Work (Bicycle Bluebook)
|0:09:38
|29
|Colby Lash
|0:10:10
|30
|Donald Snoop Jr (Essex County Velo)
|0:10:28
|31
|David Dornaus (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:10:31
|32
|Joshua Prater (Speedway Wheelmen)
|0:10:37
|33
|Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo Club)
|0:12:37
|34
|Joshua Stevens (Garneau Custom)
|0:12:38
|35
|Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)
|0:18:36
|36 (-1 lap)
|Brian Parker (The Bonebell)
|37
|David Neis (TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING/Team Dayton Bicycling)
|38
|Ryan Jacobsen (Atlas Cycling/Atlas Cycling Team)
|39
|Travis Frey (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|40
|Mark Harms (HTFU Racing)
|41
|Ken Dick (Wrench Science)
|42
|Mark Bowers
|43
|Andy Hoenisch (Twin Six)
|44
|Benjamin Demong (ABD Cycling Club)
|45 (-2 laps)
|Jason Knauff (Burnham Racing)
|46
|Barry Tungseth (SilverCycling/Silver Cycling)
|47
|Lee Unwin
|48
|Ryan Gingerich
|49
|Ryan Carlson (Twin Six)
|50
|Russell Griffin (Cycleton)
|51
|Brian Kozicki (Top Natchez Racing)
|52
|Jason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|53
|Bart Hollaren (Peace Coffee Racing)
|54
|Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)
|55
|Teodoro Ramos (Iron Cycles)
|56
|Andy Paskins (SRAM Factory)
|57
|Mark Bibbey (Focus Racing)
|58
|Paolo Urizar (The Bonebell)
|DNF
|Andy Walker (ABD Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Jerry Troiano (Rutgers University-New Brunswick/Piscataway)
|DNF
|Christopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing)
|DNF
|Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Shriver
|0:41:12
|2
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:00:20
|3
|Kevin Mcconnell (Mercy-Specialized/Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:00:54
|4
|Ken Benesh (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:01:20
|5
|Robert Marion
|0:01:22
|6
|Greg Wittwer (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team)
|0:02:03
|7
|William Iaia
|0:03:21
|8
|Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group)
|0:03:24
|9
|Jeff Kluck (SC Velo)
|0:03:26
|10
|Stephen Cummings (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:03:42
|11
|Scott Chapin (Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster/Bicycle Bluebook)
|0:04:31
|12
|Michael Hemme (SRAM Factory)
|0:05:03
|13
|Andrew Coe (Ethos Racing)
|0:05:06
|14
|Nicholas Lemke (Scalo Veloce)
|0:05:42
|15
|Doug Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:05:55
|16
|Mark Parmelee (Cycletherapy- MI)
|0:06:22
|17
|Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
|0:06:24
|18
|Lucas Marshall (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:06:33
|19
|Brett Pirie (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:08:14
|20
|Larry Miller (Crosshairs Cycling)
|0:08:52
|21
|John Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|0:09:41
|22
|Drew Wilson
|0:10:39
|23
|Christopher Sweet (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
|0:10:41
|24 (-1 lap)
|Matthew Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)
|25
|David Bowers (Half Acre Cycling)
|26
|Kailin Waterman
|27
|Kyle Fleener (Jimmy John's Racing Team/Pella Bike Racing)
|28
|Russ Kuryk (Sammy's Bike)
|29
|Michael Norton (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|30 (-2 laps)
|Oscar Jimenez (Ride Studio Cafe)
|31
|Paul Harrison (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
|32
|Chris Anderson (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
|DNS
|Jordan Villella (Twin Six)
|DNS
|Shaun Radley (Montanacyclocross.com)
|DNS
|Adam Rachubinski (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|DNS
|Judson Heugel (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|DNS
|Patrick Brock (My Wife Inc)
|DNF
|Peter Monko (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|DNF
|Jereme Noffke
|DNF
|Matt Daniel
|DNF
|Brad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:44:13
|2
|Mark Savery (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:00:33
|3
|Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)
|0:01:06
|4
|Edward Baker (Team Kappius)
|0:02:01
|5
|Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:02:10
|6
|Michael Robson (MOOTS)
|0:02:23
|7
|Kenny Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite)
|0:03:04
|8
|Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:03:20
|9
|Shawn Mitchell (Joyride Cycles-ID)
|0:04:19
|10
|Matt Davies (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:05:01
|11
|John Bailey (Bailey Bikes)
|0:05:18
|12
|Jonathan Coln (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)
|0:05:29
|13
|Brian Finnerty (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:05:45
|14
|Matt Silvia (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)
|0:06:01
|15
|Shadd Smith (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)
|0:06:08
|16
|William Elliston (Mid Atlantic Cycling Club)
|0:06:11
|17
|Aaron Bouplon (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)
|0:06:17
|18
|Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|0:06:26
|19
|Grant Holicky 0
|0:06:59
|20
|Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:07:11
|21
|Micah Fritzinger (McDonalds Cycling Team/Peloton Sports Group)
|0:07:21
|22
|Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|0:07:26
|23
|Paul Bonds (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|24
|William Tyson Hausdoerffer (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
|0:08:07
|25
|Daniel Larino (Pete's Bike & Fitness/Century Road Club Of America)
|0:08:36
|26
|Peter Hills (TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING/Team Dayton Bicycling)
|0:08:49
|27
|Andre-Paul Michaud (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:09:06
|28
|Jeffrey Bannink 0
|0:09:46
|29
|Gabriel Ion (Tread Head Cycling)
|0:10:37
|30
|Timothy O'shea 0
|0:11:12
|31
|Jeff Curtes (Speedvagen Racing)
|0:11:36
|32
|Jay Maas (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:12:54
|33
|William Pankonin (xXx Racing)
|0:13:14
|34
|Brad Dash (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Club)
|0:13:49
|35
|David (Dwight) Smith (Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:14:29
|36 (-1 lap)
|Hugh Moran (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)
|37
|Phillip Mccarthy (Team SCARR)
|38 (-2 laps)
|Shea Bergman (Sunflower Outdoor & Bike)
|39
|Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)
|40
|Michael Birner (Sportif Coaching Group/Western Howard County Cycling)
|41
|Scot Herrmann (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|42
|Matthew Gilhousen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|43
|Tom Sybert (Velo Club Roubaix Inc)
|44
|Adam Staufenberg (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|45
|Todd Prekaski (Cyclocrossworld)
|46
|David Peterson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|47
|Adam Rambow (Crossniacs)
|48
|Mark Feary (The Pony Shop)
|49
|Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|50
|Eric Griffin (Arrow Bicycle/Route 1 Velo)
|51
|Scott Shapiro (Magnus)
|52
|Henning Gerke (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|53
|Christopher Stclair 0
|54
|Don Iwen 0
|55
|Dan Mallek (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|56
|Charles Mcdonald (Reser Bicycle/Covington-Newport Cycling)
|57
|Jason Digman (Dig It Cycling)
|DNF
|Walid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop)
|DNF
|John Svanda (Lakes Area Physical Therapy/LAPT CC)
|DNF
|Ernesto Marenchin (Twin Six)
