Stevenson, Webber and Shriver claim masters 'cross titles

Icy and mud play a role in Madison

Full Results

Men Cat 1/2/3 Master 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Stevenson (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:46:06
2Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:17
3Jake Wells0:00:24
4Alec Donahue (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)0:00:47
5Brian Wilichoski (Cyclocrossworld)0:00:49
6Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:02:08
7Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)0:02:19
8Andrew Messer (Team Upland Brewing)0:02:30
9Taylor Carrington (Turin Bikes - Carmichael Training Systems)0:02:44
10Eric Anderson (Zipp Factory Team)0:03:40
11Jesse Rients (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:03:50
12Brian Sheedy (GIANT)0:04:08
13Ryan Leech (MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Masters Bicycle Org)0:04:28
14Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld)0:04:57
15Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)0:05:08
16Damian Schmitt0:05:13
17Christopher Fisher (Crossniacs)0:05:51
18Greg Krause0:05:55
19David (Shawn) Adams (Cycle-Smart Inc.)0:06:10
20Aaron Elwell (Twin Six)0:06:16
21Matt Tillinghast (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:06:21
22Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)0:06:35
23Louis Kuhn (The Pony Shop)0:07:35
24Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)0:08:27
25David Sheek (SDG Felt)0:08:37
26Joshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:08:55
27Christopher Newlin (My Wife Inc)0:09:28
28Alex Work (Bicycle Bluebook)0:09:38
29Colby Lash0:10:10
30Donald Snoop Jr (Essex County Velo)0:10:28
31David Dornaus (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:10:31
32Joshua Prater (Speedway Wheelmen)0:10:37
33Noah Marcus (Greenstreet Velo Club)0:12:37
34Joshua Stevens (Garneau Custom)0:12:38
35Eric Nelson (Mudfoot)0:18:36
36 (-1 lap)Brian Parker (The Bonebell)
37David Neis (TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING/Team Dayton Bicycling)
38Ryan Jacobsen (Atlas Cycling/Atlas Cycling Team)
39Travis Frey (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
40Mark Harms (HTFU Racing)
41Ken Dick (Wrench Science)
42Mark Bowers
43Andy Hoenisch (Twin Six)
44Benjamin Demong (ABD Cycling Club)
45 (-2 laps)Jason Knauff (Burnham Racing)
46Barry Tungseth (SilverCycling/Silver Cycling)
47Lee Unwin
48Ryan Gingerich
49Ryan Carlson (Twin Six)
50Russell Griffin (Cycleton)
51Brian Kozicki (Top Natchez Racing)
52Jason Wagner (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
53Bart Hollaren (Peace Coffee Racing)
54Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)
55Teodoro Ramos (Iron Cycles)
56Andy Paskins (SRAM Factory)
57Mark Bibbey (Focus Racing)
58Paolo Urizar (The Bonebell)
DNFAndy Walker (ABD Cycling Club)
DNFJerry Troiano (Rutgers University-New Brunswick/Piscataway)
DNFChristopher Case (Feedback Sports Racing)
DNFMolly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio)

Men 1/2/03 Master 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Shriver0:41:12
2Kevin Bradford-Parish (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:00:20
3Kevin Mcconnell (Mercy-Specialized/Iowa City Cycling Club)0:00:54
4Ken Benesh (Feedback Sports Racing)0:01:20
5Robert Marion0:01:22
6Greg Wittwer (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team)0:02:03
7William Iaia0:03:21
8Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group)0:03:24
9Jeff Kluck (SC Velo)0:03:26
10Stephen Cummings (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm City Cycling LLC)0:03:42
11Scott Chapin (Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster/Bicycle Bluebook)0:04:31
12Michael Hemme (SRAM Factory)0:05:03
13Andrew Coe (Ethos Racing)0:05:06
14Nicholas Lemke (Scalo Veloce)0:05:42
15Doug Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:05:55
16Mark Parmelee (Cycletherapy- MI)0:06:22
17Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)0:06:24
18Lucas Marshall (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:06:33
19Brett Pirie (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:08:14
20Larry Miller (Crosshairs Cycling)0:08:52
21John Kurtz (Flatlandia Cycling Team)0:09:41
22Drew Wilson0:10:39
23Christopher Sweet (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)0:10:41
24 (-1 lap)Matthew Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)
25David Bowers (Half Acre Cycling)
26Kailin Waterman
27Kyle Fleener (Jimmy John's Racing Team/Pella Bike Racing)
28Russ Kuryk (Sammy's Bike)
29Michael Norton (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
30 (-2 laps)Oscar Jimenez (Ride Studio Cafe)
31Paul Harrison (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
32Chris Anderson (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
DNSJordan Villella (Twin Six)
DNSShaun Radley (Montanacyclocross.com)
DNSAdam Rachubinski (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
DNSJudson Heugel (Charm City Cycling LLC)
DNSPatrick Brock (My Wife Inc)
DNFPeter Monko (Spidermonkey Cycling)
DNFJereme Noffke
DNFMatt Daniel
DNFBrad Cole (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)

Men 1/2/3 Master 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:44:13
2Mark Savery (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:00:33
3Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independent)0:01:06
4Edward Baker (Team Kappius)0:02:01
5Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:10
6Michael Robson (MOOTS)0:02:23
7Kenny Wehn (Stan's NoTubes Elite)0:03:04
8Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:03:20
9Shawn Mitchell (Joyride Cycles-ID)0:04:19
10Matt Davies (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:05:01
11John Bailey (Bailey Bikes)0:05:18
12Jonathan Coln (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)0:05:29
13Brian Finnerty (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:05:45
14Matt Silvia (Roscoe Village Bike Racing)0:06:01
15Shadd Smith (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)0:06:08
16William Elliston (Mid Atlantic Cycling Club)0:06:11
17Aaron Bouplon (Boulder Running Company Cycling Team)0:06:17
18Jp Brocket (Ethos Racing)0:06:26
19Grant Holicky 00:06:59
20Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:07:11
21Micah Fritzinger (McDonalds Cycling Team/Peloton Sports Group)0:07:21
22Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)0:07:26
23Paul Bonds (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
24William Tyson Hausdoerffer (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)0:08:07
25Daniel Larino (Pete's Bike & Fitness/Century Road Club Of America)0:08:36
26Peter Hills (TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING/Team Dayton Bicycling)0:08:49
27Andre-Paul Michaud (Durango Wheel Club)0:09:06
28Jeffrey Bannink 00:09:46
29Gabriel Ion (Tread Head Cycling)0:10:37
30Timothy O'shea 00:11:12
31Jeff Curtes (Speedvagen Racing)0:11:36
32Jay Maas (Trek Midwest Team)0:12:54
33William Pankonin (xXx Racing)0:13:14
34Brad Dash (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Club)0:13:49
35David (Dwight) Smith (Tri Cities Road Club)0:14:29
36 (-1 lap)Hugh Moran (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)
37Phillip Mccarthy (Team SCARR)
38 (-2 laps)Shea Bergman (Sunflower Outdoor & Bike)
39Patrick Russell (Wolverine Sports Club)
40Michael Birner (Sportif Coaching Group/Western Howard County Cycling)
41Scot Herrmann (Team Dayton Bicycling)
42Matthew Gilhousen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
43Tom Sybert (Velo Club Roubaix Inc)
44Adam Staufenberg (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
45Todd Prekaski (Cyclocrossworld)
46David Peterson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
47Adam Rambow (Crossniacs)
48Mark Feary (The Pony Shop)
49Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
50Eric Griffin (Arrow Bicycle/Route 1 Velo)
51Scott Shapiro (Magnus)
52Henning Gerke (Iowa City Cycling Club)
53Christopher Stclair 0
54Don Iwen 0
55Dan Mallek (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
56Charles Mcdonald (Reser Bicycle/Covington-Newport Cycling)
57Jason Digman (Dig It Cycling)
DNFWalid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop)
DNFJohn Svanda (Lakes Area Physical Therapy/LAPT CC)
DNFErnesto Marenchin (Twin Six)

