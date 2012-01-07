Trending

Smith, Annis solo to masters women's championships

Unseasonably warm weather contributes to muddy parcours

Unseasonably warm conditions in the Madison, Wisconsin area created a parcours replete with thick mud, rather than the expected snow and ice, for the duration of the 2.1-mile circuit on Friday.

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club-LadiesFirst Racing), who sits in fourth in the United States International Cyclo-cross (USICX) elite women's standings heading to Sunday's finale, held off Kari Studley (Team Redline), the winner of Wednesday's women's singlespeed championship, early in the race and a surging Crystal Anthony late in the contest to earn the gold medal. Anthony was 11 seconds faster than Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite) to win the silver.

"I heard she (Anthony) moved into second and I can't count her out," Smith said. "So I just tried to ride steady, consistent and keep the pedals moving and keep it upright otherwise she would pass me."

The day's racing closed with the masters women's 35-39 race where Sally Annis (CrossResults.com) sprinted to an early lead before riding away with the coveted stars-and-stripes jersey. On her first lap, Annis traversed the muddy course nearly 30 seconds faster than any other rider before turning her second of four circuits 45 seconds faster any competitor en route to winning the race by nearly two minutes.

"It was messy, so having bikes that functioned and getting traction was key," Annis said. "You can never let up in 'cross. You never know what's going to happen. You can roll a tire. You could crash. You could break a chain. At one point, I had some chain stuck, so I had to stop and do a little maintenance. You never know. You always have to stay on the gas."

Full Results

Women - Master - 30-34
1Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)0:49:04
2Crystal Anthony0:01:00
3Nicole Thiemann (Team CF/Team CF-Elite)0:01:11
4Carolyn Popovic (Team CF-Elite)0:01:38
5Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:02:17
6Kari Studley (Team Redline)0:02:21
7Ellen Sherrill (Bike Station Aptos)0:04:09
8Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports/Intrinsik Archite)0:04:10
9Laura Murray0:04:59
10Anna Dingman0:05:04
11Marne Smiley (Bob's Red Mill)0:05:06
12Christina Tamilio (Minuteman Road Club/Ladies First)0:05:49
13Brittany McConnell (Iowa City Cycling Club/Mercy-Specialized)0:05:55
14Amber Rydholm (GS Boulder/Trek Store)0:06:45
15Alyssa Severn (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:07:44
16Serena Gordon0:09:42
17Kristine Church (Human Zoom Cycling/Human Zoom)0:10:12
18Jessica Hill (The Pony Shop)0:11:00
19Meredith Peterson0:12:34
20Michelle Bishop (Cadence/Cannondale Women's Racing Team)0:13:35
21Cooper Ambjorn (Covington-Newport Cycling/Team CNC)0:14:07
22Kristin Wentworth (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:15:10
23Elizabeth Cobb (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)-1lap
DNSAmanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
DNFKristina Young (Team TATI)

Women - Master - 35-39
1Sally Annis (crossresults.com/crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:50:11
2Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)0:01:59
3Nicole Borem (OCD Cycling/Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)0:02:19
4Corey Coogan Cisek0:02:30
5Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:54
6Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team p/b Challenge Tires)0:04:08
7Lisa Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)0:04:10
8Jennifer Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR))0:08:26
9Alice Drobna (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.com)0:12:15
10Kimberly Thomas (Fusion Cycling Team/Fusion IT)0:13:33
11Shannon Greenhill (Peachtree Bikes)0:15:21
12Gina Kenny (PSIMET Racing)0:16:37
13Anne Cheeney (Durango Devo)0:17:41
14Heather Curnutt (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)-1lap
15Tamara Cabalu (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com)
16Amanda McNabb (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
DNSAnnajean Dallaire
DNSDarcy Sanford (Iowa City Cycling Club)
DNFClaire Pettersen (Magnus)
DNFMelanie Glenn (Campanohvac/Breakawaybikes.com)

