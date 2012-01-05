Trending

Bradford wins men's singlespeed title

Studley captures women's championship

The first national championship of the calendar year, the 2012 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships, opened Wednesday as more than 1,000 of the nation's top cyclo-cross racers began descending on Badger Prairie Park outside Madison, Wisconsin.

The event's first two national titles were awarded as the nation's premier singlespeed 'cross riders were recognized after traversing laps of the 2.1-mile rolling course.

In the men's singlespeed race, an early attack turned into a two-rider showdown over the final two laps. J.T. Fountain and Aaron Bradford (Bay 101-HRS-Rocklobster) attacked the field early in the race and determined the winner would be one of the pair. Fountain started the last of the five-lap race with approximately a three-second edge, but Bradford's 8:50 on the last lap was 18 seconds faster than Fountain, earning Bradford the win. A surging Michael Gaertner (Coeur d'Alene Velo Racers-Vertical Earth) was nearly able to overtake Fountain in the home stretch, but had to settle for bronze. Scott Chapin (Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster Cyclocross) and Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar) rounded out the top five.

"In singlespeed racing, the races are all so close, but so far. You just wait for mistakes to happen. We all had our own little mistakes here and there," Bradford said. "I just went out there and sized the barriers up. It came down to the last lap and I decided to hop them and that's where I got my gap. It was good. It's rewarding. It's a fun time."

In the women's singlespeed race, Jennifer Gaertner (Coeur d'Alene Velo Racers) grabbed the hole shot, but Kari Studley (Team Redline) quickly surged to take the lead on lap one and never looked back. After the first of four laps, Meghan Korol had a strong hold on second place, less than a half minute behind Studley. The two leaders posted sub-10:30 lap times the final two times around the course to expand their lead over Lauri Webber, Nocole Borem (Men of Steel Racing) and Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel Factry Team), who rounded out the podium.

The event continues Thursday with Masters races as men 55-and-over along with women 40-and-over will vie for national championships. The event culminates Sunday, January 8 with the elite men's and women's races, which will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/usacyclingorg.

Full Results

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Bradford (Bay11/HRS/Rocklobster)0:44:47
2JT Fountain0:00:14
3Michael Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Vertical Earth)0:00:16
4Scott Chapin (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)0:01:23
5Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)0:03:05
6Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle and Ski)0:03:28
7Alex Work (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross/Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster)0:03:51
8Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:04:32
9Michael Curtes (Twin Six)0:04:38
10Jeff Curtes0:04:41
11Curtis Boivin (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:05:21
12Michael James0:06:10
13Scott Smith (TVB Race/ Tomato Head)0:06:24
14Cole Sprague0:06:35
15Mark Babcock (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team/Deeds Publishing)0:07:05
16Gerald Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:07:09
17Cale Wenthur (Team Pegasus)0:07:32
18Greg Heck0:07:44
19Daniel Studley (Mafia Racing/Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)0:07:50
20Andy Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:08:10
21Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:08:28
22Timothy Willcox (Magnus)0:08:37
23David Price (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:08:43
24David Schuneman (Velo Duluth)0:08:50
25Ross Giese (Team Velocause)0:10:11
26Christopher Jensen (ROBOTS 0:10:30
27Anthony (Tony) Bilotta (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:10:39
28Sasha Reschechtko (Team TATI)0:10:51
29Rory Murphy (Team TATI)0:10:53
30Ara Oggoian (Team Bicycle Heaven)0:13:22
-1lapKip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling Team)
-1lapJeff Huser
-1lapJon Wienandt (Team Fond Du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)
-1lapBrian Milnick (Routine Leg Works)
-1lapRobert Ogren (Kenwood Racing)
-1lapJoshua Arends
-1lapChad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
-1lapKeith Ortiz (Half Acre Cycling)
-1lapStephen Davidson (Titletown Flyers Cycling Team)
-1lapJohn Grosz
-1lapJohn Mcneill (Team Pegasus)
-1lapTimothy Strege (Racers Against Childhood Caner)
-1lapJonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)
DNSRobert Higgins (Johnny Sprockets)
DNSZach Lail (Mock Orange Bikes/SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley)
DNSWalid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop)
DNSCharles Von Isenburg (Mock Orange Bikes)
DNSMichael Seaman
DNSJay Thornton
DNSJon Miller (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
DNFJoe Curtes (Twin Six)
DNFAndrew Trewyn
DNFTravis Braun (Magnus)
DNFTed Burns (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap)
DNFDaniel Wheeler (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman)
DNFSean Rudzinsky (Competitive Edge Cycling)

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kari Studley (Team Redline)0:41:26
2Meghan Korol0:00:28
3Lauri Webber0:01:19
4Nicole Borem (Men Of Steel Racing LLC)0:02:05
5Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:02:07
6Elizabeth Sheldon0:02:13
7Jennifer Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR))0:04:05
8Katina Walker (Crankskins.com)0:04:10
9Alice Drobna (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.com)0:04:41
10Dorothy Wong (The TEAM /The TEAM - SoCalCross)0:06:13
11Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team/Team Lake Effect)0:07:52
12Kimberly Thomas (Fusion Cycling Team/Fusion IT)0:08:59
DNSCristina Begy
DNSChristina Probert (The TEAM)
DNSJulia Casals (Van Dessel Factory Team)

