The first national championship of the calendar year, the 2012 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships, opened Wednesday as more than 1,000 of the nation's top cyclo-cross racers began descending on Badger Prairie Park outside Madison, Wisconsin.

The event's first two national titles were awarded as the nation's premier singlespeed 'cross riders were recognized after traversing laps of the 2.1-mile rolling course.

In the men's singlespeed race, an early attack turned into a two-rider showdown over the final two laps. J.T. Fountain and Aaron Bradford (Bay 101-HRS-Rocklobster) attacked the field early in the race and determined the winner would be one of the pair. Fountain started the last of the five-lap race with approximately a three-second edge, but Bradford's 8:50 on the last lap was 18 seconds faster than Fountain, earning Bradford the win. A surging Michael Gaertner (Coeur d'Alene Velo Racers-Vertical Earth) was nearly able to overtake Fountain in the home stretch, but had to settle for bronze. Scott Chapin (Bay 101-HRS-Rock Lobster Cyclocross) and Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar) rounded out the top five.

"In singlespeed racing, the races are all so close, but so far. You just wait for mistakes to happen. We all had our own little mistakes here and there," Bradford said. "I just went out there and sized the barriers up. It came down to the last lap and I decided to hop them and that's where I got my gap. It was good. It's rewarding. It's a fun time."

In the women's singlespeed race, Jennifer Gaertner (Coeur d'Alene Velo Racers) grabbed the hole shot, but Kari Studley (Team Redline) quickly surged to take the lead on lap one and never looked back. After the first of four laps, Meghan Korol had a strong hold on second place, less than a half minute behind Studley. The two leaders posted sub-10:30 lap times the final two times around the course to expand their lead over Lauri Webber, Nocole Borem (Men of Steel Racing) and Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel Factry Team), who rounded out the podium.

The event continues Thursday with Masters races as men 55-and-over along with women 40-and-over will vie for national championships. The event culminates Sunday, January 8 with the elite men's and women's races, which will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/usacyclingorg.

Full Results

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Bradford (Bay11/HRS/Rocklobster) 0:44:47 2 JT Fountain 0:00:14 3 Michael Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Vertical Earth) 0:00:16 4 Scott Chapin (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross) 0:01:23 5 Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar) 0:03:05 6 Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle and Ski) 0:03:28 7 Alex Work (Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross/Bay 11/HRS/Rock Lobster) 0:03:51 8 Kristopher Auer (Charm City Cycling LLC) 0:04:32 9 Michael Curtes (Twin Six) 0:04:38 10 Jeff Curtes 0:04:41 11 Curtis Boivin (Cyclocrossracing.com) 0:05:21 12 Michael James 0:06:10 13 Scott Smith (TVB Race/ Tomato Head) 0:06:24 14 Cole Sprague 0:06:35 15 Mark Babcock (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team/Deeds Publishing) 0:07:05 16 Gerald Chabot (Cyclocrossracing.com) 0:07:09 17 Cale Wenthur (Team Pegasus) 0:07:32 18 Greg Heck 0:07:44 19 Daniel Studley (Mafia Racing/Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing) 0:07:50 20 Andy Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:08:10 21 Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team) 0:08:28 22 Timothy Willcox (Magnus) 0:08:37 23 David Price (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:08:43 24 David Schuneman (Velo Duluth) 0:08:50 25 Ross Giese (Team Velocause) 0:10:11 26 Christopher Jensen (ROBOTS 0:10:30 27 Anthony (Tony) Bilotta (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:10:39 28 Sasha Reschechtko (Team TATI) 0:10:51 29 Rory Murphy (Team TATI) 0:10:53 30 Ara Oggoian (Team Bicycle Heaven) 0:13:22 -1lap Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling Team) -1lap Jeff Huser -1lap Jon Wienandt (Team Fond Du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) -1lap Brian Milnick (Routine Leg Works) -1lap Robert Ogren (Kenwood Racing) -1lap Joshua Arends -1lap Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) -1lap Keith Ortiz (Half Acre Cycling) -1lap Stephen Davidson (Titletown Flyers Cycling Team) -1lap John Grosz -1lap John Mcneill (Team Pegasus) -1lap Timothy Strege (Racers Against Childhood Caner) -1lap Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team) DNS Robert Higgins (Johnny Sprockets) DNS Zach Lail (Mock Orange Bikes/SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) DNS Walid Abu Ghazaleh (The Pony Shop) DNS Charles Von Isenburg (Mock Orange Bikes) DNS Michael Seaman DNS Jay Thornton DNS Jon Miller (Platinum Performance Cycling Team) DNF Joe Curtes (Twin Six) DNF Andrew Trewyn DNF Travis Braun (Magnus) DNF Ted Burns (Bell Lap Racing/Team Bell Lap) DNF Daniel Wheeler (Gopher Wheelmen/Gopher Wheelman) DNF Sean Rudzinsky (Competitive Edge Cycling)