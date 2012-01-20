Trending

Carlson descends to super D victory ahead of Taberlay

Torq goes one-two in women's contest with King and O'Shea

Image 1 of 16

Sarah holmes races to 12th in the elite women's category

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 16

Peta Mullens on her way to 9th in the elite women's category

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 16

Katherine O'Shea speeds to second place in the elite women's category

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 16

Current U23 cross country national champion Rebecca Henderson finished third in the elite women's category

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 16

National series leader Luke Fetch races to fifth place among the U23 men

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 16

Part of the super D course was through snow gums

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 16

National series leader Andy Blair races to third in the elite men's race.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 16

Under 19 series leader Billy Sewell had mechanical issues and finished 17th

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 16

Harry Linsay finished fourth in the U19 men's race.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 16

Holly Harris won the U19 women's race by 1.9 seconds.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 16

Kyna Millan finished third in the Under 19 women's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 16

Jarrod Moroni in the veteran men's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 16

U17 series leader Hamis Prosser finsihed second by just 0.4 seconds

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 16

Scott Bowden rides to 11th in the U19 men's race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 16

Under 17 series leader Ellie Wales had her race cut short by a damaged wheel.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 16

Lisa Mathison won the open women's race. She was the 2002-2003 U19 women's world champion in cross country and is just back to racing, concentrating on downhill.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory team, ftptr)0:19:24
2Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)0:00:19
3Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team, Felt, FRM)0:00:46
4Michael Vanos0:00:52
5Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness, Shimano, FOX)0:00:55
6Peter Kutschera0:01:06
7Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)0:01:15
8Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek)0:01:18
9Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)0:01:21
10Shaun Lewis0:01:24
11Jack Lamshed (Felt Bicycles)0:01:26
12Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt)0:01:30
13Jarrad Burrell0:01:47
14Chad Gossert0:01:53
15James Kennedy (Kalamunda Cycles)0:01:56
16Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer)0:02:12
17Michael Illing (Cycle Now,)0:02:15
18Evan Jeffery0:02:29
19Travis Frisby0:03:02
20Grant Lebbink0:03:04
21Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles)0:06:05
22Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt)0:06:10
23Anthony Shippard0:06:25
24Jarrod Hughes0:06:33
25Matthew Zagurski0:08:53
26Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal, X-bionic, World Cup Team)0:14:25
27Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team)0:14:31
28John Groves (Apollo Bikes)0:21:02
DNSEric Conliffe
DNSDylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au)
DNSMurray Spink (Giant Bicycles)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenni King (torq nutrition)0:22:58
2Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:00:03
3Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness, Shimano, Trek)0:00:39
4Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia)0:00:40
5Jodie Willett (For The Riders)0:00:43
6Tory Thomas (The Bicyle Superstore Albury)0:00:48
7Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift)0:00:51
8Felicity Wardlaw (only my partner)0:01:11
9Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo)0:01:25
10Kelly Bartlett0:01:52
11Jessica Douglas (Torquay Cycling Factory/Giant Bikes)0:02:55
12Sarah Holmes (Cycleworx Avantiplus)0:02:57
13Jenny Fay0:05:27
DNFLindsay Gorrell
DNSTrudy Nicholas

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles)0:19:48
2Jack Haig0:00:31
3Kyle Ward (Jet Racing, Specialized Bikes)0:00:51
4Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles)0:01:05
5Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)0:01:16
6Robbie Hucker0:01:19
7Robbie Rhodes0:01:43
8Tom Goddard0:03:52
9Blake Polverino0:05:47
10Ben Marshall0:51:12
11Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded)0:51:50
DNSMichael Crosbie
DNSCameron Ivory
DNSRowan Brown
DNSJames Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle)

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jess Wigan (Sealy's Cycles)0:36:04

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle components)0:20:10
2Toby Stewart0:01:29
3Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles ozriders.com.au)0:01:30
4Harry Lindsay0:01:41
5Tasman Nankervis0:01:45
6Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles, Canberra Geoff Comfort)0:02:05
7Cameron Prosser0:02:05
8Harry Herne0:02:07
8Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles)
8Jason Lowndes (BCS rising sun)
11Scott Bowden0:02:57
12Peter McKellar Stewart0:03:03
13Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up, Silverback, FRF Therapeutic)0:03:07
14Chris Hamilton0:03:32
15Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles)0:06:23
16Jordan Butler0:15:01
17Billy Sewell (Torq mtb team, Continental, Gordon)0:17:54
DNFMichael Hayashi (On The Rivet Cycles Phillip)
DNSJoel Rogers

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Harris0:27:04
2Emily Parkes0:00:02
3Kyna Millan (TLC cycles; MSL; TREK / On the rivet)0:01:45
DNFElla Scanlan-Bloor (Mcgees Cycling Store)
DNSKaruna Henderson

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Harrington0:22:05
2Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles)0:00:00
3Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles Specialized Bikes)0:00:03
4Benjamin Green0:00:18
5Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles)0:00:38
6Foley Lachal0:01:02
7Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes / Specialized)0:01:06
8Callum Carson0:01:13
9Roly Stewart0:01:53
10Stefan Cotroneo0:02:24
11Malte Adebahr0:02:42
12Jack Booth0:02:59
13Tom Green0:03:14
14Jet Turner0:03:47
15Dean Madden (Specialized, Bike Nirvana)0:03:48
16Jayden Ward (Jet-Racing & Specalized Bicycle)0:04:11
17Josh Abbey0:05:03
18Jack Gardner0:05:42
19Daniel Dowling0:06:53
DNSDru Berryman
DNSBen Lack

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFEllie Wale (Sealy's Cycles)

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries (Trailmix)0:24:14
2Zale Ross-Willmore0:01:30
3Declan Prosser0:06:50

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)0:27:57
2Gabrielle Millan0:26:58

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Bardsley-Smith0:21:43
2Shannon Rademaker0:00:21
3Gregory Ellis0:06:34
4Tim Rowe (Trailmix)0:10:37
Landon Arthur

Veteran Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo)0:20:36
2Damien Enderby (Compressport)0:02:13
3Andrew Low0:02:38
4Gavin Burland (City Bike Depot CBD)0:03:16
5Daniel Gossert0:03:49
6Dion Blair0:04:30
7Trevor Arnold0:08:07
DNSCon Mavroudakis

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhianna Farrell0:29:12

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Fenner0:22:09
2Damon Willmore (Bunbury Chiro)0:00:15
3Daniel Skerry0:00:20
4Richard Peil0:00:33
5David Harris0:02:35
DNSAndrew Remely
DNSMichael Chance

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNSSally Fenner

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Jones0:22:00
2John Henderson0:00:24
3Craig Peacock0:02:58
4Scott Carson0:03:32
5Paul Verheijden (Integrated Fire Service Pty Ltd)0:03:35
6Keith McKellar Stewart0:04:05
7John Harvey0:05:53
8Bruce Pain (RFSART)0:07:49
DNFRoger Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)
DNFNathan Carroll
DNFDavid Danks

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon)0:29:35
2Jenny Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)0:04:03

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Bardsley - Smith0:22:44
2Jason Head (project 63)0:01:01
3Lucas Sproson0:01:11
4Daniel Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bikes)0:01:59

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Garre0:22:08
2David Manton0:00:28
3Norm Douglas0:00:59
4Connor O'Dwyer0:01:55
5Rob Davis0:02:21
6Tony Davis0:04:01
7Jake Bull0:04:15
8Alex Oakes0:06:05
9Marc De Geoffroy0:18:50
DNFMatthew Tans
DNFDavid Leach

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Mathison0:24:12

Open junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Towers0:25:15
2Dru Berriman0:00:04
3Aaron Charton0:01:24

