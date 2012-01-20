Carlson descends to super D victory ahead of Taberlay
Torq goes one-two in women's contest with King and O'Shea
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory team, ftptr)
|0:19:24
|2
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)
|0:00:19
|3
|Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team, Felt, FRM)
|0:00:46
|4
|Michael Vanos
|0:00:52
|5
|Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness, Shimano, FOX)
|0:00:55
|6
|Peter Kutschera
|0:01:06
|7
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|0:01:15
|8
|Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek)
|0:01:18
|9
|Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)
|0:01:21
|10
|Shaun Lewis
|0:01:24
|11
|Jack Lamshed (Felt Bicycles)
|0:01:26
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:01:30
|13
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:01:47
|14
|Chad Gossert
|0:01:53
|15
|James Kennedy (Kalamunda Cycles)
|0:01:56
|16
|Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer)
|0:02:12
|17
|Michael Illing (Cycle Now,)
|0:02:15
|18
|Evan Jeffery
|0:02:29
|19
|Travis Frisby
|0:03:02
|20
|Grant Lebbink
|0:03:04
|21
|Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles)
|0:06:05
|22
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:06:10
|23
|Anthony Shippard
|0:06:25
|24
|Jarrod Hughes
|0:06:33
|25
|Matthew Zagurski
|0:08:53
|26
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal, X-bionic, World Cup Team)
|0:14:25
|27
|Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team)
|0:14:31
|28
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|0:21:02
|DNS
|Eric Conliffe
|DNS
|Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au)
|DNS
|Murray Spink (Giant Bicycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King (torq nutrition)
|0:22:58
|2
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:00:03
|3
|Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness, Shimano, Trek)
|0:00:39
|4
|Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia)
|0:00:40
|5
|Jodie Willett (For The Riders)
|0:00:43
|6
|Tory Thomas (The Bicyle Superstore Albury)
|0:00:48
|7
|Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift)
|0:00:51
|8
|Felicity Wardlaw (only my partner)
|0:01:11
|9
|Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo)
|0:01:25
|10
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:01:52
|11
|Jessica Douglas (Torquay Cycling Factory/Giant Bikes)
|0:02:55
|12
|Sarah Holmes (Cycleworx Avantiplus)
|0:02:57
|13
|Jenny Fay
|0:05:27
|DNF
|Lindsay Gorrell
|DNS
|Trudy Nicholas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles)
|0:19:48
|2
|Jack Haig
|0:00:31
|3
|Kyle Ward (Jet Racing, Specialized Bikes)
|0:00:51
|4
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles)
|0:01:05
|5
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
|0:01:16
|6
|Robbie Hucker
|0:01:19
|7
|Robbie Rhodes
|0:01:43
|8
|Tom Goddard
|0:03:52
|9
|Blake Polverino
|0:05:47
|10
|Ben Marshall
|0:51:12
|11
|Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded)
|0:51:50
|DNS
|Michael Crosbie
|DNS
|Cameron Ivory
|DNS
|Rowan Brown
|DNS
|James Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jess Wigan (Sealy's Cycles)
|0:36:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle components)
|0:20:10
|2
|Toby Stewart
|0:01:29
|3
|Christopher Aitken (Breakaway cycles ozriders.com.au)
|0:01:30
|4
|Harry Lindsay
|0:01:41
|5
|Tasman Nankervis
|0:01:45
|6
|Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles, Canberra Geoff Comfort)
|0:02:05
|7
|Cameron Prosser
|0:02:05
|8
|Harry Herne
|0:02:07
|8
|Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles)
|8
|Jason Lowndes (BCS rising sun)
|11
|Scott Bowden
|0:02:57
|12
|Peter McKellar Stewart
|0:03:03
|13
|Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up, Silverback, FRF Therapeutic)
|0:03:07
|14
|Chris Hamilton
|0:03:32
|15
|Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles)
|0:06:23
|16
|Jordan Butler
|0:15:01
|17
|Billy Sewell (Torq mtb team, Continental, Gordon)
|0:17:54
|DNF
|Michael Hayashi (On The Rivet Cycles Phillip)
|DNS
|Joel Rogers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Harris
|0:27:04
|2
|Emily Parkes
|0:00:02
|3
|Kyna Millan (TLC cycles; MSL; TREK / On the rivet)
|0:01:45
|DNF
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Mcgees Cycling Store)
|DNS
|Karuna Henderson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Harrington
|0:22:05
|2
|Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles)
|0:00:00
|3
|Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles Specialized Bikes)
|0:00:03
|4
|Benjamin Green
|0:00:18
|5
|Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:00:38
|6
|Foley Lachal
|0:01:02
|7
|Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes / Specialized)
|0:01:06
|8
|Callum Carson
|0:01:13
|9
|Roly Stewart
|0:01:53
|10
|Stefan Cotroneo
|0:02:24
|11
|Malte Adebahr
|0:02:42
|12
|Jack Booth
|0:02:59
|13
|Tom Green
|0:03:14
|14
|Jet Turner
|0:03:47
|15
|Dean Madden (Specialized, Bike Nirvana)
|0:03:48
|16
|Jayden Ward (Jet-Racing & Specalized Bicycle)
|0:04:11
|17
|Josh Abbey
|0:05:03
|18
|Jack Gardner
|0:05:42
|19
|Daniel Dowling
|0:06:53
|DNS
|Dru Berryman
|DNS
|Ben Lack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Ellie Wale (Sealy's Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Jeffries (Trailmix)
|0:24:14
|2
|Zale Ross-Willmore
|0:01:30
|3
|Declan Prosser
|0:06:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)
|0:27:57
|2
|Gabrielle Millan
|0:26:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Bardsley-Smith
|0:21:43
|2
|Shannon Rademaker
|0:00:21
|3
|Gregory Ellis
|0:06:34
|4
|Tim Rowe (Trailmix)
|0:10:37
|Landon Arthur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo)
|0:20:36
|2
|Damien Enderby (Compressport)
|0:02:13
|3
|Andrew Low
|0:02:38
|4
|Gavin Burland (City Bike Depot CBD)
|0:03:16
|5
|Daniel Gossert
|0:03:49
|6
|Dion Blair
|0:04:30
|7
|Trevor Arnold
|0:08:07
|DNS
|Con Mavroudakis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhianna Farrell
|0:29:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Fenner
|0:22:09
|2
|Damon Willmore (Bunbury Chiro)
|0:00:15
|3
|Daniel Skerry
|0:00:20
|4
|Richard Peil
|0:00:33
|5
|David Harris
|0:02:35
|DNS
|Andrew Remely
|DNS
|Michael Chance
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Sally Fenner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Jones
|0:22:00
|2
|John Henderson
|0:00:24
|3
|Craig Peacock
|0:02:58
|4
|Scott Carson
|0:03:32
|5
|Paul Verheijden (Integrated Fire Service Pty Ltd)
|0:03:35
|6
|Keith McKellar Stewart
|0:04:05
|7
|John Harvey
|0:05:53
|8
|Bruce Pain (RFSART)
|0:07:49
|DNF
|Roger Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)
|DNF
|Nathan Carroll
|DNF
|David Danks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon)
|0:29:35
|2
|Jenny Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)
|0:04:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Bardsley - Smith
|0:22:44
|2
|Jason Head (project 63)
|0:01:01
|3
|Lucas Sproson
|0:01:11
|4
|Daniel Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bikes)
|0:01:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Garre
|0:22:08
|2
|David Manton
|0:00:28
|3
|Norm Douglas
|0:00:59
|4
|Connor O'Dwyer
|0:01:55
|5
|Rob Davis
|0:02:21
|6
|Tony Davis
|0:04:01
|7
|Jake Bull
|0:04:15
|8
|Alex Oakes
|0:06:05
|9
|Marc De Geoffroy
|0:18:50
|DNF
|Matthew Tans
|DNF
|David Leach
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Mathison
|0:24:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Towers
|0:25:15
|2
|Dru Berriman
|0:00:04
|3
|Aaron Charton
|0:01:24
