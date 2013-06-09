Trending

JJ Haedo, Miller win Crystal Cup

Amaran, Kiesanowski take Air Force Cycling Classic omnium titles

Image 1 of 24

Juan Jose (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) wins the Crystal Cup on day 2 of the Air Force Cycling Classic

Juan Jose (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) wins the Crystal Cup on day 2 of the Air Force Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 24

UnitedHealthcare tries to take some time out of the break.

UnitedHealthcare tries to take some time out of the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 24

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) drives the break of four.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) drives the break of four.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 24

Champion System sends riders to the front to help with the chase.

Champion System sends riders to the front to help with the chase.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 24

Crystal Cup men's podium (L-R): Shake Kline, Daniel Holloway, JJ Haedo, Luis Amaran and Jake Keough

Crystal Cup men's podium (L-R): Shake Kline, Daniel Holloway, JJ Haedo, Luis Amaran and Jake Keough
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 24

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the Air Force Cycling Classic omnium

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the Air Force Cycling Classic omnium
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 24

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) off the front by herself.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) off the front by herself.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 24

Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) goes after the race leader.

Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) goes after the race leader.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 24

Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) was at the front of the race again today.

Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) was at the front of the race again today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 24

The women's race starts to split up at the front

The women's race starts to split up at the front
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 24

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) and Leah Guloien (Colavita) try to get away early in the race.

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) and Leah Guloien (Colavita) try to get away early in the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 24

Jamis-Hagens Berman takes control of today's break.

Jamis-Hagens Berman takes control of today's break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 24

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and teammate Janier Acevedo bridge up to the break.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and teammate Janier Acevedo bridge up to the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 24

Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) comes to the line for second place.

Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) comes to the line for second place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 24

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the solo win.

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the solo win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 24

Women's Crystal Cup podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder, Lindsay Bayer, Laura Stephens, Sara Tussey and Joanne Kiesanowski

Women's Crystal Cup podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder, Lindsay Bayer, Laura Stephens, Sara Tussey and Joanne Kiesanowski
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 24

The women's peloton rolls through the finish line

The women's peloton rolls through the finish line
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 24

The men's race is off and rolling.

The men's race is off and rolling.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 24

Jamis-Hagens Berman and Predator Racing send riders off the front.

Jamis-Hagens Berman and Predator Racing send riders off the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 24

The race rolls through downtown Crystal City.

The race rolls through downtown Crystal City.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 24

The men's field begins to get strung out while chasing the break.

The men's field begins to get strung out while chasing the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 24

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches off the front.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches off the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 24

UnitedHealthcare begins to get organized on the front.

UnitedHealthcare begins to get organized on the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 24

Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) sneaks off the front of the field.

Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) sneaks off the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

One day after UnitedHealthcare seemed to re-assert its dominance at the Air Force Cycling Classic with a first-place finish in the Clarendon Cup, another team proved a more than worthy adversary in Crystal City. UnitedHealthcare has been racking up victories in the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), picking up 15 wins in 17 events going into this weekend's NCC races, but Jamis-Hagens Berman wasn’t intimidated, and was ready to prove they are a force just as strong as the boys in blue.

Jamis-Hagens Berman’s J.J. Haedo won the 90-minute men's Crystal Cup race ahead of Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita) and Jamis-Hagens Berman teammate Luis Amaran. Additionally, Jamis-Hagens Berman swept the top three spots in the men’s omnium competition with Amaran, Demis Aleman and J.J. Haedo claiming first through third respectively.

Five riders, including Amaran, Haedo and Holloway, formed the breakaway that turned out to be the move of the day in the event's featured men's pro race. UnitedHealthcare appeared to be patient with the move up the road, confident in their ability to bring it back at will, as so often that scenario has played out this year. However, Jamis-Hagens Berman had no interest in following that script and Haedo and Amaran, allied with Holloway, kept their engines stoked. The pressure resulted in dropping their two other companions, but the UnitedHealthcare blue train was closing in the final laps, per the script.

With one lap to go, UnitedHealthcare had only two riders left at the front of the pack and still trailed the breakaway, the blue train just running out of track to make the catch before the finish. As a result, Jamis-Hagens Berman’s first and third ended the three-year dominance by UnitedHealthcare, with Jake Keough taking the field sprint for 4th place, ending his three-year run as the Crystal Cup champion.

Though UnitedHealthcare’s Aldo Ino Ilesic out-sprinted Amaran and Jamis-Hagens Berman teammate Demis Aleman for the win in Clarendon, Jamis-Hagens Berman’s two-day performance was rewarded by a sweep of the omnium podium, capping off a brilliant weekend of racing for them.

The women’s pro race featured Team TIBCO’s Lauren Stephens racking up primes while riding solo off the front, en route to a comfortable first-place finish. VeloShine’s Sara Tussey was within striking distance of Stephens with four laps to go, but Stephens managed to find another gear and was never challenged as the final three laps wound down.

Colavita rider and local favorite Lindsay Bayer of Reston, Va., held off Tussey for second place, while Team TIBCO’s Joanne Kiesanowski and Mellow Mushroom p/b Shady Grove Fertility’s Laura Van Gilder battled it out in the field sprint, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

The women's omnium was won by Kiesanowski, with Van Gilder placing second and Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) third overall.

Elite men
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
2Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita)
3Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
4Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare)
5Shane Kline (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
6Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
7Demis Aleman (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
8Matthias Friedeman (Champion System Pro Cycling)
9Frank Travieso (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
10Michael Chauner (Garneau - Quebecor)
11Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
12Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
13Jared Nieters
14Eric Workowski (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental)
15Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
16Donald Brew (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
17Keck Baker (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
18Nicholas Taylor (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
19Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
20Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
21Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
22Jonathan DAlba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
23Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
24Ben Renkema (Global Bike)
25Isaac Howe (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
26Brett Kielick (Breakaway/Vie 13)
27Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita)
28Nicholas Rogers (Breakaway/Vie 13)
29Clay Murfet (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
30Ryan McKinney (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
31Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling)
32Erik Roo
33Wyatt Stoup
34Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
35John ShalekBriski (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
36Jose Escobar (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
37Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing)
38Ruben Companio (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
39Anton Mikhailov (Amore & Vita)
40Janier Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
41Sean Melcher (Colavita Racing Inc./NJ/NY Colavita Racing Regional Team)
42Ruud Gremers (Novo Nordisk)
43Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
44Clarke Lind (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
45Ramon Benitez
46Peter Warner (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
47Matthew Furlow (Breakaway/Vie 13)
48John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
49Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
50Vieksturs Lukesevics (Amore & Vita)
51Thomas Brown (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
52Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
53Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthCare)
54Gregor Gazvoda (Champion System Pro Cycling)
55Robert Forster (UnitedHealthCare)
56Ryan Shebelsky (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
57Emile Abraham (Predator Carbon Repair)
58Jaroslav Dabrowski (Amore & Vita)
59Bobby Lea (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
60Corentin Cherhal (Novo Nordisk)
61Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
62Peter Eckel (Novo Nordisk)
63Juan Carmona Tamayo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
64Nima Ebrahimnejad
DNFJonny Clarke (UnitedHealthCare)
DNFDavide Frattini (UnitedHealthCare)
DNFDanny Summerhill (UnitedHealthCare)
DNFKyle Wamsley (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFGerd de Keijzer (Novo Nordisk)
DNFRussell Branden (Novo Nordisk)
DNFJohn Minturn (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
DNFRicky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
DNFJerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
DNFTosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFGarrett Olsen (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
DNFRuss Langley (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
DNFTerry Turner (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
DNFSame Sautelle (Breakaway/Vie 13)
DNFTimothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
DNFBen Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
DNFKevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
DNFJustin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
DNFDavid Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
DNFDavid Bozak (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
DNFEugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
DNFCesar Marte (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
DNFPeter Custer (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
DNFJoshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFStephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFRyan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
DNFWyatt Stoup (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
DNFJamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental)
DNFMark Warno (Antietam Velo Club Inc/AVC/Team Hagerstown-Washington Co)
DNFJared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
DNFBerry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Association)

Elite women
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
2Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
3Sara Tussey (Veloshine)
4Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)
6Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
7Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
8Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
9Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team)
10Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
11Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
12Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
13Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
14Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
15Patricia Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
16Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team)
17Melanie Smath (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
18Jenette Williams (Jeff's Bike Shop)
19Catherine Freck (Syn-Fit Race Team)
20Dori Buckethal (NCVC/United Healthcare)
21Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
22Leah Guloien (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
23Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
24Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
25Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
26Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
27Arley Kemmerer (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)
28Lauren Komanski (Now & Novartis for MS)
29Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
30Aranell Schmitz
31Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
32Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling)
33Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)
34Julie Hunter (Tradewinds Racing p/b BikeBeat)
35Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
36Marni Harker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
37Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)

Elite men - Final overall omnium
1Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)6pts
2Demis Aleman (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)9
3Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)12
4Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare)13
5Matthias Friedeman (Champion System Pro Cycling)23
6Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)26
7Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita)27
8Eric Workowski (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental)27
9Shane Kline (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)31
10Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)32

Elite women - Final overall omnium
1Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)8pts
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)8
3Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)9
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)11
5Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)13
6Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)14
7Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)16
8Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)17
9Amy Cutler (Riptide Cycling/Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)17
10Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC)19

Latest on Cyclingnews