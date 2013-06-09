Image 1 of 24 Juan Jose (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) wins the Crystal Cup on day 2 of the Air Force Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 24 UnitedHealthcare tries to take some time out of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 24 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) drives the break of four. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 24 Champion System sends riders to the front to help with the chase. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 24 Crystal Cup men's podium (L-R): Shake Kline, Daniel Holloway, JJ Haedo, Luis Amaran and Jake Keough (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 24 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the Air Force Cycling Classic omnium (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 24 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) off the front by herself. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 24 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) goes after the race leader. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 24 Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) was at the front of the race again today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 24 The women's race starts to split up at the front (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 24 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) and Leah Guloien (Colavita) try to get away early in the race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 24 Jamis-Hagens Berman takes control of today's break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 24 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and teammate Janier Acevedo bridge up to the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 24 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) comes to the line for second place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 24 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) takes the solo win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 24 Women's Crystal Cup podium (L-R): Laura Van Gilder, Lindsay Bayer, Laura Stephens, Sara Tussey and Joanne Kiesanowski (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 24 The women's peloton rolls through the finish line (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 24 The men's race is off and rolling. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 24 Jamis-Hagens Berman and Predator Racing send riders off the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 24 The race rolls through downtown Crystal City. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 24 The men's field begins to get strung out while chasing the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 24 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches off the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 24 UnitedHealthcare begins to get organized on the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 24 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita) sneaks off the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

One day after UnitedHealthcare seemed to re-assert its dominance at the Air Force Cycling Classic with a first-place finish in the Clarendon Cup, another team proved a more than worthy adversary in Crystal City. UnitedHealthcare has been racking up victories in the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), picking up 15 wins in 17 events going into this weekend's NCC races, but Jamis-Hagens Berman wasn’t intimidated, and was ready to prove they are a force just as strong as the boys in blue.

Jamis-Hagens Berman’s J.J. Haedo won the 90-minute men's Crystal Cup race ahead of Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita) and Jamis-Hagens Berman teammate Luis Amaran. Additionally, Jamis-Hagens Berman swept the top three spots in the men’s omnium competition with Amaran, Demis Aleman and J.J. Haedo claiming first through third respectively.

Five riders, including Amaran, Haedo and Holloway, formed the breakaway that turned out to be the move of the day in the event's featured men's pro race. UnitedHealthcare appeared to be patient with the move up the road, confident in their ability to bring it back at will, as so often that scenario has played out this year. However, Jamis-Hagens Berman had no interest in following that script and Haedo and Amaran, allied with Holloway, kept their engines stoked. The pressure resulted in dropping their two other companions, but the UnitedHealthcare blue train was closing in the final laps, per the script.

With one lap to go, UnitedHealthcare had only two riders left at the front of the pack and still trailed the breakaway, the blue train just running out of track to make the catch before the finish. As a result, Jamis-Hagens Berman’s first and third ended the three-year dominance by UnitedHealthcare, with Jake Keough taking the field sprint for 4th place, ending his three-year run as the Crystal Cup champion.

Though UnitedHealthcare’s Aldo Ino Ilesic out-sprinted Amaran and Jamis-Hagens Berman teammate Demis Aleman for the win in Clarendon, Jamis-Hagens Berman’s two-day performance was rewarded by a sweep of the omnium podium, capping off a brilliant weekend of racing for them.

The women’s pro race featured Team TIBCO’s Lauren Stephens racking up primes while riding solo off the front, en route to a comfortable first-place finish. VeloShine’s Sara Tussey was within striking distance of Stephens with four laps to go, but Stephens managed to find another gear and was never challenged as the final three laps wound down.

Colavita rider and local favorite Lindsay Bayer of Reston, Va., held off Tussey for second place, while Team TIBCO’s Joanne Kiesanowski and Mellow Mushroom p/b Shady Grove Fertility’s Laura Van Gilder battled it out in the field sprint, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

The women's omnium was won by Kiesanowski, with Van Gilder placing second and Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) third overall.

Elite men 1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita) 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare) 5 Shane Kline (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 6 Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair) 7 Demis Aleman (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 8 Matthias Friedeman (Champion System Pro Cycling) 9 Frank Travieso (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 10 Michael Chauner (Garneau - Quebecor) 11 Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair) 12 Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) 13 Jared Nieters 14 Eric Workowski (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental) 15 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 16 Donald Brew (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia) 17 Keck Baker (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.) 18 Nicholas Taylor (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor) 19 Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair) 20 Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline) 21 Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.) 22 Jonathan DAlba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) 23 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair) 24 Ben Renkema (Global Bike) 25 Isaac Howe (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 26 Brett Kielick (Breakaway/Vie 13) 27 Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita) 28 Nicholas Rogers (Breakaway/Vie 13) 29 Clay Murfet (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 30 Ryan McKinney (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia) 31 Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling) 32 Erik Roo 33 Wyatt Stoup 34 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 35 John ShalekBriski (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 36 Jose Escobar (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.) 37 Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing) 38 Ruben Companio (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 39 Anton Mikhailov (Amore & Vita) 40 Janier Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 41 Sean Melcher (Colavita Racing Inc./NJ/NY Colavita Racing Regional Team) 42 Ruud Gremers (Novo Nordisk) 43 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 44 Clarke Lind (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.) 45 Ramon Benitez 46 Peter Warner (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor) 47 Matthew Furlow (Breakaway/Vie 13) 48 John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 49 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS) 50 Vieksturs Lukesevics (Amore & Vita) 51 Thomas Brown (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 52 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 53 Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthCare) 54 Gregor Gazvoda (Champion System Pro Cycling) 55 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthCare) 56 Ryan Shebelsky (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 57 Emile Abraham (Predator Carbon Repair) 58 Jaroslav Dabrowski (Amore & Vita) 59 Bobby Lea (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 60 Corentin Cherhal (Novo Nordisk) 61 Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 62 Peter Eckel (Novo Nordisk) 63 Juan Carmona Tamayo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 64 Nima Ebrahimnejad DNF Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthCare) DNF Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthCare) DNF Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthCare) DNF Kyle Wamsley (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Gerd de Keijzer (Novo Nordisk) DNF Russell Branden (Novo Nordisk) DNF John Minturn (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) DNF Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) DNF Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) DNF Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Garrett Olsen (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.) DNF Russ Langley (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.) DNF Terry Turner (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.) DNF Same Sautelle (Breakaway/Vie 13) DNF Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) DNF Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) DNF Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) DNF Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) DNF David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo) DNF David Bozak (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia) DNF Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.) DNF Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni U.S.A.) DNF Peter Custer (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor) DNF Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) DNF Wyatt Stoup (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) DNF Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental) DNF Mark Warno (Antietam Velo Club Inc/AVC/Team Hagerstown-Washington Co) DNF Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket) DNF Berry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Association)

Elite women 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) 2 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 3 Sara Tussey (Veloshine) 4 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) 5 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility) 6 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) 7 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16) 8 Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 9 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team) 10 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC) 11 Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell) 12 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) 13 Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike) 14 Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13) 15 Patricia Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom) 16 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team) 17 Melanie Smath (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) 18 Jenette Williams (Jeff's Bike Shop) 19 Catherine Freck (Syn-Fit Race Team) 20 Dori Buckethal (NCVC/United Healthcare) 21 Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 22 Leah Guloien (Colavita/Fine Cooking) 23 Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 24 Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team) 25 Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance) 26 Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team) 27 Arley Kemmerer (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility) 28 Lauren Komanski (Now & Novartis for MS) 29 Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 30 Aranell Schmitz 31 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO/ To the Top) 32 Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling) 33 Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility) 34 Julie Hunter (Tradewinds Racing p/b BikeBeat) 35 Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 36 Marni Harker (Team Kenda presented by RACC) 37 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)

Elite men - Final overall omnium 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 6 pts 2 Demis Aleman (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 9 3 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 12 4 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare) 13 5 Matthias Friedeman (Champion System Pro Cycling) 23 6 Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair) 26 7 Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita) 27 8 Eric Workowski (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental) 27 9 Shane Kline (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 31 10 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 32