JJ Haedo, Miller win Crystal Cup
Amaran, Kiesanowski take Air Force Cycling Classic omnium titles
One day after UnitedHealthcare seemed to re-assert its dominance at the Air Force Cycling Classic with a first-place finish in the Clarendon Cup, another team proved a more than worthy adversary in Crystal City. UnitedHealthcare has been racking up victories in the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), picking up 15 wins in 17 events going into this weekend's NCC races, but Jamis-Hagens Berman wasn’t intimidated, and was ready to prove they are a force just as strong as the boys in blue.
Jamis-Hagens Berman’s J.J. Haedo won the 90-minute men's Crystal Cup race ahead of Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita) and Jamis-Hagens Berman teammate Luis Amaran. Additionally, Jamis-Hagens Berman swept the top three spots in the men’s omnium competition with Amaran, Demis Aleman and J.J. Haedo claiming first through third respectively.
Five riders, including Amaran, Haedo and Holloway, formed the breakaway that turned out to be the move of the day in the event's featured men's pro race. UnitedHealthcare appeared to be patient with the move up the road, confident in their ability to bring it back at will, as so often that scenario has played out this year. However, Jamis-Hagens Berman had no interest in following that script and Haedo and Amaran, allied with Holloway, kept their engines stoked. The pressure resulted in dropping their two other companions, but the UnitedHealthcare blue train was closing in the final laps, per the script.
With one lap to go, UnitedHealthcare had only two riders left at the front of the pack and still trailed the breakaway, the blue train just running out of track to make the catch before the finish. As a result, Jamis-Hagens Berman’s first and third ended the three-year dominance by UnitedHealthcare, with Jake Keough taking the field sprint for 4th place, ending his three-year run as the Crystal Cup champion.
Though UnitedHealthcare’s Aldo Ino Ilesic out-sprinted Amaran and Jamis-Hagens Berman teammate Demis Aleman for the win in Clarendon, Jamis-Hagens Berman’s two-day performance was rewarded by a sweep of the omnium podium, capping off a brilliant weekend of racing for them.
The women’s pro race featured Team TIBCO’s Lauren Stephens racking up primes while riding solo off the front, en route to a comfortable first-place finish. VeloShine’s Sara Tussey was within striking distance of Stephens with four laps to go, but Stephens managed to find another gear and was never challenged as the final three laps wound down.
Colavita rider and local favorite Lindsay Bayer of Reston, Va., held off Tussey for second place, while Team TIBCO’s Joanne Kiesanowski and Mellow Mushroom p/b Shady Grove Fertility’s Laura Van Gilder battled it out in the field sprint, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
The women's omnium was won by Kiesanowski, with Van Gilder placing second and Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) third overall.
|1
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita)
|3
|Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare)
|5
|Shane Kline (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|6
|Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
|7
|Demis Aleman (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|8
|Matthias Friedeman (Champion System Pro Cycling)
|9
|Frank Travieso (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|10
|Michael Chauner (Garneau - Quebecor)
|11
|Dion Smith (Predator Carbon Repair)
|12
|Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|13
|Jared Nieters
|14
|Eric Workowski (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental)
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|16
|Donald Brew (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|17
|Keck Baker (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
|18
|Nicholas Taylor (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|19
|Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
|20
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|21
|Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
|22
|Jonathan DAlba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|23
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
|24
|Ben Renkema (Global Bike)
|25
|Isaac Howe (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|26
|Brett Kielick (Breakaway/Vie 13)
|27
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita)
|28
|Nicholas Rogers (Breakaway/Vie 13)
|29
|Clay Murfet (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|30
|Ryan McKinney (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|31
|Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling)
|32
|Erik Roo
|33
|Wyatt Stoup
|34
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|35
|John ShalekBriski (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|36
|Jose Escobar (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
|37
|Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing)
|38
|Ruben Companio (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|39
|Anton Mikhailov (Amore & Vita)
|40
|Janier Acevedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|41
|Sean Melcher (Colavita Racing Inc./NJ/NY Colavita Racing Regional Team)
|42
|Ruud Gremers (Novo Nordisk)
|43
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|44
|Clarke Lind (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
|45
|Ramon Benitez
|46
|Peter Warner (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|47
|Matthew Furlow (Breakaway/Vie 13)
|48
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|49
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|50
|Vieksturs Lukesevics (Amore & Vita)
|51
|Thomas Brown (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|52
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|53
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthCare)
|54
|Gregor Gazvoda (Champion System Pro Cycling)
|55
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthCare)
|56
|Ryan Shebelsky (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental)
|57
|Emile Abraham (Predator Carbon Repair)
|58
|Jaroslav Dabrowski (Amore & Vita)
|59
|Bobby Lea (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|60
|Corentin Cherhal (Novo Nordisk)
|61
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|62
|Peter Eckel (Novo Nordisk)
|63
|Juan Carmona Tamayo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|64
|Nima Ebrahimnejad
|DNF
|Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthCare)
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthCare)
|DNF
|Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthCare)
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Gerd de Keijzer (Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Russell Branden (Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|John Minturn (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|DNF
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|DNF
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Garrett Olsen (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
|DNF
|Russ Langley (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
|DNF
|Terry Turner (Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.)
|DNF
|Same Sautelle (Breakaway/Vie 13)
|DNF
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|DNF
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|DNF
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|DNF
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|DNF
|David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo)
|DNF
|David Bozak (DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|DNF
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|DNF
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|DNF
|Peter Custer (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|DNF
|Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Wyatt Stoup (Genesee Valley Cycling Club/Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|DNF
|Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|Mark Warno (Antietam Velo Club Inc/AVC/Team Hagerstown-Washington Co)
|DNF
|Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|DNF
|Berry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Association)
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|2
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|3
|Sara Tussey (Veloshine)
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)
|6
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|7
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|8
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|9
|Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team)
|10
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|11
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|12
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|13
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
|14
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|15
|Patricia Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
|16
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team)
|17
|Melanie Smath (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|18
|Jenette Williams (Jeff's Bike Shop)
|19
|Catherine Freck (Syn-Fit Race Team)
|20
|Dori Buckethal (NCVC/United Healthcare)
|21
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|22
|Leah Guloien (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|23
|Cinthia Lehner (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|24
|Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|25
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance)
|26
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|27
|Arley Kemmerer (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)
|28
|Lauren Komanski (Now & Novartis for MS)
|29
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|30
|Aranell Schmitz
|31
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|32
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling)
|33
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)
|34
|Julie Hunter (Tradewinds Racing p/b BikeBeat)
|35
|Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|36
|Marni Harker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|37
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|1
|Luis Amaran (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|6
|pts
|2
|Demis Aleman (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|9
|3
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|12
|4
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthCare)
|13
|5
|Matthias Friedeman (Champion System Pro Cycling)
|23
|6
|Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
|26
|7
|Daniel Holloway (Amore & Vita)
|27
|8
|Eric Workowski (Chester County Cycling Found./Team Alliance Environmental)
|27
|9
|Shane Kline (SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|31
|10
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|32
|1
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|8
|pts
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility)
|8
|3
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|9
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|11
|5
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|13
|6
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|14
|7
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|16
|8
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|17
|9
|Amy Cutler (Riptide Cycling/Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|17
|10
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|19
