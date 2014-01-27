Image 1 of 2 Mariske Strauss on the saddle as she prepares for her first Cape Epic (Image credit: Marlene de Villiers/ marlenedevilliersphotography.co.za) Image 2 of 2 Scott Factory Racing's Philip Buys approaches the summit of a steep climb on his way through the Kammanassie Mountains in stage 4 (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Durbanville's Mariske Strauss (Orange Monkey Pro Team) and Pretoria's Philip Buys (Scott Sports) claimed African Continental Championship titles in the elite women's and men's mountain bike cross country categories in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Men

The elite men's racing followed later in the afternoon at 15:15. The tempo was high and the stacked racing groups tackled the track, all hungry for the title. It was Philip Buys who packed the final punch to take the victory over 8 laps in a time of 01:39:15. Buys' victory did not come easy in a tight tussle with fellow South Africans Rourke Croeser and Lourens Luus.

"It was a hard race today," said Buys. "I knew I had the shape, and I tried to wear the guys out in the first 4 laps. I really wanted to play it safe out in front for the final laps, but then I cut my wheel, and had to limp to the tech zone."

"When I rejoined, I was about a minute off the lead pace of Rourke and Lourens, and was lying in third place. It took me a lap to get back to them, but I rode that too quickly and it took me another lap to recover. I just made it difficult for myself, but these things do happen in mountain biking. I am very happy with the win."

Luus claimed the silver medal in a time of 1:39:20 followed closely by Croeser in 1:40:06.

In the under 23 men's category, it was South African James Reid who took the title over seven laps in a time of 1:23:54. Defending champion Brendon Davids (South Africa) crossed the line in second place in 1:26:02, with Arno du Toit (South Africa) finishing third in 1:26:35.

South African Stephen Senekal took top honours in the junior men category when he completed six laps in a time of 1:15:56. Local rider Sybrand Strauss (South Africa) finished in second place in 1:16:18 with Alan Hatherly (South Africa) finishing third in 1:17:35.

Women

Racing in the elite category this year, local rider Markiske Strauss was out at the front right from the get-go, retaining her position until the end of the race in very hot and dry conditions. The 23-year-old local raced a calculated race, taking into account the extra lap and time required to be completed in her new category, to take the top honours on the six-lap, technical course.

"It was a good, hard race," said Strauss. "The first race of the season is always an interesting one. It's always good to be in control from the start, and I was happy to do that and just keep it together because it was very hot out there. In the second last lap, I just kicked in. I could really feel the last lap, but my training has been good and I've been preparing for this beforehand. It was an awesome track and there was a great vibe out there today."

Samantha Sanders (South Africa) finished in second place in 1:30:44 with Cherie Vale completing the podium in third place, in a time of 1:33:56.

Candice Neethling (South Africa) won the women's under 23 race over five laps in one hour, 15 minutes and 23 seconds with Ashleigh Moffatt (South Africa) second in 1:20:26 and Hayley Smith (South Africa) third in 1:21:01.

The junior women's race saw Bianca Haw (South Africa) take top honours over four laps in 1:02:48. Haw was followed by Frances du Toit (South Africa) in second place in a time of 1:04:41 with Mauritian Kimberley Le Court De Billot rounding out the podium in 1:06:22.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Buys (South Africa) 1:39:15 2 Lourens Luus (South Africa) 0:00:05 3 Rourke Croeser (South Africa) 0:00:51 4 Renay Groustra (South Africa) 0:01:42 5 Dominic Calitz (South Africa) 0:04:25 6 Matthys Beukes (South Africa) 0:05:38 7 Stuart Marais (South Africa) 0:06:31 8 Jan Withaar (South Africa) 0:06:52 9 Kevin Evans (South Africa) 0:07:21 10 Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius) 0:10:19 11 Sipho Madolo (South Africa) 0:11:11 12 Heiko Redecker (Namibia) 0:11:37 13 Louis-Bresler Knipe (South Africa) 0:13:53 14 Phetetso Monese (Lesotho) 15 Teboho Khantsi (Lesotho) 16 Robin Moore (South Africa) 17 Given Phetla (South Africa) 18 Albert Kirevha (Zimbabwe)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mariske Strauss (South Africa) 1:29:42 2 Samantha Sanders (South Africa) 0:01:02 3 Cherie Vale (South Africa) 0:04:14 4 Heletje Van Staden (Namibia) 0:09:46 5 Amy Mcdougall (South Africa) 0:11:10 6 Irene Steyn (Namibia) 0:18:26

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Reid (South Africa) 1:23:54 2 Brendon Davids (South Africa) 0:02:08 3 Arno Du Toit (South Africa) 0:02:41 4 Jason Meaton (South Africa) 0:06:46 5 Martin Freyer (Namibia) 0:08:17 6 Dylan Rebello (South Africa) 0:08:34 7 Gert Heyns (South Africa) 0:08:55 8 Travis Walker (South Africa) 0:09:59 9 Jurgens Uys (South Africa) 0:11:25 10 Paul Rodenbach (South Africa) 0:13:10 11 Matthew Beers (South Africa) 0:15:31 12 Carel Esterhuyse (South Africa) 13 William Makgopo (South Africa) 14 Johannes Scribante (South Africa) 15 Michael Pretorius (Namibia) 16 Luyanda Thobingunya (South Africa) 17 Willem Landman (South Africa) 18 Brandon Willcocks (South Africa) 19 Mandlankosi Mlotshwa (South Africa) 20 Declan Sidey (South Africa) 21 Reich Lategan (South Africa)

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Candice Neethling (South Africa) 1:15:23 2 Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (South Africa) 0:05:03 3 Hayley Smith (South Africa) 0:05:38 4 Vera Adrian (Namibia) 0:14:42 5 Emily Clarke (South Africa) 0:15:38

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Senekal (South Africa) 1:15:56 2 Sybrand Strauss (South Africa) 0:00:22 3 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) 0:01:39 4 Tristan De Lange (Namibia) 0:02:23 5 Nicol Carstens (South Africa) 0:03:00 6 Marc Fourie (South Africa) 0:04:45 7 Wade Prinsloo (South Africa) 0:05:27 8 Julian Jessop (South Africa) 0:06:47 9 Ivan Venter (South Africa) 0:07:19 10 Harrie Malan (South Africa) 0:08:17 11 Johan Hartzenberg (South Africa) 0:08:59 12 Frans Nel (South Africa) 0:09:35 13 Marco Joubert (South Africa) 0:11:47 14 Morne Hollander (South Africa) 0:13:54 15 James Durr (South Africa) 0:14:37 16 Matthew Lombardi (South Africa) 0:19:39 17 Connor Korevaar (South Africa) 18 Wian Botma (South Africa) 19 Michael Lambrecht (South Africa) 20 Corbin Mann (South Africa) 21 Dillan Juul (South Africa) 22 Hugh Webb (South Africa) 23 Baphelele Mbobo (South Africa) 24 Edward Mckenzie (South Africa) 25 Karel Keyser (South Africa) 26 Mathew Allen (South Africa) 27 Marinus Van Sandwyk (South Africa) 28 Nicholas Warren (Zimbabwe) 29 Chad Scallan (Zimbabwe) 30 Siyabulela Mabaso (South Africa) 31 Malefetsane Lesofe (Lesotho) 32 Francois Terblanche (South Africa) 33 Luke Collins (Zimbabwe) 34 Aidan Van Niekerk (South Africa) 35 Manie Lubbe (South Africa)