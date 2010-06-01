Trending

Fly V lands one-two punch

Cliff-Ryan claims it for the sponsors

Image 1 of 49

Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) comes around the Jamis lead out train to win the 2010 Tour of Somerville.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 2 of 49

Most efforts to get away were controlled by an aggressive Fly V Australia Team.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 3 of 49

Bobby Lea (OUCH/Bahati Foundation) settles into the field after participating in an early breakaway.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 4 of 49

Adam Myerson (Mountain Kakis) finishes a big effort and looks back for others to do the same.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 5 of 49

Team AXA Equitable road a very aggressive race and created nearly all of the day breakaways.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 6 of 49

Team Fly V Australia rode strong and was rewarded by putting two on the podium.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 7 of 49

What better way to kick off Memorial Day than to have a rider from the US Military Team launch the day's first attack?

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 8 of 49

Team Type 1 fielded a full squad, worked hard, but only placed one rider in the top ten.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 9 of 49

The women's podium (l-r): Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita / Baci Pro Cycling) and Kristy Broun (Verducci).

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 10 of 49

Colavita's control paid off for Theresa Cliff-Ryan as she wins the 2010 Tour of Somerville. Closer inspection shows that third place rider, Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) sprinted in her small chain ring.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 11 of 49

The Colavita squad executes perfect control with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 12 of 49

Winner of the Base Camp International race five days ago, Lisban Quintero (CRCA / Foundation) looks relaxed in today's event.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 13 of 49

An attack by John Minturn (AXA Equitable), created what looked to be the most promising break of the day.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 14 of 49

With two laps to go, the wheels are starting to wobble on the Team Jamis train.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 15 of 49

With four laps to go, Team Jamis sets up their train. Is it too soon?

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 16 of 49

Team Director, Vassili Davidenko uses a grease-board to communicate to his team

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 17 of 49

With Team Type 1 chasing, Alejandro Borrajo and Luis Romero-Amaran's (Jamis Sutter Home) break would soon be coming to an end.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 18 of 49

With two Jamis riders up the road, Team Type 1 went into action and pulled them back.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 19 of 49

Daniel Holloway (Bissell) motors along in the field.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 20 of 49

The creator of the day's best break, John Minturn (AXA Equitable) lost touch with it after a few laps.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 21 of 49

Alejandro Borrajo and Luis Romero-Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) would eventually drop John Minturn (AXA Equitable), turning a three man break into just two.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 22 of 49

John Minturn (AXA Equitable) was joined by Alejandro Borrajo and Luis Romero-Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home).

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 23 of 49

Trouble in the peloton, an unfortunate tradition at the Tour Somerville.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 24 of 49

Team Colavita didn't let three time winner Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) into their train. The tactic paid off for them.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 25 of 49

The women's field seemed content on sorting it all out in the final sprint.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 26 of 49

Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda) took the best young rider award.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 27 of 49

It's all smiles on the podium... (l-r): Brooke Miller (Team Tibco), Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) and Kristy Broun (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing) takes

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 28 of 49

Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) takes the win, Brooke Miller (Team Tebco) arrives in third place.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 29 of 49

Great defense from Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team, which kept Van Gilder to a fourth place finish.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 30 of 49

Despite the use of elbow jabs, it's clear that Laura does not have a ticket to board.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 31 of 49

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tries to board the Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team train- they are not having it.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 32 of 49

Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team) takes a flyer.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 33 of 49

The gals round the second corner under a perfect blue sky.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 34 of 49

Women's race is off to a great start.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 35 of 49

Chuck Hutchinson (US Military Cycling Team) proudly helps his team celebrate the holiday.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 36 of 49

A moment... perhaps to remember, on this Memorial Day.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 37 of 49

As the flags wave overhead, the first lap of the men's race gets strung out.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 38 of 49

John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA makes the effort and is rewarded with a few primes.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 39 of 49

The women pass under a collection of flags early in the race.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 40 of 49

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita / Baci Pro Cycling) appears calm before the start. Could this be her day?

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 41 of 49

The men's podium (l-r): Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable), Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) and teammate, Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Image 42 of 49

Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) celebrates a big win.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 43 of 49

Que Bella - the Colavita Train!

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 44 of 49

Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) was the protected rider today for his team - and he paid them back with a third place finish.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 45 of 49

Luis Amaran and Alejandro Barajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) pull ahead with only a few laps to go.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 46 of 49

Fly V Australia pulls past a shocked Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team train to take a preem with three laps to go.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 47 of 49

Daniel Zmoliks (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) must have been inspired by those socks to stay out in front for two laps.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 48 of 49

Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita was always in control.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 49 of 49

A great podium (l-r): Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC), Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) and Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) blasted through a crash-filled sprint to take victory ahead of his teammate Alessandro Bazzana at the Tour of Somerville on Memorial Day Monday. Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) rounded out the podium in third.

"I was keen on doing this race because I had heard about it, it catered to my track background," said Kersten. "The team did a great job; David Tanner kicked it with about 600 metres to go and Alessandro Bazzana went with 400 metres to go and he held on for second and I got the win.

"It was a very interesting course and 800 metres from the last corner to the finish line," continued the Australian. "It was slightly uphill with a head wind and I think a lot of people got it wrong. Judging the line was hard and it was easy to go early because you get excited seeing the banners but it was a really long straight."

The Lantus Tour of Somerville celebrated its 70th anniversary with some 150 riders in the professional men's Kugler-Anderson Memorial criterium, an 80km race worth $15,000 in prizes and well known as the Kentucky Derby of cycling in America.

The event takes place annually in New Jersey and title sponsored by Sanofi Aventis and Lantus, which also sponsor the Team Type 1 squad. The event's location is also home of Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita sponsors Colavita USA and Jamis Bicycles, giving the race added importance for both professional teams.

The event's four corner circuit started on West Main Street, took a left onto Grove Steet, another left onto the back stretch on West High Street, rounded a left onto Mountain Avenue before blasting through the final corner for a 800-metre dash to the finish line.

"We had a tactic that we had discussed a couple days ago with [Ed] Beamon, our directeur here, who has done this race a thousand times and knew exactly what was going to happen," Kersten said. "We only had five riders so we couldn't take full control of the race.

"We had to make sure that the two major teams, Team Type 1 and Jamis, weren't both in a move without us. If they weren't in a move, then it was up to them to chase on their own home turf. We had a lot of confidence in our sprint finish and as soon as we saw the course we thought that I would most likely win."

The race got under way with a flurry of attacks however, the natural momentum of the course coupled with the speed of a sprint-hungry peloton held the field together for most of the race. With 10 laps to go, National Racing Calendar (NRC) individual standings leader Luis Amaran and Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), attacked the field and worked together to try to maintain a 30-second lead ahead of the peloton.

"Somerville is a hometown race for me so there is a little bit of pride there," said Fly V Australia's technical director Ed Beamon. "We had to come here with a small crew but one that we had a lot of confidence in. We hoped that Team Type 1 would take some control and they did, so we sat back because they had so many guys. They did most of that work to bring those two guys back."

Team Type 1 took on the responsibility to reel in the pair of threatening contenders who were reabsorbed into the field with five laps to go. The two riders stayed near the front of the field to set up a lead-out train for sprinter Ivan Dominguez, who crashed with 200 metres to go.

"We rode the last four laps on the front and the last lap was crazy, as always," said the squad's directeur sportif, Sebastian Alexandre. "Luis, Alejandro and Ivan were together and someone took Ivan's wheel from Ale so he lost the train with two corners to go and they sprinted separately. Luis and Ale were doing the lead-out on one side and Ivan was on the other side of the road.

"We know that Somerville is a hard race for breakaways but we tried to make the race hard," he added. "That is what we did so we are happy. We gave it a shot. Having Ivan sitting in today was a good card. Unfortunately he crashed."

Jamis-Sutter Home riders were the first through the last corner followed by the Fly V Australia's crew of sprinters who timed their sprint to perfection, outpacing their rival fast-men in the gallop to the line to take the top two places of the prestigious podium with Kersten and Bazzana.

Colavita-Baci makes sponsors proud in Somerville

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won the women's Kugler Open in front of a sponsor-filled audience at the finale race of the Tour of Somerville. She outpaced runner up Kristy Broun (Verducci Breakaway Racing) and former US Criterium Champion Brooke Miller (Tibco) in third.

"We were riding for a sprint today and our main goal was to keep everything together," Cliff-Ryan explained afterwards. "We weren't stressing trying to get away because we were confident we could win a sprint. The girls kept it together and did a huge lead-out, it was perfect."

"Of course this race is very important to us," she added. "Colavita and Jamis groups are really good and supportive and they understand bike racing. We always want to win this one for them so we are happy to pull that off."

The women's Kugler Open, a 32km criterium, offered $7,000 in cash prizes and was contested by some 50 Pro and Elite racers. Verducci Breakaway Racing were arguably the most aggressive riders in the bunch; however, the fast course design has traditionally left little opportunity for a breakaway to succeed to the line.

"It was roasting hot today," said Rachel Heal, Colavita-Baci directeur sportif. "But it is a hard course to get away on and a break never seems to stick. There was a lot of attacking but no break got any distance. We wanted it to come down to a bunch sprint because that suited us well. This is also an important race for us because it is in both our sponsors, Colavita and Jamis' backyard in New Jersey."

Colavita-Baci's seven-woman team proved to have the strongest lead-out train with two laps to go. They ramped up the speed on the final lap and Cliff-Ryan sat protected behind two of her teammates Modesta Vzesniauskaite and Kelly Benjamin. As the trio exited the last corner, they were followed closely by Miller and Broun. Cliff-Ryan jumped early and held her sprint the line for the victory.

"Brooke, Kristy and Laura Van Gilder were behind me," Cliff-Ryan said. "Kelly was the last lead-out for me and I left a gap on her because I didn't want to get boxed in. I wanted to wait as long as possible because it was a head wind. As soon as I heard Brooke coming at me I got a run at Kelly and was able to hold on to the line. I started it with 200 metres to go."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)1:46:22
2Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)0:00:00
3Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
4Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
5Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:00:00
6Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
7Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:01
8Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
9Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)0:00:01
10Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:01
11Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
12Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
13Jermaine Burrowes (Dave Jordan/Zephyr)
14Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)0:00:01
15Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
16Adam Myerson (Mountain Kakis)0:00:01
17Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:01
18John Durso (Liberty)0:00:01
19Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / I)
20Lisban Quintero (CRCA/ Foundation)0:00:01
21Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly)0:00:01
22Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
23Bobby Lea (OUCH/Bahati Foundation)0:00:02
24Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching-Ze)0:00:02
25Ward Solar (Spooky/NCC/Kenda Cycling Team)0:00:02
26Stalin Quiterio Cuello (jamen vincents racing team)0:00:02
27Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:02
28Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
29Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:02
30Robert Bush (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
31Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)0:00:02
32David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
33Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)0:00:02
34David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)0:00:03
35Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)0:00:04
36Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:05
37Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)0:00:05
38Rafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware)0:00:06
39Luke Keough (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:00:06
40Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)0:00:06
41Stephan Dioslaki (Team Metra / Cycles 54 p/b Wen)0:00:08
42Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:00:09
43Nathaniel Ward (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:00:10
44J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:00:10
45Sean Melcher (Champion System Racing)0:00:10
46Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:10
47Colin Sandberg (Hershey Cancer Institute-GPOA-)0:00:13
48Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:00:13
49Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b rol)0:00:15
50Randy Smargiassi (Team LionofFlanders.com)0:00:18
51Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)0:00:19
52Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54 p/b Wen)0:00:20
53Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)0:00:20
54Zach Garrett (US Armed Forces)0:00:21
55Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)0:00:21
56Joseph Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
57Alex Bowden (Team Type 1)0:00:23
58Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)0:00:26
59Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)0:00:26
60Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerset/Somerville Bicyc)0:00:32
61Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:00:34
62Charles Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)0:00:40
63Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerset/Somerville Bicyc)0:00:43
64Jared Bunde (G.S. Mengoni USA)0:00:46
65Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)0:00:48
66Franklin Burgos (james vincent bicycles/jv raci)0:00:50
67Horace Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching /Z)0:00:53
68John Loehner (AXA/EquiTable-CRCA)0:00:54
69Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b rol)0:00:55
70Steven Ward (Libery Cycles)0:00:57
71Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team/Herri)0:00:57
72Jorge Romero (Champion System Racing)0:01:00
73Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)0:01:00
74Paul Burrowes (CRCA/Dave Jordan)0:01:01
75Brian Cooblall (Flying Stars CC)0:01:01
76Nikolai Masluk (Team Metra/ Cycles 54 p/b Wend)0:01:01
77Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)0:01:02
78Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-FOUNDATION)0:01:02
79Scott Jackson (Global Bike Racing)0:01:03
80Geoff Smith (Watchung Wheelmen)
81James Megias-Leal (Team Type 1)0:01:04
82Ronald Larose (CCNS / Pedalpower)0:01:04
83Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)0:01:05
84Wilson Vasquez0:01:09
85John Hunter (PBR / Talksoft)0:01:09
86Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)0:01:11
87David Martin (team metra/cycles 54 p/b wendy)0:01:19
88David Kemp (Fly V Australia)0:01:22
89Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)0:01:23
90Todd Scheske (Preferred Care Elite Cycling)0:01:25
91Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)0:01:26
92Luis Aquino (Innovation Bike)0:01:27
93Anthony Lowe (Die Hard - Think Racing)0:01:28
94Diego Guzman (swim bike and run)0:01:28
95David Wiswell (CRCA/ David Jordan Coaching -)0:01:34
96Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)0:01:34
97Nicholas Keough (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)0:01:35
98Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:46
99Rod Myers0:01:46
100James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:02:05
101Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:10
102Lanell Rockmore (Ouch-Bahati Foundation)0:02:11
103Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:12
104Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavit)0:02:29
DNSAndrew Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
DNSAlexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
DNSDaniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
DNSOscar Clark (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
DNSJoao Correia (CTT)
DNSJake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
DNSRyan Mcfeely (US Military Cycling Team)
DNSJared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
DNSSom Raj Seepersaud (Flying Ace Cycling)
DNSNeal Stansbury (tri state velo)
DNSJim Tsilemos (Ride With Rendall)
DNSKyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
DNPMichael Jenks (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM)
DNFJosh Alexander (Foundation/ CRCA)
DNFJames Baldesare (Kenda pro cycling p/b geargrin)
DNFSimon Bennett (Team Type 1 Development)
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
DNFFabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
DNFIvan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
DNFWilliam Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFEvan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFTimothy Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
DNFDave Jordan (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching -)
DNFShane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
DNFMark Light (Liberty Cycle)
DNFRoselvert Marte Quezada (GS Mengoni)
DNFJohn Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
DNFClay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
DNFLynn Murray (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching- Z)
DNFGuillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFLuis Amaury Perez (GS Mengoni USA)
DNFChris Reid (Ride with Rendall)
DNFAustin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
DNFCasey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
DNFJackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavit)
DNFMatthew Spohn (Dynaflo)
DNFKen Walsh (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Rac)
DNFTyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
DNFJeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
DNFKirk Albers (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
DNFJason Cheney (Ride With Rendall)
DNFPaul Chooweenam
DNFColin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)

Women - 1/2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:47:25
2Kristy Broun (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:00:00
3Sinead Miller (Team TIBCO)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:00
5Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)0:00:01
6Emma Petersen0:00:01
7Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Whe)
8Kate Veronneau0:00:01
9Erica Allar (Team VBF)0:00:02
10Carrie Cash Wootten (Team VBF)
11Sarah Caravella0:00:02
12Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)0:00:02
13Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)
14Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
15Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)0:00:02
16Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)0:00:03
17Melissa Sanborn (CyclePath Racing)0:00:03
18Thea Parent (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:00:03
19Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:03
20Unknown Rider0:00:03
21Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
22Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
23Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:04
24Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:04
25Mary Costelloe (Verducci)0:00:04
26Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO Pro Cycling)
27Caryl Gale (Denos Wonder Wheel)0:00:05
28Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)0:00:05
29Amanda Watson0:00:05
30Kristine Church (Humanzoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:00:05
31Colleen Hayduk (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:00:07
32Christy Blakely0:00:07
33Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)0:00:18
34Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)0:00:20
35Patricia Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)0:00:22
36Alexandra Carle (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:00:23
37Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:25
38Erin Silliman (Fruit66/Artemis)0:00:28
39Sarah Iepson0:00:28
40Sara Zeigler0:00:28
41Andrea Luebbe (Lehigh University Cycling Club)0:00:29
42Arley Kemmerer (Team CARD Women's Cycling)0:00:33
43Lauren Shirock (BMW/Bianchi)0:00:33
44Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:35
45Carmen Small (Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:40
46Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:40
47Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:00:40
48Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)0:00:43
49Lenore Imhof (Riptide Cycling)0:00:50
50Michelle Hart (CAWES powered by Specialized)0:00:56
51Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)0:01:00
52Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:01:05
53Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)0:01:15
54Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
55Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway)0:01:28
56Lisa Jellett (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:01:28
57Bron Ryan (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:02:05
58Elspeth Huyett (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:02:05
DNSJanel Bedard (MVP Health Care)
DNSSinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co. / Twenty 12)
DNSAnna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling)
DNPMonique Hanley
DNFJessie Maclean (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)

