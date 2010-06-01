Fly V lands one-two punch
Cliff-Ryan claims it for the sponsors
Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) blasted through a crash-filled sprint to take victory ahead of his teammate Alessandro Bazzana at the Tour of Somerville on Memorial Day Monday. Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) rounded out the podium in third.
"I was keen on doing this race because I had heard about it, it catered to my track background," said Kersten. "The team did a great job; David Tanner kicked it with about 600 metres to go and Alessandro Bazzana went with 400 metres to go and he held on for second and I got the win.
"It was a very interesting course and 800 metres from the last corner to the finish line," continued the Australian. "It was slightly uphill with a head wind and I think a lot of people got it wrong. Judging the line was hard and it was easy to go early because you get excited seeing the banners but it was a really long straight."
The Lantus Tour of Somerville celebrated its 70th anniversary with some 150 riders in the professional men's Kugler-Anderson Memorial criterium, an 80km race worth $15,000 in prizes and well known as the Kentucky Derby of cycling in America.
The event takes place annually in New Jersey and title sponsored by Sanofi Aventis and Lantus, which also sponsor the Team Type 1 squad. The event's location is also home of Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita sponsors Colavita USA and Jamis Bicycles, giving the race added importance for both professional teams.
The event's four corner circuit started on West Main Street, took a left onto Grove Steet, another left onto the back stretch on West High Street, rounded a left onto Mountain Avenue before blasting through the final corner for a 800-metre dash to the finish line.
"We had a tactic that we had discussed a couple days ago with [Ed] Beamon, our directeur here, who has done this race a thousand times and knew exactly what was going to happen," Kersten said. "We only had five riders so we couldn't take full control of the race.
"We had to make sure that the two major teams, Team Type 1 and Jamis, weren't both in a move without us. If they weren't in a move, then it was up to them to chase on their own home turf. We had a lot of confidence in our sprint finish and as soon as we saw the course we thought that I would most likely win."
The race got under way with a flurry of attacks however, the natural momentum of the course coupled with the speed of a sprint-hungry peloton held the field together for most of the race. With 10 laps to go, National Racing Calendar (NRC) individual standings leader Luis Amaran and Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), attacked the field and worked together to try to maintain a 30-second lead ahead of the peloton.
"Somerville is a hometown race for me so there is a little bit of pride there," said Fly V Australia's technical director Ed Beamon. "We had to come here with a small crew but one that we had a lot of confidence in. We hoped that Team Type 1 would take some control and they did, so we sat back because they had so many guys. They did most of that work to bring those two guys back."
Team Type 1 took on the responsibility to reel in the pair of threatening contenders who were reabsorbed into the field with five laps to go. The two riders stayed near the front of the field to set up a lead-out train for sprinter Ivan Dominguez, who crashed with 200 metres to go.
"We rode the last four laps on the front and the last lap was crazy, as always," said the squad's directeur sportif, Sebastian Alexandre. "Luis, Alejandro and Ivan were together and someone took Ivan's wheel from Ale so he lost the train with two corners to go and they sprinted separately. Luis and Ale were doing the lead-out on one side and Ivan was on the other side of the road.
"We know that Somerville is a hard race for breakaways but we tried to make the race hard," he added. "That is what we did so we are happy. We gave it a shot. Having Ivan sitting in today was a good card. Unfortunately he crashed."
Jamis-Sutter Home riders were the first through the last corner followed by the Fly V Australia's crew of sprinters who timed their sprint to perfection, outpacing their rival fast-men in the gallop to the line to take the top two places of the prestigious podium with Kersten and Bazzana.
Colavita-Baci makes sponsors proud in Somerville
Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won the women's Kugler Open in front of a sponsor-filled audience at the finale race of the Tour of Somerville. She outpaced runner up Kristy Broun (Verducci Breakaway Racing) and former US Criterium Champion Brooke Miller (Tibco) in third.
"We were riding for a sprint today and our main goal was to keep everything together," Cliff-Ryan explained afterwards. "We weren't stressing trying to get away because we were confident we could win a sprint. The girls kept it together and did a huge lead-out, it was perfect."
"Of course this race is very important to us," she added. "Colavita and Jamis groups are really good and supportive and they understand bike racing. We always want to win this one for them so we are happy to pull that off."
The women's Kugler Open, a 32km criterium, offered $7,000 in cash prizes and was contested by some 50 Pro and Elite racers. Verducci Breakaway Racing were arguably the most aggressive riders in the bunch; however, the fast course design has traditionally left little opportunity for a breakaway to succeed to the line.
"It was roasting hot today," said Rachel Heal, Colavita-Baci directeur sportif. "But it is a hard course to get away on and a break never seems to stick. There was a lot of attacking but no break got any distance. We wanted it to come down to a bunch sprint because that suited us well. This is also an important race for us because it is in both our sponsors, Colavita and Jamis' backyard in New Jersey."
Colavita-Baci's seven-woman team proved to have the strongest lead-out train with two laps to go. They ramped up the speed on the final lap and Cliff-Ryan sat protected behind two of her teammates Modesta Vzesniauskaite and Kelly Benjamin. As the trio exited the last corner, they were followed closely by Miller and Broun. Cliff-Ryan jumped early and held her sprint the line for the victory.
"Brooke, Kristy and Laura Van Gilder were behind me," Cliff-Ryan said. "Kelly was the last lead-out for me and I left a gap on her because I didn't want to get boxed in. I wanted to wait as long as possible because it was a head wind. As soon as I heard Brooke coming at me I got a run at Kelly and was able to hold on to the line. I started it with 200 metres to go."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|1:46:22
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:00
|3
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|4
|Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|5
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:00
|6
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|7
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:01
|8
|Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|9
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)
|0:00:01
|10
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:01
|11
|Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|12
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|13
|Jermaine Burrowes (Dave Jordan/Zephyr)
|14
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|0:00:01
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|16
|Adam Myerson (Mountain Kakis)
|0:00:01
|17
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:00:01
|18
|John Durso (Liberty)
|0:00:01
|19
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / I)
|20
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/ Foundation)
|0:00:01
|21
|Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly)
|0:00:01
|22
|Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|23
|Bobby Lea (OUCH/Bahati Foundation)
|0:00:02
|24
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching-Ze)
|0:00:02
|25
|Ward Solar (Spooky/NCC/Kenda Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|26
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (jamen vincents racing team)
|0:00:02
|27
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:02
|28
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|29
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|30
|Robert Bush (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|31
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|0:00:02
|32
|David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
|33
|Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
|0:00:02
|34
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|0:00:03
|35
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|0:00:04
|36
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:05
|37
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:05
|38
|Rafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware)
|0:00:06
|39
|Luke Keough (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:00:06
|40
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|0:00:06
|41
|Stephan Dioslaki (Team Metra / Cycles 54 p/b Wen)
|0:00:08
|42
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|0:00:09
|43
|Nathaniel Ward (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:00:10
|44
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:00:10
|45
|Sean Melcher (Champion System Racing)
|0:00:10
|46
|Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|47
|Colin Sandberg (Hershey Cancer Institute-GPOA-)
|0:00:13
|48
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|0:00:13
|49
|Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b rol)
|0:00:15
|50
|Randy Smargiassi (Team LionofFlanders.com)
|0:00:18
|51
|Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|0:00:19
|52
|Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54 p/b Wen)
|0:00:20
|53
|Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|54
|Zach Garrett (US Armed Forces)
|0:00:21
|55
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|0:00:21
|56
|Joseph Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|57
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1)
|0:00:23
|58
|Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
|0:00:26
|59
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|0:00:26
|60
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerset/Somerville Bicyc)
|0:00:32
|61
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:00:34
|62
|Charles Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|63
|Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerset/Somerville Bicyc)
|0:00:43
|64
|Jared Bunde (G.S. Mengoni USA)
|0:00:46
|65
|Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
|0:00:48
|66
|Franklin Burgos (james vincent bicycles/jv raci)
|0:00:50
|67
|Horace Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching /Z)
|0:00:53
|68
|John Loehner (AXA/EquiTable-CRCA)
|0:00:54
|69
|Elliot Gaunt (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b rol)
|0:00:55
|70
|Steven Ward (Libery Cycles)
|0:00:57
|71
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team/Herri)
|0:00:57
|72
|Jorge Romero (Champion System Racing)
|0:01:00
|73
|Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:01:00
|74
|Paul Burrowes (CRCA/Dave Jordan)
|0:01:01
|75
|Brian Cooblall (Flying Stars CC)
|0:01:01
|76
|Nikolai Masluk (Team Metra/ Cycles 54 p/b Wend)
|0:01:01
|77
|Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
|0:01:02
|78
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA-FOUNDATION)
|0:01:02
|79
|Scott Jackson (Global Bike Racing)
|0:01:03
|80
|Geoff Smith (Watchung Wheelmen)
|81
|James Megias-Leal (Team Type 1)
|0:01:04
|82
|Ronald Larose (CCNS / Pedalpower)
|0:01:04
|83
|Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports)
|0:01:05
|84
|Wilson Vasquez
|0:01:09
|85
|John Hunter (PBR / Talksoft)
|0:01:09
|86
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|0:01:11
|87
|David Martin (team metra/cycles 54 p/b wendy)
|0:01:19
|88
|David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:22
|89
|Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
|0:01:23
|90
|Todd Scheske (Preferred Care Elite Cycling)
|0:01:25
|91
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|0:01:26
|92
|Luis Aquino (Innovation Bike)
|0:01:27
|93
|Anthony Lowe (Die Hard - Think Racing)
|0:01:28
|94
|Diego Guzman (swim bike and run)
|0:01:28
|95
|David Wiswell (CRCA/ David Jordan Coaching -)
|0:01:34
|96
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)
|0:01:34
|97
|Nicholas Keough (Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|0:01:35
|98
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:01:46
|99
|Rod Myers
|0:01:46
|100
|James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:02:05
|101
|Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:10
|102
|Lanell Rockmore (Ouch-Bahati Foundation)
|0:02:11
|103
|Andrew Chocha (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:12
|104
|Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavit)
|0:02:29
|DNS
|Andrew Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
|DNS
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|DNS
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joe's)
|DNS
|Joao Correia (CTT)
|DNS
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|DNS
|Ryan Mcfeely (US Military Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|DNS
|Som Raj Seepersaud (Flying Ace Cycling)
|DNS
|Neal Stansbury (tri state velo)
|DNS
|Jim Tsilemos (Ride With Rendall)
|DNS
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|DNP
|Michael Jenks (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM)
|DNF
|Josh Alexander (Foundation/ CRCA)
|DNF
|James Baldesare (Kenda pro cycling p/b geargrin)
|DNF
|Simon Bennett (Team Type 1 Development)
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|DNF
|William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|DNF
|Timothy Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Dave Jordan (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching -)
|DNF
|Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Mark Light (Liberty Cycle)
|DNF
|Roselvert Marte Quezada (GS Mengoni)
|DNF
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|DNF
|Lynn Murray (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching- Z)
|DNF
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Luis Amaury Perez (GS Mengoni USA)
|DNF
|Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall)
|DNF
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
|DNF
|Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavit)
|DNF
|Matthew Spohn (Dynaflo)
|DNF
|Ken Walsh (Pabst Blue Ribbon/Talksoft Rac)
|DNF
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|DNF
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|DNF
|Kirk Albers (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Jason Cheney (Ride With Rendall)
|DNF
|Paul Chooweenam
|DNF
|Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:47:25
|2
|Kristy Broun (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:00:00
|3
|Sinead Miller (Team TIBCO)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:00
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|0:00:01
|6
|Emma Petersen
|0:00:01
|7
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Whe)
|8
|Kate Veronneau
|0:00:01
|9
|Erica Allar (Team VBF)
|0:00:02
|10
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team VBF)
|11
|Sarah Caravella
|0:00:02
|12
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|0:00:02
|13
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)
|14
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|15
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|0:00:02
|16
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)
|0:00:03
|17
|Melissa Sanborn (CyclePath Racing)
|0:00:03
|18
|Thea Parent (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:00:03
|19
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|20
|Unknown Rider
|0:00:03
|21
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|22
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
|23
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:04
|24
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:00:04
|25
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
|0:00:04
|26
|Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO Pro Cycling)
|27
|Caryl Gale (Denos Wonder Wheel)
|0:00:05
|28
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|0:00:05
|29
|Amanda Watson
|0:00:05
|30
|Kristine Church (Humanzoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:00:05
|31
|Colleen Hayduk (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:00:07
|32
|Christy Blakely
|0:00:07
|33
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)
|0:00:18
|34
|Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)
|0:00:20
|35
|Patricia Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)
|0:00:22
|36
|Alexandra Carle (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:00:23
|37
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:00:25
|38
|Erin Silliman (Fruit66/Artemis)
|0:00:28
|39
|Sarah Iepson
|0:00:28
|40
|Sara Zeigler
|0:00:28
|41
|Andrea Luebbe (Lehigh University Cycling Club)
|0:00:29
|42
|Arley Kemmerer (Team CARD Women's Cycling)
|0:00:33
|43
|Lauren Shirock (BMW/Bianchi)
|0:00:33
|44
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:35
|45
|Carmen Small (Colavita Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|46
|Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:40
|47
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|48
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|0:00:43
|49
|Lenore Imhof (Riptide Cycling)
|0:00:50
|50
|Michelle Hart (CAWES powered by Specialized)
|0:00:56
|51
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|0:01:00
|52
|Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:01:05
|53
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|54
|Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|55
|Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway)
|0:01:28
|56
|Lisa Jellett (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:01:28
|57
|Bron Ryan (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:02:05
|58
|Elspeth Huyett (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|0:02:05
|DNS
|Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care)
|DNS
|Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co. / Twenty 12)
|DNS
|Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|DNP
|Monique Hanley
|DNF
|Jessie Maclean (Team Verducci Breakaway Racing)
