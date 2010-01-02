Trending

Grand Prix Hotel Threeland past winners

2000 to present

Elite men
2009Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
2008Steve Chainel (Fra) Auber 93
2007David Pagnier (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux
2006Jonathan Page (USA) Cervélo
2005Tom Vannoppen (Bel) Palmans-Sapim
2004Mario De Clercq (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2003Dariusz Gil (Pol) Poland
2002Dominique Arnould (Fra) France
2001Christophe Morel (Fra)
2000Daniele Pontoni (Ita)

Elite women
2009Georgia Gould (USA) Luna
2008Maryline Salvetat (Fra)
2007Maryline Salvetat (Fra)
2006Marianne Vos (Ned)
2005Daphny van den Brand (Ned) Ton Van Bemmelen
2004Kim Michely (Lux) LC Tétange

Junior men
2009Daniel Horyza (Pol)
2007Josef Rauber (Ger)
2005Raymond Chainel (Lux) EC Stéphanois
2004Petr Novotny (Cze) Czech Republic
2003Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) CCC Vella
2002Pavel Adel (Cze) Czech Republic
2001Marc Ernster (Lux) LC Kayl

