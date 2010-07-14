Trending

6 Giorni delle Rose past winners

2006-2009

2009 Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach
2008 Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2007 Franco Marvulli / Bruno Risi (Swi)
2006 Franco Marvulli (Swi)/ Marco Villa (Ita)
2005 Mattew Gilmore / Ijlio Keisse (Bel)
2004 Giovanni Lombardi / Samuele Marzoli (Ita)
2003 Juan Curuchet (Arg) / Giovanni Lombardi (Ita)
2002 Mattew Gilmore (Bel) / Scott Mc Grory (Aus)
2001 Ivan Quaranta / Marco Villa (Ita)
2000 Andrea Collinelli / Silvio Martinello (Ita)
1999 Mario Cipollini / Andrea Collinelli (Ita)
1998 Giovanni Lombardi (Ita) / Bruno Risi (Swi)

