6 Giorni delle Rose past winners
2006-2009
2009 Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach
2008 Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2007 Franco Marvulli / Bruno Risi (Swi)
2006 Franco Marvulli (Swi)/ Marco Villa (Ita)
2005 Mattew Gilmore / Ijlio Keisse (Bel)
2004 Giovanni Lombardi / Samuele Marzoli (Ita)
2003 Juan Curuchet (Arg) / Giovanni Lombardi (Ita)
2002 Mattew Gilmore (Bel) / Scott Mc Grory (Aus)
2001 Ivan Quaranta / Marco Villa (Ita)
2000 Andrea Collinelli / Silvio Martinello (Ita)
1999 Mario Cipollini / Andrea Collinelli (Ita)
1998 Giovanni Lombardi (Ita) / Bruno Risi (Swi)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy