Mørkøv and Rasmussen add another crown
Danish duo finishes atop the final standings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|24
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|20
|3
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|18
|4
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|8
|One lap down: 5
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|13
|pts
|2
|Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
|9
|3
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|7
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
|6
|5
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka(Alu Tecno)
|2
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|3
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|4
|Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
|5
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|22.00
|2
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|22.19
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|22.33
|4
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|22.35
|5
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|22.75
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|20
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|12
|3
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|10
|4
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|9
|5
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|201
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|193
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|185
|One lap down: 4
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|119
|Two laps down: 5
|Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
|95
|6
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|67
|7
|Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
|62
|Four laps down: 8
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|87
|9
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|80
|10
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|75
|11
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|73
|12
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)
|65
|13
|Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
|32
|Five laps down: 14
|Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)
|34
|Six laps down: 15
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|64
|16
|Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
|27
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
|18
