Mørkøv and Rasmussen add another crown

Danish duo finishes atop the final standings

Results

100-lap Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)24pts
2Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)20
3Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)18
4Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)8
One lap down: 5Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)8

Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)13pts
2Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)9
3Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)7
4Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)6
5Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)4

Madison elimination race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka(Alu Tecno)
2Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
3Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
4Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
5Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)

Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)22.00
2Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)22.19
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)22.33
4Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)22.35
5Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)22.75

Sprint series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)20pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)12
3Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)10
4Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)9
5Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)8

Final overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)201pts
2Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)193
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)185
One lap down: 4Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)119
Two laps down: 5Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)95
6Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)67
7Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)62
Four laps down: 8Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)87
9Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)80
10Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)75
11Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)73
12Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards (Pavinord)65
13Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)32
Five laps down: 14Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)34
Six laps down: 15Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)64
16Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)27
17Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)18

