Tour of Slovakia: past winners
Champions from 1990-2010
|#
|2010
|Robert Vrecer (Slo)
|2009
|Leigh Howard (Aus)
|2008
|Kristoffer Gudmund Nielsen (Den)
|2007
|Joost van Leijen (Ned)
|2006
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol)
|2005
|Martin Prázdnovský (Slo)
|2004
|Piotr Chmielewski (Pol)
|2003
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|2002
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe)
|2001
|František Trkal (Cze)
|2000
|René Andrle (Cze)
|1999
|Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
|1998
|Andrej Hauptman (Slo)
|1997
|Jaromír Purmenský (Cze)
|1996
|Ján Valach (Slo)
|1995
|František Trkal (Cze)
|1994
|Vladimír Švehlík (Cze)
|1993
|Serhiy Honchar (Ukr)
|1992
|Lubor Tesar (Cze)
|1991
|Heinrich Trumheller (Ger)
|1990
|Miroslav Lipták (Cze)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy