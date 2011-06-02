Trending

Tour of Slovakia: past winners

Champions from 1990-2010

Past Winners
#
2010Robert Vrecer (Slo)
2009Leigh Howard (Aus)
2008Kristoffer Gudmund Nielsen (Den)
2007Joost van Leijen (Ned)
2006Radoslaw Romanik (Pol)
2005Martin Prázdnovský (Slo)
2004Piotr Chmielewski (Pol)
2003Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2002Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe)
2001František Trkal (Cze)
2000René Andrle (Cze)
1999Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
1998Andrej Hauptman (Slo)
1997Jaromír Purmenský (Cze)
1996Ján Valach (Slo)
1995František Trkal (Cze)
1994Vladimír Švehlík (Cze)
1993Serhiy Honchar (Ukr)
1992Lubor Tesar (Cze)
1991Heinrich Trumheller (Ger)
1990Miroslav Lipták (Cze)

Latest on Cyclingnews