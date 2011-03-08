Stewart scores one for the kids
Tennant takes second, Kipling claims third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Stewart (Team UK Youth)
|1:39:32
|2
|Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|Matthew Kipling (Team Raleigh)
|4
|Simon Wilson (Cyclepremier Metaltek)
|5
|Mark Christian (100% Me)
|6
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|1:39:33
|7
|James Sampson Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
|8
|Tom Moses (100% Me)
|1:39:34
|9
|Matthew Stephens (Sigmasport-Specialized)
|10
|Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
|11
|James Lowsley-Williams (Team UK Youth)
|1:39:47
|12
|Jonathan Mould (100% Me)
|1:39:52
|13
|Tony Gibb (Cycle Premier)
|14
|Tobyn Horton (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
|15
|Steve Adams (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
|16
|Tom Barras (Cyclepremier Metaltek)
|17
|Giles Pidcock (Epic Cycles RC)
|18
|Ryan Parnes (Team Raleigh)
|19
|Simon Yates (100% Me)
|20
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|1:39:53
