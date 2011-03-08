Trending

Stewart scores one for the kids

Tennant takes second, Kipling claims third

Image 1 of 21

Early Soens race action.

Early Soens race action.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 2 of 21

James Stewart (Team Youth UK) helps to pull out a lead.

James Stewart (Team Youth UK) helps to pull out a lead.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 3 of 21

James Stewart and Tom Murray push the breakaway out.

James Stewart and Tom Murray push the breakaway out.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 4 of 21

James Stuart (Team UK Youth) and Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp) race for the line.

James Stuart (Team UK Youth) and Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp) race for the line.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 5 of 21

James Stuart takes the win from Andy Tennant.

James Stuart takes the win from Andy Tennant.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 6 of 21

Junior Ryan Mullen (110) impresses with a long solo stint.

Junior Ryan Mullen (110) impresses with a long solo stint.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 7 of 21

No fifth win for Tony Gibb at the Soens.

No fifth win for Tony Gibb at the Soens.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 8 of 21

There were plenty of breakaways on the flat course.

There were plenty of breakaways on the flat course.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 9 of 21

Team Raleigh does the early work.

Team Raleigh does the early work.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 10 of 21

Team Raleigh stayed in shape for most of the race but ran out of steam.

Team Raleigh stayed in shape for most of the race but ran out of steam.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 11 of 21

The bunches start to come together.

The bunches start to come together.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 12 of 21

The Podium (l-r): Matt Kipling (Team Raleigh), James Stewart (Team UK Youth) and Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp).

The Podium (l-r): Matt Kipling (Team Raleigh), James Stewart (Team UK Youth) and Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp).
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 13 of 21

To the winner go the spoils.

To the winner go the spoils.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 14 of 21

Tom Barras (Cycle premier Metaltek) on the tidy looking Moda.

Tom Barras (Cycle premier Metaltek) on the tidy looking Moda.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 15 of 21

The first handicap group at the line.

The first handicap group at the line.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 16 of 21

The third group prepares to race.

The third group prepares to race.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 17 of 21

Magnus Backstedt was confident before the start of his first Soens.

Magnus Backstedt was confident before the start of his first Soens.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 18 of 21

Magnus Backstedt congratulates local lad Stewart and his squad, the impressive Team UK Youth.

Magnus Backstedt congratulates local lad Stewart and his squad, the impressive Team UK Youth.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 19 of 21

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Backstedt prepares his new team.

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Backstedt prepares his new team.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 20 of 21

Magnus Backstedt works in support of the team.

Magnus Backstedt works in support of the team.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 21 of 21

Dan Fleeman works hard for the Raleigh boys in his second year with the team.

Dan Fleeman works hard for the Raleigh boys in his second year with the team.
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Stewart (Team UK Youth)1:39:32
2Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)
3Matthew Kipling (Team Raleigh)
4Simon Wilson (Cyclepremier Metaltek)
5Mark Christian (100% Me)
6Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)1:39:33
7James Sampson Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
8Tom Moses (100% Me)1:39:34
9Matthew Stephens (Sigmasport-Specialized)
10Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
11James Lowsley-Williams (Team UK Youth)1:39:47
12Jonathan Mould (100% Me)1:39:52
13Tony Gibb (Cycle Premier)
14Tobyn Horton (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
15Steve Adams (Sigma Sport - Specialized)
16Tom Barras (Cyclepremier Metaltek)
17Giles Pidcock (Epic Cycles RC)
18Ryan Parnes (Team Raleigh)
19Simon Yates (100% Me)
20Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)1:39:53

Latest on Cyclingnews