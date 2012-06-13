Image 1 of 2 Melissa Buhl (KHS) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Tomas Slavik in qualifying at Fort William (Image credit: Charles Robertson)

The first 4X Pro Tour will end with fireworks at the completely re-designed track in Willingen, Germany this weekend Round 5 of the series, the successor to the UCI Four Cross World Cup, is being held in conjunction with the Sympatex BikeFestival.





Qualification will happen on June 16 with finals later that evening.

Tomas Slavik has already wrapped up the overall men's title, but the women's champion is yet to be determined per the results of this weekend.

For more information, visit www.4xprotour.com.