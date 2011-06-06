Juul-Jensen claims yellow jersey for Denmark
Demare claims second stage victory
The final stage of the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay was won by Frenchman Arnaud Demare who will walk away from the event with two race wins. It was the Danish team howeverwhich stole the show, defending the yellow jersey held by Christopher Juul-Jensen.
"It is 110 per cent my teammates' race today. It is an honour to be part of such a great team," modestly declared Juul-Jensen. "The threat was coming from behind and not from the breakaway. So we had to keep a lot of pressure in the climb" he explained when interrogated on the Danish formation's strategy.
This performance arrives just in time for the athlete who will turn 23 next year.
"It is my last year in the U23 category. My dream is now to sign with a pro team. This result comes at perfect time, because I was able to prove that I can win a race against some of the best riders," concluded the cyclist who comes from mountain bike.
A quarter of the way into the 128.4 kilometre race, two Russians left the bunch. A chase of two organized itself behind and rapidly made the junction with the leading men. Lap after lap, the escapees increased the gap separating them from the main group, until a bad collaboration within the fugitive quartet cost it many seconds. Seeing the gap considerably decreasing, the breakaway members stopped to attack each other and started cooperating again.
With only one loop to complete, the pace significantly increased while the Danes imposed a sustained rhythm in the last ascension of the Bégin climb.
Demare was the first to cross the finish line, just in front of Germans Yannick Mayer and Marcel Meisen, respectively second and third.
Kazakh Arman Kamyshev and Italian Nicola Boem were both able to keep their respective jersey of best youngster (white) and best sprinter (green). Russian Roman Katyrin, one of the members of the day's main breakaway, claimed the polka dot jersey.
In the nations' ranking, France still leads after five of the six events.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) France
|3:08:57
|2
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne
|3
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie
|5
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie
|6
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark
|7
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie
|10
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie
|11
|Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|13
|Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie
|14
|Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI
|15
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) France
|16
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|19
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
|20
|Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie
|21
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|23
|Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie
|24
|Owen Harrison (Can) Canada
|25
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark
|26
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
|27
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis
|28
|Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis
|29
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark
|31
|Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie
|32
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie
|33
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI
|34
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|35
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI
|0:00:06
|37
|Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis
|38
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France
|0:00:09
|39
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie
|40
|Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie
|41
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|42
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne
|43
|Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis
|44
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie
|45
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|46
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|47
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne
|48
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie
|49
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada
|50
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI
|51
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne
|52
|Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala
|0:00:16
|53
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie
|54
|Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala
|55
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie
|56
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:26
|57
|Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark
|0:00:29
|58
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|0:00:35
|59
|Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark
|0:04:44
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Italie
|DNF
|Armands Becis (Lat) Letonie
|DNF
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Italie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allemagne
|9:26:51
|2
|Italie
|3
|France
|4
|Danemark
|5
|MixteUCI
|6
|Slovénie
|7
|Etats-Unis
|8
|Canada
|9
|Kazakhstan
|10
|Russie
|0:00:09
|11
|Letonie
|0:00:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark
|13:43:43
|2
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:19
|3
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:20
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France
|0:00:22
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie
|0:00:23
|6
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne
|0:00:25
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis
|0:00:29
|8
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
|0:00:30
|9
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark
|0:00:48
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie
|11
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:03
|12
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark
|0:01:04
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|0:01:05
|14
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie
|0:01:06
|15
|Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie
|0:01:07
|16
|Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI
|0:01:09
|17
|Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie
|18
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) France
|0:01:12
|20
|Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI
|0:01:15
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis
|23
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
|0:01:18
|24
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark
|0:01:21
|25
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) France
|26
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI
|0:01:32
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis
|0:01:34
|28
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France
|0:01:38
|29
|Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark
|0:01:50
|30
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie
|0:01:52
|31
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne
|0:02:18
|32
|Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
|0:02:24
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:33
|34
|Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI
|35
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:45
|36
|Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis
|37
|Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie
|0:04:28
|38
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:33
|39
|David Boily (Can) Canada
|0:04:54
|40
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
|0:04:57
|41
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie
|0:04:59
|42
|Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie
|0:05:16
|43
|Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie
|0:05:18
|44
|Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark
|0:05:25
|45
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada
|0:05:33
|46
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canada
|0:05:56
|47
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis
|0:06:42
|48
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie
|0:07:16
|49
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne
|0:08:11
|50
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne
|0:08:12
|51
|Owen Harrison (Can) Canada
|0:08:42
|52
|Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie
|0:10:13
|53
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie
|0:11:16
|54
|Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie
|0:11:21
|55
|Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala
|0:16:16
|56
|Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala
|0:16:27
|57
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie
|0:19:22
|58
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie
|0:19:31
|59
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne
|0:19:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danemark
|41:12:37
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:24
|3
|France
|0:00:49
|4
|MixteUCI
|0:00:58
|5
|Etats-Unis
|0:01:44
|6
|Allemagne
|0:02:09
|7
|Italie
|0:02:35
|8
|Letonie
|0:02:51
|9
|Canada
|0:06:22
|10
|Slovénie
|0:10:00
|11
|Russie
|0:12:58
