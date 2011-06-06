The Danish team goes on the attack (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)

The final stage of the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay was won by Frenchman Arnaud Demare who will walk away from the event with two race wins. It was the Danish team howeverwhich stole the show, defending the yellow jersey held by Christopher Juul-Jensen.

"It is 110 per cent my teammates' race today. It is an honour to be part of such a great team," modestly declared Juul-Jensen. "The threat was coming from behind and not from the breakaway. So we had to keep a lot of pressure in the climb" he explained when interrogated on the Danish formation's strategy.

This performance arrives just in time for the athlete who will turn 23 next year.

"It is my last year in the U23 category. My dream is now to sign with a pro team. This result comes at perfect time, because I was able to prove that I can win a race against some of the best riders," concluded the cyclist who comes from mountain bike.

A quarter of the way into the 128.4 kilometre race, two Russians left the bunch. A chase of two organized itself behind and rapidly made the junction with the leading men. Lap after lap, the escapees increased the gap separating them from the main group, until a bad collaboration within the fugitive quartet cost it many seconds. Seeing the gap considerably decreasing, the breakaway members stopped to attack each other and started cooperating again.

With only one loop to complete, the pace significantly increased while the Danes imposed a sustained rhythm in the last ascension of the Bégin climb.

Demare was the first to cross the finish line, just in front of Germans Yannick Mayer and Marcel Meisen, respectively second and third.

Kazakh Arman Kamyshev and Italian Nicola Boem were both able to keep their respective jersey of best youngster (white) and best sprinter (green). Russian Roman Katyrin, one of the members of the day's main breakaway, claimed the polka dot jersey.

In the nations' ranking, France still leads after five of the six events.



Stage 4 results: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) France 3:08:57 2 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne 3 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie 5 Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie 6 Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark 7 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie 10 Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie 11 Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 13 Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie 14 Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI 15 Romain Guillemois (Fra) France 16 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 19 Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne 20 Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie 21 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 23 Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie 24 Owen Harrison (Can) Canada 25 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark 26 Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France 27 Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis 28 Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis 29 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark 31 Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie 32 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie 33 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI 34 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 35 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI 0:00:06 37 Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis 38 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France 0:00:09 39 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie 40 Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie 41 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France 42 Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne 43 Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis 44 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie 45 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 46 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 47 Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne 48 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie 49 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada 50 Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI 51 Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne 52 Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala 0:00:16 53 Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie 54 Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala 55 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie 56 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:26 57 Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark 0:00:29 58 David Boily (Can) Canada 0:00:35 59 Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark 0:04:44 DNF Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Italie DNF Armands Becis (Lat) Letonie DNF Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Italie

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allemagne 9:26:51 2 Italie 3 France 4 Danemark 5 MixteUCI 6 Slovénie 7 Etats-Unis 8 Canada 9 Kazakhstan 10 Russie 0:00:09 11 Letonie 0:00:18

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark 13:43:43 2 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:19 3 Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:20 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) France 0:00:22 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie 0:00:23 6 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne 0:00:25 7 Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis 0:00:29 8 Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France 0:00:30 9 Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark 0:00:48 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie 11 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:03 12 Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark 0:01:04 13 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:01:05 14 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie 0:01:06 15 Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie 0:01:07 16 Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI 0:01:09 17 Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie 18 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) France 0:01:12 20 Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI 0:01:15 22 Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis 23 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France 0:01:18 24 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark 0:01:21 25 Romain Guillemois (Fra) France 26 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI 0:01:32 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis 0:01:34 28 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France 0:01:38 29 Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark 0:01:50 30 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie 0:01:52 31 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne 0:02:18 32 Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne 0:02:24 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:02:33 34 Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI 35 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:02:45 36 Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis 37 Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie 0:04:28 38 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:33 39 David Boily (Can) Canada 0:04:54 40 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada 0:04:57 41 Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie 0:04:59 42 Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie 0:05:16 43 Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie 0:05:18 44 Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark 0:05:25 45 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada 0:05:33 46 Stuart Wight (Can) Canada 0:05:56 47 Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis 0:06:42 48 Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie 0:07:16 49 Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne 0:08:11 50 Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne 0:08:12 51 Owen Harrison (Can) Canada 0:08:42 52 Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie 0:10:13 53 Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie 0:11:16 54 Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie 0:11:21 55 Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala 0:16:16 56 Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala 0:16:27 57 Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie 0:19:22 58 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie 0:19:31 59 Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne 0:19:54