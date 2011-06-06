Trending

The Danish team goes on the attack
The final stage of the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay was won by Frenchman Arnaud Demare who will walk away from the event with two race wins. It was the Danish team howeverwhich stole the show, defending the yellow jersey held by Christopher Juul-Jensen.

"It is 110 per cent my teammates' race today. It is an honour to be part of such a great team," modestly declared Juul-Jensen. "The threat was coming from behind and not from the breakaway. So we had to keep a lot of pressure in the climb" he explained when interrogated on the Danish formation's strategy.

This performance arrives just in time for the athlete who will turn 23 next year.

"It is my last year in the U23 category. My dream is now to sign with a pro team. This result comes at perfect time, because I was able to prove that I can win a race against some of the best riders," concluded the cyclist who comes from mountain bike.

A quarter of the way into the 128.4 kilometre race, two Russians left the bunch. A chase of two organized itself behind and rapidly made the junction with the leading men. Lap after lap, the escapees increased the gap separating them from the main group, until a bad collaboration within the fugitive quartet cost it many seconds. Seeing the gap considerably decreasing, the breakaway members stopped to attack each other and started cooperating again.

With only one loop to complete, the pace significantly increased while the Danes imposed a sustained rhythm in the last ascension of the Bégin climb.

Demare was the first to cross the finish line, just in front of Germans Yannick Mayer and Marcel Meisen, respectively second and third.

Kazakh Arman Kamyshev and Italian Nicola Boem were both able to keep their respective jersey of best youngster (white) and best sprinter (green). Russian Roman Katyrin, one of the members of the day's main breakaway, claimed the polka dot jersey.

In the nations' ranking, France still leads after five of the six events.
 

Stage 4 results:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) France3:08:57
2Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne
3Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie
5Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie
6Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark
7Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie
10Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie
11Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI
12Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
13Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie
14Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI
15Romain Guillemois (Fra) France
16Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
19Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
20Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie
21Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Warren Barguil (Fra) France
23Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie
24Owen Harrison (Can) Canada
25Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark
26Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
27Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis
28Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis
29Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark
31Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie
32Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie
33Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI
34Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI0:00:06
37Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis
38Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France0:00:09
39Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie
40Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie
41Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
42Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne
43Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis
44Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie
45Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
46Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
47Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne
48Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie
49Stuart Wight (Can) Canada
50Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI
51Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne
52Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala0:00:16
53Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie
54Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala
55Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie
56Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:26
57Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark0:00:29
58David Boily (Can) Canada0:00:35
59Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark0:04:44
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Italie
DNFArmands Becis (Lat) Letonie
DNFGianluca Leonardi (Ita) Italie

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allemagne9:26:51
2Italie
3France
4Danemark
5MixteUCI
6Slovénie
7Etats-Unis
8Canada
9Kazakhstan
10Russie0:00:09
11Letonie0:00:18

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark13:43:43
2Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:19
3Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:20
4Warren Barguil (Fra) France0:00:22
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie0:00:23
6Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne0:00:25
7Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis0:00:29
8Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France0:00:30
9Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark0:00:48
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie
11Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:03
12Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark0:01:04
13Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:01:05
14Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie0:01:06
15Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie0:01:07
16Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI0:01:09
17Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie
18Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) France0:01:12
20Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI0:01:15
22Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis
23Emilien Viennet (Fra) France0:01:18
24Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark0:01:21
25Romain Guillemois (Fra) France
26Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI0:01:32
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis0:01:34
28Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France0:01:38
29Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark0:01:50
30Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie0:01:52
31Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne0:02:18
32Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne0:02:24
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:33
34Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI
35Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:45
36Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis
37Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie0:04:28
38Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:33
39David Boily (Can) Canada0:04:54
40Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada0:04:57
41Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie0:04:59
42Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie0:05:16
43Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie0:05:18
44Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark0:05:25
45Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada0:05:33
46Stuart Wight (Can) Canada0:05:56
47Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis0:06:42
48Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie0:07:16
49Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne0:08:11
50Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne0:08:12
51Owen Harrison (Can) Canada0:08:42
52Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie0:10:13
53Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie0:11:16
54Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie0:11:21
55Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala0:16:16
56Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala0:16:27
57Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie0:19:22
58Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie0:19:31
59Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne0:19:54

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danemark41:12:37
2Kazakhstan0:00:24
3France0:00:49
4MixteUCI0:00:58
5Etats-Unis0:01:44
6Allemagne0:02:09
7Italie0:02:35
8Letonie0:02:51
9Canada0:06:22
10Slovénie0:10:00
11Russie0:12:58

