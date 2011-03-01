Le Samyn past winners
Champions from 1968 to 2010
|2010
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2009
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2008
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Unibet.com
|2006
|Renaud Dion (Fra) AG2R Prevoyance
|2005
|Cancelled
|2004
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
|2003
|Stefan van Dijk (Ned) Lotto-Domo
|2002
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) Team fakta
|2001
|Kris Gerits (Bel) Vlaanderen-T Interim
|2000
|Frank Hoj (Den)
|1999
|Thierry Marichal (Bel)
|1998
|Ludovic Auger (Fra)
|1997
|Michel Van Haecke (Bel)
|1996
|Hans De Meester (Bel)
|1995
|(3) Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1994
|(2) Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1993
|Wil-fried Nelissen (Bel)
|1992
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1991
|Johnny Dauwe (Bel)
|1990
|(2) Hendrik Redant (Bel)
|1989
|Hendrik Redant (Bel)
|1987
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1986
|Patrick Onnockx (Bel)
|1985
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1984
|Daniel Rossel (Bel)
|1983
|Jac Van Meer (Ned)
|1982
|Joseph Jacobs (Bel)
|1981
|Pol Verschuere (Bel)
|1980
|Gery Verlinden (Bel)
|1979
|Adri Schipper (Ned)
|1978
|Herman Vanspringel
|1977
|Michel Perin (Fra)
|1976
|Dirk Baert (Bel)
|1975
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1974
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1973
|Louis Verreydt (Bel)
|1972
|Marc De Meyer (Bel)
|1971
|Julien Van Lint (Bel)
|1970
|Ronny Van de Vijver (Bel)
|1969
|Herman Vrijders (Bel)
|1968
|José Samyn (Fra)
