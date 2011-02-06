Haddou tops final stage
Ravard seals overall victory
Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) secured overall victory in the five-day Etoile de Bessèges stage race in the South of France after some excellent support work from his teammates on the final stage from Gagnières to Bessèges.
Ravard won stage five but started the last day on the same time as Jonny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), with the Dutchman’s teammate Marco Marcato, also a major threat. However Ravard went on the hunt for time bonuses at the intermediate sprints to secure victory. He won the first sprint and then finished third on the stage to finish seven seconds ahead of both Marcato and Hoogerland.
The stage was won by Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) who beat Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Ravard in Bessèges.
“This is good payback for all my teammates. They did a lot of work,” Ravard said, admitting he had been nervous about sealing victory.
“Today my teammates helped me every time I was in difficulty and then helped me in the intermediate sprints and the final sprint. At the finish I based my sprint on Marcato to make sure I won overall. That perhaps cost me the stage win but it was only a matter of a few centimetres.”
“My teammates were there for me all week. The more experienced Martin Elmiger, Christophe Riblon and Sébastien Minard gave me a lot of advice, while Maxime Bouet and Hubert Dupont helped by going in breaks. Romain Lemarchand was also there to support me.”
Overall victory has boosted Ravard’s moral and he will now target success in the Le Tour Méditerranéen that begins on February 9.
“It feels good to win as early as February and I hope it continues, perhaps at the Tour Méditerranéen, where we’ll have a good team. This victory confirms Ag2r-La Mondiale deserves to have WorldTour status,” he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:06:46
|2
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|28
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|40
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|41
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|45
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|55
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|56
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|58
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|59
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|61
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|64
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|67
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|68
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|79
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Julien Antommarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|84
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|87
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|88
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|89
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|90
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|93
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|94
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|95
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|96
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:27
|98
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:32
|99
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:38
|100
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:44
|101
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|102
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|103
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|104
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:09
|DNS
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|3
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|7
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|8
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|5
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|13
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|14
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|2
|15
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|9:20:18
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|AG22
|10
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|15
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:46:10
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:15
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:19
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:20
|7
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:26
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|13
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:31
|14
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:33
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|17
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|29
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:39
|31
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:41
|32
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|33
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|34
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|36
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|48
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:03
|50
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:08
|51
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:18
|52
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:02:16
|53
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:20
|54
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:31
|56
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:42
|57
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:04:46
|58
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:52
|59
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|66
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:54
|67
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:06
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|69
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:14
|70
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|71
|Julien Antommarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|72
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|73
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:39
|74
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:21
|75
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:07:39
|76
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:47
|77
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:59
|78
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:24
|79
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:15
|80
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:10:19
|82
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:20
|83
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:10:26
|84
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|87
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|89
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:38
|91
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:37
|92
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|93
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:18
|94
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:14:37
|95
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:49
|96
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:50
|97
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:18:28
|98
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:18:33
|99
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:13
|100
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:20:44
|101
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:01
|102
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:24:24
|103
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:27:24
|104
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:29:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|6
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|27
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|10
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|24
|11
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|20
|12
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|13
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|14
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|19
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|16
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|17
|17
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|14
|18
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|14
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|20
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|11
|21
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|22
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|10
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|26
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|28
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|29
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|30
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|6
|32
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|33
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|35
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|38
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|39
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|40
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|41
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|42
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|43
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|44
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|45
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|46
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|47
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|17:46:30
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:21
|5
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:32
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:34
|9
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:46
|10
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:19
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:01
|12
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:55
|13
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:30
|14
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:18:13
|15
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:28:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53:19:45
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:15
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|7
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:29
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|10
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:32
|11
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:42
|12
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:17
|15
|Skil - Shimano
|0:04:47
|16
|Team Type 1
|0:10:04
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:18:42
