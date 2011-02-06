Trending

Image 1 of 26

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) gets his flowers on the podium.

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) gets his flowers on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 26

Anthony Ravard also picked up the points classification.

Anthony Ravard also picked up the points classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 26

Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) takes a close sprint over Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen).

Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) takes a close sprint over Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen).
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 26

A happy Anthony Ravard with his winner's trophy.

A happy Anthony Ravard with his winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 26

Stage winner Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar).

Stage winner Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 26

Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun).

Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 26

Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale) signs on.

Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale) signs on.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 26

Team Europcar's Thomas Voeckler before the stage start.

Team Europcar's Thomas Voeckler before the stage start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 26

A trio of Landbouwkrediet lads before the stage.

A trio of Landbouwkrediet lads before the stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 26

Now that's some industrial bandaging...

Now that's some industrial bandaging...
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 26

A man who knows a thing or two about cycling: Cyrille Guimard.

A man who knows a thing or two about cycling: Cyrille Guimard.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 26

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) puts his head down.

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) puts his head down.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 26

AG2R La Mondiale looks after Anthony Ravard in the bunch.

AG2R La Mondiale looks after Anthony Ravard in the bunch.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 26

Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads one of the moves that went today.

Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads one of the moves that went today.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 26

The Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team on the front of the peloton.

The Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team on the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 26

Kévin Reza (Europcar).

Kévin Reza (Europcar).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 26

Vladimir Gusev leads Rubens Bertogliati and Jérémy Roy in the break.

Vladimir Gusev leads Rubens Bertogliati and Jérémy Roy in the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 26

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) in the break.

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) in the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 26

The four-man move ws always doomed today.

The four-man move ws always doomed today.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 26

It was the job of AG2R La Mondiale to police the front of the race today.

It was the job of AG2R La Mondiale to police the front of the race today.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 26

AG2R La Mondiale gives it everything on the front.

AG2R La Mondiale gives it everything on the front.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 26

Saïd Haddou has just realised he's about to win the stage.

Saïd Haddou has just realised he's about to win the stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 26

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) took third in the sprint, but it was enough to claim the overall race win

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) took third in the sprint, but it was enough to claim the overall race win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 24 of 26

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) in the yellow points jersey

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) in the yellow points jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Winner of the 2011 Etoile de Bessèges, Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Winner of the 2011 Etoile de Bessèges, Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Anthony Ravard (AG2R-La Mondiale) hoists the trophy for his Etoile de Bessèges overall victory

Anthony Ravard (AG2R-La Mondiale) hoists the trophy for his Etoile de Bessèges overall victory
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) secured overall victory in the five-day Etoile de Bessèges stage race in the South of France after some excellent support work from his teammates on the final stage from Gagnières to Bessèges.

Ravard won stage five but started the last day on the same time as Jonny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), with the Dutchman’s teammate Marco Marcato, also a major threat. However Ravard went on the hunt for time bonuses at the intermediate sprints to secure victory. He won the first sprint and then finished third on the stage to finish seven seconds ahead of both Marcato and Hoogerland.

The stage was won by Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) who beat Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Ravard in Bessèges.

“This is good payback for all my teammates. They did a lot of work,” Ravard said, admitting he had been nervous about sealing victory.

“Today my teammates helped me every time I was in difficulty and then helped me in the intermediate sprints and the final sprint. At the finish I based my sprint on Marcato to make sure I won overall. That perhaps cost me the stage win but it was only a matter of a few centimetres.”

“My teammates were there for me all week. The more experienced Martin Elmiger, Christophe Riblon and Sébastien Minard gave me a lot of advice, while Maxime Bouet and Hubert Dupont helped by going in breaks. Romain Lemarchand was also there to support me.”
Overall victory has boosted Ravard’s moral and he will now target success in the Le Tour Méditerranéen that begins on February 9.

“It feels good to win as early as February and I hope it continues, perhaps at the Tour Méditerranéen, where we’ll have a good team. This victory confirms Ag2r-La Mondiale deserves to have WorldTour status,” he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar3:06:46
2Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
8Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
9Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
13Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
14Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
15Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
19Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
23Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
28Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
32Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
34Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
36Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
40James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
43Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
44Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
45Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
51Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
55Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
56Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
57Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
58Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
59Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
60Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
61Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
64Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
67Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
68Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
69Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
74Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
78Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
80Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
83Julien Antommarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
84Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
85Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
87Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
88Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
89Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
90Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
93Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
94Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
95Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
96Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:27
98Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:32
99Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:38
100Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:44
101Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
102Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
103Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
104Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:09
DNSValeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFPhilip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRonan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFArnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Sprint time bonus 1 - Besseges, km. 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint time bonus 2 - Besseges, km. 124
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1

Time bonus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4

Sprint 1 - Besseges, km. 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Sprint 2 - Besseges, km. 124
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator20
3Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
7Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 939
8Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
9Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
11Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille5
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet4
13Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
14Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano2
15Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar9:20:18
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
4Saur - Sojasun
5Katusha Team
6Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Skil - Shimano
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9AG22
10Big Mat - Auber 93
11Landbouwkrediet
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13FDJ
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
15Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Bretagne - Schuller
17An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:09

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17:46:10
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:15
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:19
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
7Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:26
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
13Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:31
14Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
15Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:33
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:35
17Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
19Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:38
29Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
30Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:39
31Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:41
32James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
33Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
34Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
35Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
36Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
37Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
38Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
40Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
43Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
47Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
48Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:03
50Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:08
51Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:18
52Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:16
53Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:20
54Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:31
56Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:04:42
57Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:04:46
58Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:04:52
59Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
62Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
66Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:54
67Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:06
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
69Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:05:14
70Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
71Julien Antommarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
72Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
73Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:39
74Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:21
75Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:07:39
76Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:47
77Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:08:59
78Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:24
79Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:15
80Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
81Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:10:19
82Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:20
83Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:10:26
84Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
87Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
88Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
89Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:38
91Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:37
92Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:47
93Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:18
94Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:14:37
95Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:49
96Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:50
97Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:18:28
98Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:18:33
99Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:19:13
100Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:20:44
101Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:21:01
102Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:24:24
103Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:27:24
104Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:29:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale73pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team68
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun56
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne46
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39
6Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar37
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille27
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
10Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis24
11Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ20
12Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator20
13Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole19
14Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille19
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar18
16Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9317
17Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ14
18Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis14
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team11
20Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano11
21Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team10
22Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille10
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
26Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet8
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ7
28Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent7
29Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano7
30James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent7
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team6
32Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
33Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
35Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet6
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
38Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
39Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
40Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
41Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3
42Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
43Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
44Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2
45Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
46Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
47Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ17:46:30
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:21
5Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
6Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
7Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:32
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:34
9Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:46
10Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:19
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:01
12Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:55
13Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:30
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:18:13
15Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:28:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team53:19:45
2AG2R La Mondiale
3FDJ
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:15
5Katusha Team0:00:17
6Team Europcar0:00:27
7Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Big Mat - Auber 930:00:29
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
10Bretagne - Schuller0:00:32
11Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:42
12Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
13Landbouwkrediet
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:17
15Skil - Shimano0:04:47
16Team Type 10:10:04
17An Post - Sean Kelly0:18:42

 

