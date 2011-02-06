Image 1 of 26 Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) gets his flowers on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 26 Anthony Ravard also picked up the points classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 26 Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) takes a close sprint over Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen). (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 26 A happy Anthony Ravard with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 26 Stage winner Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 26 Jerome Coppel (Saur - Sojasun). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 26 Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale) signs on. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 26 Team Europcar's Thomas Voeckler before the stage start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 26 A trio of Landbouwkrediet lads before the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 26 Now that's some industrial bandaging... (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 26 A man who knows a thing or two about cycling: Cyrille Guimard. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 26 Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) puts his head down. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 26 AG2R La Mondiale looks after Anthony Ravard in the bunch. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 26 Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads one of the moves that went today. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 26 The Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 26 Kévin Reza (Europcar). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 26 Vladimir Gusev leads Rubens Bertogliati and Jérémy Roy in the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 26 Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) in the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 26 The four-man move ws always doomed today. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 26 It was the job of AG2R La Mondiale to police the front of the race today. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 26 AG2R La Mondiale gives it everything on the front. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 26 Saïd Haddou has just realised he's about to win the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 26 Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) took third in the sprint, but it was enough to claim the overall race win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 24 of 26 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) in the yellow points jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 25 of 26 Winner of the 2011 Etoile de Bessèges, Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 26 of 26 Anthony Ravard (AG2R-La Mondiale) hoists the trophy for his Etoile de Bessèges overall victory (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) secured overall victory in the five-day Etoile de Bessèges stage race in the South of France after some excellent support work from his teammates on the final stage from Gagnières to Bessèges.

Ravard won stage five but started the last day on the same time as Jonny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), with the Dutchman’s teammate Marco Marcato, also a major threat. However Ravard went on the hunt for time bonuses at the intermediate sprints to secure victory. He won the first sprint and then finished third on the stage to finish seven seconds ahead of both Marcato and Hoogerland.

The stage was won by Saïd Haddou (Team Europcar) who beat Sven Jodts (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Ravard in Bessèges.

“This is good payback for all my teammates. They did a lot of work,” Ravard said, admitting he had been nervous about sealing victory.

“Today my teammates helped me every time I was in difficulty and then helped me in the intermediate sprints and the final sprint. At the finish I based my sprint on Marcato to make sure I won overall. That perhaps cost me the stage win but it was only a matter of a few centimetres.”

“My teammates were there for me all week. The more experienced Martin Elmiger, Christophe Riblon and Sébastien Minard gave me a lot of advice, while Maxime Bouet and Hubert Dupont helped by going in breaks. Romain Lemarchand was also there to support me.”

Overall victory has boosted Ravard’s moral and he will now target success in the Le Tour Méditerranéen that begins on February 9.

“It feels good to win as early as February and I hope it continues, perhaps at the Tour Méditerranéen, where we’ll have a good team. This victory confirms Ag2r-La Mondiale deserves to have WorldTour status,” he said.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 3:06:46 2 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 13 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 14 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 15 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 17 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 23 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 28 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 32 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 36 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 40 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 43 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 44 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 45 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 51 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 53 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 55 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 56 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 57 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 58 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 59 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 61 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 62 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 63 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 64 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 66 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 67 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 68 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 69 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 70 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 71 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 72 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 79 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 81 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Julien Antommarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 84 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 85 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 86 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 87 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 88 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 89 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 90 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 93 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 95 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:22 96 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:27 98 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:32 99 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:38 100 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:44 101 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 102 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 103 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 104 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:09 DNS Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet DNF Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ DNF Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Sprint time bonus 1 - Besseges, km. 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint time bonus 2 - Besseges, km. 124 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1

Time bonus # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4

Sprint 1 - Besseges, km. 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Sprint 2 - Besseges, km. 124 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 3 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 6 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 7 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 8 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 11 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 5 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 4 13 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 14 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 2 15 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 9:20:18 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 4 Saur - Sojasun 5 Katusha Team 6 Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Skil - Shimano 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 AG22 10 Big Mat - Auber 93 11 Landbouwkrediet 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 FDJ 14 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 15 Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Bretagne - Schuller 17 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:09

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17:46:10 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:15 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:19 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:20 7 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:26 12 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 13 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:31 14 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 15 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:33 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:35 17 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 19 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:38 29 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 30 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:39 31 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:41 32 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 33 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 34 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 36 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 37 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 43 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 45 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 48 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 49 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:03 50 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:08 51 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:18 52 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:02:16 53 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:20 54 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:31 56 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:04:42 57 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:04:46 58 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:04:52 59 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 60 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 61 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 62 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 63 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 64 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 65 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 66 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:54 67 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:06 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 69 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:05:14 70 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 71 Julien Antommarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 72 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 73 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:39 74 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:21 75 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:07:39 76 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:47 77 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:08:59 78 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:24 79 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:15 80 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:10:19 82 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:20 83 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:10:26 84 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 87 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 89 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:38 91 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:37 92 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:47 93 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:18 94 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:14:37 95 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:49 96 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:50 97 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:18:28 98 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:18:33 99 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:13 100 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:20:44 101 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:21:01 102 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:24:24 103 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:27:24 104 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:29:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 3 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 6 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 37 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 8 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 27 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 10 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 24 11 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 20 12 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 13 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 14 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 19 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 18 16 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 17 17 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 14 18 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 14 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 20 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 11 21 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 10 22 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 10 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 26 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 8 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 7 28 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 29 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 30 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 6 32 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 33 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 34 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 35 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 6 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 38 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 39 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 40 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 41 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 42 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 43 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 44 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2 45 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 46 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 47 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 17:46:30 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:15 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:21 5 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:32 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:34 9 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:46 10 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:19 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:01 12 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:55 13 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:30 14 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:18:13 15 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:28:54