Live coverage
4 Jours de Dunkerque / Tour du Nord-pas-de-Calais 2011: Stage 3
January 1 - May 8, Caudry, FRA, Road - 2.HC
Welcome to the third day of the Four Days of Dunkirk. Will Marcel Kittel be able to make it a hat-trick today?
Day three of four! Actually, third of five! Lots of action today.
35km remaining from 171km
With 35km to go, we have a six-man break group with just about two minutes on the field.
Remy Cusin (Cofidis), Anders Lund (Leopard Trek), Andy Cappelle (Quick Step), Cyril Bessy (Saur SojaSun), Mathieu Claude (Europcar) and Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole) form the escape group.
29km remaining from 171km
Katusha, Vacansoleil and Leopard Trek are leading the chase.
Oops, let's make that 25km to go and 1:05.
Colin has won at least two of the four mountain rankings today, giving him the overall lead in that category.
Cappelle, Cusin and Claude are now alone in the lead, with a one-minute gap. The other three have been caught by the field.
15km remaining from 171km
1:10 now for the leading trio, with Skil-Shimano and Topsport Vlaanderen leading the chase.
The three are doing their best, but the gap is starting to come down and is now under a minute.
Everything indicates that we will have another mass sprint today. Will Skil-Shimano's Marcel Kittel be able to make it three in a row?
9km remaining from 171km
The three still have about a minute.
Now down to 40 seconds.....
4km remaining from 171km
Katusha turned up the speed and the gap is now only 25 seconds.
3km remaining from 171km
These three guys really want to come through to the end! They still have 20 seconds.
Flamme Rouge!
And the break was caught before the last km. The sprint is underway!
Kittel! He does it again!
What a race this young German is having!
Yauheni Hutarovich of FDJ took second, with Katusha's Denis Galimzyanov claiming third.
Here are our standings:
1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
General classification after stage 3
1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
That's it for today. Thanks for reading along.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy