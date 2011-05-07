Trending

Four Days of Dunkirk past winners

Champions from 1955 to 2010

Past winners
2010Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
2009Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis - Le Crédit par Téléphone
2007Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
2006Roberto Petito (Ita) Team Tenax Salmilano
2005Pierrick Fredrigo (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2004Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches La Boulangere
2003Christophe Moreau (Fra) Credit Agricole
2002Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Bonjour
2001Didier Rous (Fra) Bonjour
2000Martin Rittsel (Swe) Memorycard-Jack&Jones
1999Michaël Sandstod (Den) Team Home-Jack & Jones
1998Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Casino
1997Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1996Philippe Gaumont (Fra)
1995Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1994Eddy Seigneur (Fra)
1993Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
1991Charly Mottet (Fra)
1990Stephen Roche (Irl)
1989Charly Mottet (Fra)
1988Pascal Poison (Fra)
1987Herman Frison (Bel)
1986Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
1985Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1984Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1983Leo Van Vliet (Ned)
1982Frank Hoste (Bel)
1981Bert Oosterbosch (Hol)
1980Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1979Daniel Willems (Bel)
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1977Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1976Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1974Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1973Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1972Yves Hezard (Fra)
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1970Willy Van Neste (Bel)
1969Alain Vasseur (Fra)
1968Jean Jourdan (Fra)
1967Lucien Aimar (Fra)
1966Theo Martens (Bel)
1965Gustave Desmet (Bel)
1964Gustave Desmet (Bel)
1963Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1962Joseph Groussard (Bel)
1961Albertus Geldermans (Bel)
1960Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1959Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1958Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1957Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1956Jean Adriansens (Bel)
1955Louis Deprez (Fra)

