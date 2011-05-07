Four Days of Dunkirk past winners
Champions from 1955 to 2010
|2010
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2009
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis - Le Crédit par Téléphone
|2007
|Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2006
|Roberto Petito (Ita) Team Tenax Salmilano
|2005
|Pierrick Fredrigo (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2004
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches La Boulangere
|2003
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Credit Agricole
|2002
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Bonjour
|2001
|Didier Rous (Fra) Bonjour
|2000
|Martin Rittsel (Swe) Memorycard-Jack&Jones
|1999
|Michaël Sandstod (Den) Team Home-Jack & Jones
|1998
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Casino
|1997
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1996
|Philippe Gaumont (Fra)
|1995
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1994
|Eddy Seigneur (Fra)
|1993
|Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
|1991
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1990
|Stephen Roche (Irl)
|1989
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1988
|Pascal Poison (Fra)
|1987
|Herman Frison (Bel)
|1986
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
|1985
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1984
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1983
|Leo Van Vliet (Ned)
|1982
|Frank Hoste (Bel)
|1981
|Bert Oosterbosch (Hol)
|1980
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1979
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1977
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|1973
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1972
|Yves Hezard (Fra)
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1970
|Willy Van Neste (Bel)
|1969
|Alain Vasseur (Fra)
|1968
|Jean Jourdan (Fra)
|1967
|Lucien Aimar (Fra)
|1966
|Theo Martens (Bel)
|1965
|Gustave Desmet (Bel)
|1964
|Gustave Desmet (Bel)
|1963
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
|1962
|Joseph Groussard (Bel)
|1961
|Albertus Geldermans (Bel)
|1960
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
|1959
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1958
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1957
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
|1956
|Jean Adriansens (Bel)
|1955
|Louis Deprez (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy