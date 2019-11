Image 1 of 30 Christian Grasmann (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) takes the win. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 30 World famous Apollo Theater welcomes riders from all over the world to today’s event. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 30 Lanell Rockmore (Ouch/Bahati FND Pro Cycling) takes the turn. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 4 of 30 Former world champion downhill racer Jurgen Beneke (Old World Plaster) uses those skills to save the day and keep his rubber side up. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 5 of 30 Matt Brooks (Team Type 1) gets back in the race with a free lap after his crash. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 6 of 30 Teammates Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) put their plan into play and start moving away from the pack. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 7 of 30 Working hard together, Lampater and Grasmann put 45 seconds on the group. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 8 of 30 Kyle Peppo (GS Mengoni USA) leads the chase pack-although it will be in vain. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 9 of 30 The future is clear in the crystal ball for these two riders, and it's not first and second as these riders try to bridge up to the two escapees. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 10 of 30 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) takes a flyer. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 11 of 30 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) also takes a flyer-but nobody can catch the Germans. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 12 of 30 With 2 laps to go the, the 2 escapees are clearly making this race theirs. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 13 of 30 Christian Grasmann (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) makes his final lap. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 14 of 30 Leif Lampater and Christian Grasmann TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) come to the finish together with teamwork paying off big time for them. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 15 of 30 Gavin Robinson (CRCA/Foundation) picks up the pace. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 16 of 30 The peloton seems to be in a daze today. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 17 of 30 Residents gather to view the race and to celebrate time with fathers. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 18 of 30 A pigeon’s eye view of the starting line on 116th Street. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 19 of 30 Kendell Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid’s Bikes) lines up with the pro women. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 20 of 30 Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi) puts on her game face at the starting line. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 21 of 30 I'll take two tickets to the Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) gun show please! (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 22 of 30 Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid’s Bikes) riding strong. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 23 of 30 Local racer Tracy Wargo (CRCA/Chomper Body Racing) holds her own with the pros. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 24 of 30 Kendell Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid’s Bikes) makes her move in the drizzle. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 25 of 30 And they all fall down...wet white lines prove hazardous sending at least 2 riders to the hospital. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 26 of 30 The sudden downpour brings an escort for the field as well as added stress. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 27 of 30 Elke Riedl (Oranier- Quasar) fiercely pushes through the storm. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 28 of 30 And today’s "Rock Star" and women's winner, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), takes a soggy victory. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 29 of 30 The men's pack explodes off the start line-and the crashes start on the first turn. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 30 of 30 Men's podium: Leif Lampater (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games), Christian Grasmann (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) and Melito Heredia (Innovation Bike). (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Germany's Christian Grasmann won the 37th edition of the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday ahead of teammate Leif Lampater (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) after the pair spent much of the elite men's event off the front in a two-man breakaway. The German duo, best known as track cyclists on the European 6-day circuit, finished 13 seconds ahead of Melito Heredia (Innovation Bike) who won the field sprint for third place.

With damp roads providing a dangerous parcours in the early laps, Grasmann attacked alone to best pick his lines around the circuit. Grasmann was soon joined by his teammate Leif Lampater and the duo built a lead of up to 45 seconds on the peloton. The rest of the field was unable to organize and form an effective chase. The two escapees fended off numerous attacks and they were able to maintain a gap that ranged from 15-30 seconds.

In the women’s race, sprinting sensation Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) bested her peers in a race that was beset by a sudden rainstorm. Laura McCaughey (Salamander) and Kimberly Edwards (CVC/Subaru of New England) rounded out the podium in second and third place respectively.

The event itself was both a celebration of Harlem and a memorial for the race’s founder, the late David J. Walker. Walker was an New York Police Department Community Affairs Officer who founded the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic with the purpose of inspiring children to ride bicycles for exercise. He wanted to introduce kids to a healthy lifestyle, provide a productive outlet to harness their energy, and teach safety, responsibility, and sportsmanship.

The present-day event pays homage to both him and American 6-day racing of the Roaring Twenties that was rich with speed, money, and glamour.

Elite men 1 Christian Grasmann (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) 1:38:41 2 Leif Lampater (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) 3 Melito Heredia (Innovation Bike) 0:00:13 4 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 5 Walter Perez (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) 0:00:16 6 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 7 Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Cocos) 8 Emile Abraham (Aerocat) 9 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) 10 Jermaine Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) 11 Stalin Quiterio (james vincent cycling team) 12 Luis Aquino (Innovation Bike) 13 Kurt Fletcher (St. Johns) 14 Gavin Robertson (CRCA/Foundation) 15 Luis Amaury Perez (GS Mengoni USA) 16 Jurgen Beneke (Old World Plaster) 17 Leonardo Martinez (Team Cocos) 18 Paul Chooweenan (Kissena) 19 Raymond Newton (CRCA/Foundation) 20 Geron Williams (Continental Cycle Club) 21 Lanell Rockmore (Ouch/Bahati FND Pro Cycling) 22 Ryan Dewald (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 23 Chad Butts (Champion System Racing) 24 Christopher Johnson (Rock Racing) 25 Giancarlo Bianchi (GS Mengoni USA) 26 Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 27 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 28 Chris Worden (CCB/Wheelworks) 29 Jami Kayin (Breakaway Bikes) 30 Zoltan Tisza (Tecnofilm-Beton) 31 Jose Pineda (Toga) 32 Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK) 33 Bryan Borgia (Rapha Racing) 34 Christopher Chaput (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 35 Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing) 36 Jeremy Shirock (Chester County Velo - Smedley / Iron Hill) 37 Eric Salzer (Chester County Velo - Smedley/IronHill) 38 Dieter Drake (Farm Team Cycling) 39 Euri Madera (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:41 40 Vladimir Estevez Sanchez (Dominicano) 41 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:45 42 Tadeusz Marszalek (Kissena) 0:00:48 43 Andrew Tinsley (Kuota) 44 Mark Light (Liberty Cycle) 45 Anthony Lowe (Die Hard - Think Racing) 46 Juan Emilio Feliz (Team Cocos) 47 Kyle Peppo (GS Mengoni USA) 48 Sergio Atocha (Champion System Racing) 49 Franco Marvulli (TransAlt p/b Rockstar Games) 0:00:58 50 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat) 51 Matthew Howard (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:01:04 52 Franklin Burgos (james vincent racing team) 53 Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling Presented by GearGrinder) 0:01:10 54 Matt Muney (Young Medalists/ Team Dual Temp) 0:01:25 55 David Lee (DeMaine Cycling) 0:01:32 56 Roberto Torres-Aguiar (Champion System Racing) 0:01:36 57 Myron Simpson (New Zealand National) 0:01:52 58 Ron Fantano (ccc Zanes Cycling Team) 0:01:58 59 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion- United Healthcare) 0:02:07 DNF Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) DNF Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) DNF Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khaki's) DNF John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) DNF Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 Development) DNF Kevin Brubaker (CRCA BH/Garneau) DNF Horace Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Paul Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Filip Capala (Capala Brothers/Polska) DNF Jame Carney DNF Marcus Dahllof (CRCA BH/Garneau) DNF Lewis Almonte (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 Development) DNF Glenroy Griffith (Major Taylor Iron Riders Racing) DNF Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) DNF Dave Jordan (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Victor Lopez (innovation Bike shop) DNF Christopher Loudon (CRCA/DieHard - Think Racing) DNF Roselvert Marte (GS Mengoni USA) DNF Eric Merrill (Zcc-Zanes cycling) DNF Barry Miller (Mike Fraysse Sports) DNF Jorma Mueller (Pinnacle Bike Works) DNF Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) DNF Greg Olsen (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) DNF Juan Carlos Polanco (New York) DNF Colin Prensky (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey-Sanchez) DNF Karl Rahn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) DNF Nik Reinert (Van Dessel) DNF Chris Romero (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) DNF Santiago Santana (West New York) DNF Raj Seepersaud (Flying Ace Cycling Team) DNF Julio Cruz (Performance Fitness - Delray Center) DNF Kyle Smith (Embrocation Cycling Journal) DNF Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Wilson Vasquez (GS Mengoni USA) DNF Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) DNF Kyle Wagner (Chester County Velo - Smedley/Iron Hill) DNF Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) DNF Dave Wiswell (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Kevin Yarde (IRSmedic.com/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners) DNF Paul Ziminski (Team Metra /Cycles 54 p/b Wendys) DNF Gerard Yeates (Ajax) DNF Guy East (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Elite women 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 0:25:12 2 Laura McCaughey (Salamander) 3 Kimberly Edwards (CVC/Subaru of New England) 0:00:05 4 Maryann Martinez (Onion River Racing) 5 Elke Riedl (oranier-quasar) 6 Deb Killmon (CRCA/Signature Cycles-Rockstar Games) 7 Lenore Imhof (Team EPS/CSS - Riptide Cycling) 8 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda) 9 Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 10 Caroline Savage (CRCA/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Graffiti) 11 stacey Jensen (Kissena) 0:00:23 12 Caryl Gale (Deno's Wonder Wheel) 0:00:30 13 Martha Bush (CRCA/ Houlihan-Lokey Sanchez) 0:01:00 14 Jacqueline Paull (Watchung Wheelmen) 15 Grace Hunt (Kissena) 16 Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon) 17 Elspeth Huyett (Verducci/ Breakaway Racing) 18 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 19 Ellen Moses (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 0:01:30 20 Arley Kemmerer (Team CARD) 0:02:03 21 Siri Hildonen (Stage 1 / fusionThink) 0:02:09 22 Aimee Layton (Columbia University) 0:02:13 23 Ivy Luhrs (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania) DNF Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media) DNF Gabriella Allong (CRCA/jr Development) DNF Stephanie Busloff (Kissena) DNF Frances Chodosh (gotham bikes) DNF Dana Cuomo (Thru-It-All Body Shop) DNF Kendall Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) DNF Shane Ferro (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Caroline Gaynor (CRCA/Echappe) DNF Kathleen Haley (Brooklyn) DNF Colleen Hayduk (Verducci/Breakaway Racing) DNF Corinne Karmiel (CRCA/ Comedy Central) DNF Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan-Lokey Sanchez) DNF Elizabeth Marcello (Columbia University) DNF Leah Oppenheimer (Colavita Racing) DNF Bridget Petrillo (CVC/Subaru of New England) DNF Maria Quiroga (CRCA/Radical Media) DNF Beth Renaud (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's) DNF Helene Roth (Kissena) DNF Lily Sargeant (GMBC) DNF Lauren Shirock (BMW - Bianchi) DNF Laura Summers (Central Wheel) DNF Peta Takai (Kissena) DNF Tracy Wargo (CRCA/Chomper Body Racing) DNF Cheryl Wolf (Team Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles) DNF Julia Lonchar (CCV-Smedley/Iron Hill)

Category 3 Men 1 Ramphy Zorrilla (Innovation Bike) 0:38:37 2 Jerry Martinez (innovationbikeshop) 3 Daniel Lim (CRCA/Die Hard-ThinkRacing) 4 Willie Payton (WS United/Sheepshead Cycle) 5 Rick Delgado (Strictly Bicycles/Sotheby's) 0:00:07 6 Scott Glenney (IRSMedic/Berlin Bicycle/Best Cleaners) 7 Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation) 8 steven Marmo (CRCA/Setanta) 9 Vinicius Tavares (CRCA) 10 Andrew Walsh (CRCA/Foundation) 11 Daniel Schmalz (CRCA BH/Garneau) 12 Ken King (CRCA/Die Hard-ThinkRacing) 13 Marcos Gratereaux (Miya Shoji) 14 Akira Sato (Expo/Superior Energy) 15 Shawn Lightburn 16 Greg Laflura (CRCA) 17 Robert Lombardi (Brooklyn Velo Force) 18 Benjamin Dolva (Farm Team Cycling) 19 Frank Arroyo (brauer-mick management) 20 Anthony Canger (CRCA/Sid's-Cannondale) 21 Michael Prokopec (Miya Shoji) 22 Jonathan Podwil (Brooklyn Velo Force) 23 Samuel Martinez (WS UNITED/G&E) 24 Daniel Mcmahon (CRCA / Foundation) 25 Anthony Diaz (Liberty Cycle) 26 Brandon Milet (Farm Team Cycling) 27 Bryan Zieroff (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK) 28 Alan Buday (Brauer/Mick Management) 29 Brian Wolf (Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles) 30 Robert Mecea (Brooklyn Velo Force/GQ Racing) 31 Alan Kaplan (hudson furniture racing team) 32 Robert L Brown (MajorTaylor Iron Riders Racing) 33 Junior Proverbs (Dannys cycles/ Captain Lawrence Brewing Co) 34 Junior Ortiz (Dominican Team Usa) 35 Paul Coluccio (East End/Kreb Cycle) 36 Jay Mongillo (CCC/Keltic Construction) 37 Dave Trimble (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 38 Derek Wojtkun (FARM TEAM CYCLING) 39 Bernard Hall (Green Light) 40 Jose Collado (brauer.mick) 41 Ted Neu (CRCA/Die Hard-ThinkRacing) 42 Bob Makofsky (CRCA/Foundation) 43 Jason Taitt (Major Taylor Cycling) 44 steve Hylton (FOUNDATION) 45 Ian Farrar (Uwater Cycling Team) 46 Ashley S Doane (Elite) 47 Adam Duncan (CRCA/FGX Racing) 48 Eric Ragot (Kissena Cycling Club) DNF Zak Abdullah (CRCA/FGX Racing) DNF Mete Basakinci (CRCA/MIYASHOJI.COM) DNF Joseph Bylund (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Mark Collins (montclair cyclists) DNF Keith Hatton (Elite Bicycles Inc.) DNF Justin Inglis (CRCA) DNF James Joseph (we united) DNF Zach Koop (CRCA/Organic Athlete) DNF William Lopez (Brooklyn Velo Force/GQ Racing) DNF Douglas Mckeon (Cyclonauts Racers) DNF Jan Micko (kissena cycling club) DNF Michael Norton (Cyclonauts Racers) DNF Scott Savory (crca/Jonathan Adler Racing) DNF Errol Walcott (cedar bikes) DNF Hammean Walker (CRCA Major Taylor Iron Riders) DNF Edward Zimmermann (CRCA/Dave Jordan Coaching-Zephyr Graffiti) DNF Johnson Burrowes (We Stand United WS)