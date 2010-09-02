Trending

Giro Internazionale della Lunigiana past winners

1975-2009

2009Simone Antonini (Ita)
2008Stefan Mair (Aut) Austrian National Team
2007Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Veneto
2006Daniele Ratto (Ita) Lombardia
2005Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Danish National Team
2004Rob Rujgh (Ned) Netherlands National Team
2003Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Lazio
2002Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Toscana
2001Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
2000Alexander Arekeev (Rus)
1999Alexander Kolobnev (Rus)
1998Damiano Cunego (Ita)
1997Roel Eggelmeers (Ola)
1996Claudio Astolfi (Ita)
1995Alessandro Brendolin
1994Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
1993Vitaly Kokorine (Rus)
1992Marzio Bruseghin (Ita)
1991Alexander Mizourov (URS)
1990Pavel Cherkasov (URS)
1989Gilberto Simoni (Ita)
1988Giuseppe Guerini (Ita)
1987Stefano Zanini (Ita)
1986Gianluca Bortolami (Ita)
1985Paolo Ricciuti (Ita)
1984Gianluca Tonetti (Ita)
1983Alex Pedersen (Dan)
1982Yuri Abramov (URS)
1981O Tchougeda (URS)
1980V Demidenko (URS)
1979Silvio Rivieri (Ita)
1978Raniero Gradi (Ita)
1977Franco Chioccioli (Ita)
1976Ivano Maffei (Ita)
1975Corrado Donadio (Ita)

