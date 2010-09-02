Giro Internazionale della Lunigiana past winners
1975-2009
|2009
|Simone Antonini (Ita)
|2008
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Austrian National Team
|2007
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Veneto
|2006
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Lombardia
|2005
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Danish National Team
|2004
|Rob Rujgh (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|2003
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Lazio
|2002
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Toscana
|2001
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|2000
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus)
|1999
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus)
|1998
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|1997
|Roel Eggelmeers (Ola)
|1996
|Claudio Astolfi (Ita)
|1995
|Alessandro Brendolin
|1994
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
|1993
|Vitaly Kokorine (Rus)
|1992
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita)
|1991
|Alexander Mizourov (URS)
|1990
|Pavel Cherkasov (URS)
|1989
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita)
|1988
|Giuseppe Guerini (Ita)
|1987
|Stefano Zanini (Ita)
|1986
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita)
|1985
|Paolo Ricciuti (Ita)
|1984
|Gianluca Tonetti (Ita)
|1983
|Alex Pedersen (Dan)
|1982
|Yuri Abramov (URS)
|1981
|O Tchougeda (URS)
|1980
|V Demidenko (URS)
|1979
|Silvio Rivieri (Ita)
|1978
|Raniero Gradi (Ita)
|1977
|Franco Chioccioli (Ita)
|1976
|Ivano Maffei (Ita)
|1975
|Corrado Donadio (Ita)
