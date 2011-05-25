Trending

Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan: Past Winners

All the victors from 1974-2010

Race History
2010Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
2009Jérémie Galland (Fra) Besson Chaussures-Sojasun
2008Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2007Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Cédric Hervé (Fra) Groupe Sportif Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
2005No Race
2004Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJeux.com
2002Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Jean Delatour
2001Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
2000Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
1999Patrice Halgand (Fra) Festina-Lotus
1998Laurent Desbiens (Fra) Cofidis
1997Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino
1996Johan Capiot (Bel) Collstrop-Lystex
1995Francis Moreau (Fra) GAN
1994Peter De Clercq (Bel) Lotto
1993Marcel Wüst (Ger) Novemail-Histor
1992Peter De Clercq (Bel) Lotto
1991Bruno Cornillet (Fra) Z-Peugeot
1990Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto-Super Club
1989No Race
1988Frédéric Brun (Fra) Z-Peugeot
1987Johnny Weltz (Den) Fagor
1986Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1985Marc Madiot (Fra) Renault-Elf
1984Pierre Bazzo (Fra) Coop-Hoonved
1983Laurent Fignon (Fra) Renault-Elf
1982Fabien De Vooght (Fra) Wolber-Spidel
1981Robert Alban (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
1980Christian Muselet (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
1979No Race
1978Raymond Martin (Fra) Miko-Mercier-Hutchinson
1977André Chalmel (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
1976Robert Alban (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1975Georges Talbourdet (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1974Roger Pingeon (Fra) Jobo-Lejeune

