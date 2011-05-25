Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan: Past Winners
All the victors from 1974-2010
|2010
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|2009
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Besson Chaussures-Sojasun
|2008
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
|2007
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Cédric Hervé (Fra) Groupe Sportif Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
|2005
|No Race
|2004
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJeux.com
|2002
|Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2001
|Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2000
|Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
|1999
|Patrice Halgand (Fra) Festina-Lotus
|1998
|Laurent Desbiens (Fra) Cofidis
|1997
|Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino
|1996
|Johan Capiot (Bel) Collstrop-Lystex
|1995
|Francis Moreau (Fra) GAN
|1994
|Peter De Clercq (Bel) Lotto
|1993
|Marcel Wüst (Ger) Novemail-Histor
|1992
|Peter De Clercq (Bel) Lotto
|1991
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra) Z-Peugeot
|1990
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto-Super Club
|1989
|No Race
|1988
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Z-Peugeot
|1987
|Johnny Weltz (Den) Fagor
|1986
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1985
|Marc Madiot (Fra) Renault-Elf
|1984
|Pierre Bazzo (Fra) Coop-Hoonved
|1983
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Renault-Elf
|1982
|Fabien De Vooght (Fra) Wolber-Spidel
|1981
|Robert Alban (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1980
|Christian Muselet (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1979
|No Race
|1978
|Raymond Martin (Fra) Miko-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1977
|André Chalmel (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Robert Alban (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1975
|Georges Talbourdet (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1974
|Roger Pingeon (Fra) Jobo-Lejeune
