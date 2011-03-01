Trending

Giro del Friuli past winners

Champions from 1974 to 2010

Results
2010Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2005-2009Not held
2004Michele Gobbi (Ita) De Nardi
2003Joseba Albizu (Spa) Mercatone Uno-Scanavino
2002Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Alessio
2001Denis Lunghi (Ita)
2000Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1999Davide Rebellin (Ita)
1998Francesco Arazzi (Ita)
1997not held
1996AndrejTeteriouk (Kaz)
1995Dimitry Konychev (Rus)
1994Wladimir Poulnikov (Rus)
1993Piotr Ugrumov (Lat)
1992Alessandro Gianelli (Ita)
1991Gianni Bugno (Ita) (Italian Championships)
1990Léonardo Sierra (Ven)
1989Lech Piasecki (Pol)
1988Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1987Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1986Gianni Bugno (Ita)
1985Franco Chioccioli(Ita)
1984Claudio Corti (Ita)
1983Francesco Moser (Ita)
1982Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1981Wladimiro Panizza (Ita)
1980Claudio Corti(Ita)
1979Francesco Moser (Ita)
1978Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1977Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1976Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1975Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1974Luciano Borgognoni (Ita)

