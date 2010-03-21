Trending

Ferrier Bruneau wins women's event

Majerus, Bravard take second, third

Full Results
1Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope)12:18:52
2Christine Majerus (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
3Melanie Bravard (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
4Sylvie Riedle (Uc Bassin Houiller)
5Siobhan Horgan (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)0:00:04
6Fanny Riberot (Lointek)0:00:08
7Aurore Verhoeven (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion Uva)
8Sandra Dos Santos (Uc Bassin Houiller)
9Natahlie Cadol (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
10Manon Souyris (Cr Midi Pyrenees)
11Gwendeline Neveur (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
12Alexia Muffat (Chambery C. Competition)
13Nadia Triquet Claude (Vienne Futuroscope)
14Raphaëlle Coadou (Cr Bretagne)
15Marion Rousse (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
16Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope)
17Marine Quiniou (Cd Finistere)
18Annick Le Helley (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
19Amelie Rivat (Chambery C. Competition)
20Eugénie Duval (Cr Normandie)
21Roxane Fournier (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
22Jénifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope)
23Lucie Pader (Cr Auvergne)
24Alessia Bugeia (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
25Margot Ortega (Cr Auvergne)
26Elodie Hegoburu (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
27Oriane Chaumet (Vc Nayais)
28Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope)
29Mélodie Lesueur (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
30Lucia Gonzales (Lointek)
31Johanna Defranoux (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)
32Marie Laure Cloarec (Csm Puteaux)
33Steffi Jamoneau (Team Feminin Region Centre)
34Marion Sicot (Team Feminin Region Centre)
35Joanne Duval (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
36Oriane Niay (Cr Normandie)
37Emilie Blanquefort (Vc Pays De Langon)
38Nathalie Jeuland (Vienne Futuroscope)
39Florence Girardet (Vienne Futuroscope)
40Sandra Heslouis (Cr Normandie)
41Marie Zider (Ajchva-Limoux)
42Vicky Fournial (Uc Bassin Houiller)
43Eugenie Mermillod (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
44Jessica Livet (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
45Isabel Caetano (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
46Sandrine Bideau (Csm Puteaux)
47Gabriela Slamova (Vienne Futuroscope)
48Julie Augizeau (Cr Pays De La Loire)
49Angélique Goron (Cr Normandie)
50Ludivine Loze (Montauban Cycling Feminin)
51Christelle Victor (Montauban Cycling Feminin)
52Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Lointek)
53Julie Beveridge (Vienne Futuroscope)0:00:13
54Leticia Gil Parra (Lointek)0:00:29
55Aurelie Bramante (Chambery C. Competition)0:01:53
56Marion Gauthier (Cr Poitou Charentes)
57Sylvie Quittot (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
58Alna Burato (Cr Champagne Ardenne)
59Cécile Quillacq (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
60Judith Masdeu Cort (Lointek)0:01:56
61Kelly Gambier (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
62Eloïse Bec (Cr Midi Pyrenees)0:06:58
63Perrine Philippe (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
64Silvia Tirado Marquez (Lointek)
65Blandine Stapf (Esc Meaux)
66Honorine Martin (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
67Elodie Touffet (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
68Gwennig Le Dantec (Roue D'or Conflanaise)0:11:50
69Laurena Cussy (Veloce Club Rouen)
70Melissa Ayala (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
71Eléonore Saraiva (Us Thiervilloise)
72Barbara Fonseca (Cr Bourgogne)
73Justine Macret (Cr Normandie)
74Marine Eon (Cr Bretagne)
75Charlotte Bravard (Cr Poitou Charentes)
76Marine Fleouter (Cr Bretagne)
77Madeleine Dibandi Née Bolotte (Csm Puteaux)
78Pauline Penagos (Cr Bourgogne)
79Coralie Noiray (Chambery C. Competition)
80Manon Parisot (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)
81Sophie Bellanger (Team Feminin Region Centre)
82Justine Delannoy (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
83Heddy Marcellaud (Team Feminin Region Centre)
84Carole Vallee (Cr Pays De La Loire)
85Catherine Tworzydlo (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
86Ingrid Preteseille (Es Gervais Lilas)0:11:54
87Sina Witte (Es Gervais Lilas)
88Jackie Levenez (Cr Normandie)
89Aurélie Lepee (Cr Bourgogne)
90Marlene Lareure (Cr Bourgogne)0:11:56
91Cecilia Robin (Cr Pays De La Loire)
92Veronique Paillard (Cr Pays De La Loire)
93Aodez Le Fourn (Cd Finistere)
94Sarah Thibaud (Cr Pays De La Loire)
95Magali Obscur (Chambery C. Competition)0:11:59
96Stacy Grattenoix (Cc Bapaume)0:12:03
97Stéphanie Viel (Vs Chartrain)0:12:05
98Loc'h Cyndie (Vc Chateaulinois)0:16:30
99Julie Bourgery (Team Feminin Region Centre)
100Marie Tondereau (Team Feminin Region Centre)0:16:47
101Filipa Queiros (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)0:16:57
102Jennifer Dehaas Boissiere (Montauban Cycling Feminin)0:17:02
103Anne Sophie Pescheux (Us Nemours St Pierre)0:17:51
104Angela Fernandes (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)0:25:09
105Nolwenn Le Got (Cr Poitou Charentes)0:27:02
106Claire Squevin (Cr Champagne Ardenne)0:31:23
107Aurore Peron (Cd Finistere)0:31:41
108Amandine Polmont (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)0:33:07
109Einat Argon (Ajchva-Limoux)0:33:08
110Justine Drevault (Cr Champagne Ardenne)0:33:28
111Lucile Magnient (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)0:37:23
112Marie Chloé Delbert (Cr Midi Pyrenees)0:47:59

