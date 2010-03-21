Ferrier Bruneau wins women's event
Majerus, Bravard take second, third
|1
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope)
|12:18:52
|2
|Christine Majerus (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|3
|Melanie Bravard (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|4
|Sylvie Riedle (Uc Bassin Houiller)
|5
|Siobhan Horgan (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|0:00:04
|6
|Fanny Riberot (Lointek)
|0:00:08
|7
|Aurore Verhoeven (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion Uva)
|8
|Sandra Dos Santos (Uc Bassin Houiller)
|9
|Natahlie Cadol (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|10
|Manon Souyris (Cr Midi Pyrenees)
|11
|Gwendeline Neveur (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
|12
|Alexia Muffat (Chambery C. Competition)
|13
|Nadia Triquet Claude (Vienne Futuroscope)
|14
|Raphaëlle Coadou (Cr Bretagne)
|15
|Marion Rousse (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|16
|Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope)
|17
|Marine Quiniou (Cd Finistere)
|18
|Annick Le Helley (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|19
|Amelie Rivat (Chambery C. Competition)
|20
|Eugénie Duval (Cr Normandie)
|21
|Roxane Fournier (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|22
|Jénifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope)
|23
|Lucie Pader (Cr Auvergne)
|24
|Alessia Bugeia (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|25
|Margot Ortega (Cr Auvergne)
|26
|Elodie Hegoburu (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|27
|Oriane Chaumet (Vc Nayais)
|28
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Vienne Futuroscope)
|29
|Mélodie Lesueur (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|30
|Lucia Gonzales (Lointek)
|31
|Johanna Defranoux (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)
|32
|Marie Laure Cloarec (Csm Puteaux)
|33
|Steffi Jamoneau (Team Feminin Region Centre)
|34
|Marion Sicot (Team Feminin Region Centre)
|35
|Joanne Duval (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|36
|Oriane Niay (Cr Normandie)
|37
|Emilie Blanquefort (Vc Pays De Langon)
|38
|Nathalie Jeuland (Vienne Futuroscope)
|39
|Florence Girardet (Vienne Futuroscope)
|40
|Sandra Heslouis (Cr Normandie)
|41
|Marie Zider (Ajchva-Limoux)
|42
|Vicky Fournial (Uc Bassin Houiller)
|43
|Eugenie Mermillod (Esgl 93-Gsd Gestion)
|44
|Jessica Livet (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|45
|Isabel Caetano (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
|46
|Sandrine Bideau (Csm Puteaux)
|47
|Gabriela Slamova (Vienne Futuroscope)
|48
|Julie Augizeau (Cr Pays De La Loire)
|49
|Angélique Goron (Cr Normandie)
|50
|Ludivine Loze (Montauban Cycling Feminin)
|51
|Christelle Victor (Montauban Cycling Feminin)
|52
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Lointek)
|53
|Julie Beveridge (Vienne Futuroscope)
|0:00:13
|54
|Leticia Gil Parra (Lointek)
|0:00:29
|55
|Aurelie Bramante (Chambery C. Competition)
|0:01:53
|56
|Marion Gauthier (Cr Poitou Charentes)
|57
|Sylvie Quittot (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|58
|Alna Burato (Cr Champagne Ardenne)
|59
|Cécile Quillacq (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
|60
|Judith Masdeu Cort (Lointek)
|0:01:56
|61
|Kelly Gambier (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
|62
|Eloïse Bec (Cr Midi Pyrenees)
|0:06:58
|63
|Perrine Philippe (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
|64
|Silvia Tirado Marquez (Lointek)
|65
|Blandine Stapf (Esc Meaux)
|66
|Honorine Martin (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|67
|Elodie Touffet (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|68
|Gwennig Le Dantec (Roue D'or Conflanaise)
|0:11:50
|69
|Laurena Cussy (Veloce Club Rouen)
|70
|Melissa Ayala (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
|71
|Eléonore Saraiva (Us Thiervilloise)
|72
|Barbara Fonseca (Cr Bourgogne)
|73
|Justine Macret (Cr Normandie)
|74
|Marine Eon (Cr Bretagne)
|75
|Charlotte Bravard (Cr Poitou Charentes)
|76
|Marine Fleouter (Cr Bretagne)
|77
|Madeleine Dibandi Née Bolotte (Csm Puteaux)
|78
|Pauline Penagos (Cr Bourgogne)
|79
|Coralie Noiray (Chambery C. Competition)
|80
|Manon Parisot (Amicale Cycliste Bisontin)
|81
|Sophie Bellanger (Team Feminin Region Centre)
|82
|Justine Delannoy (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
|83
|Heddy Marcellaud (Team Feminin Region Centre)
|84
|Carole Vallee (Cr Pays De La Loire)
|85
|Catherine Tworzydlo (Asppt Dijon Bourgogne Cf)
|86
|Ingrid Preteseille (Es Gervais Lilas)
|0:11:54
|87
|Sina Witte (Es Gervais Lilas)
|88
|Jackie Levenez (Cr Normandie)
|89
|Aurélie Lepee (Cr Bourgogne)
|90
|Marlene Lareure (Cr Bourgogne)
|0:11:56
|91
|Cecilia Robin (Cr Pays De La Loire)
|92
|Veronique Paillard (Cr Pays De La Loire)
|93
|Aodez Le Fourn (Cd Finistere)
|94
|Sarah Thibaud (Cr Pays De La Loire)
|95
|Magali Obscur (Chambery C. Competition)
|0:11:59
|96
|Stacy Grattenoix (Cc Bapaume)
|0:12:03
|97
|Stéphanie Viel (Vs Chartrain)
|0:12:05
|98
|Loc'h Cyndie (Vc Chateaulinois)
|0:16:30
|99
|Julie Bourgery (Team Feminin Region Centre)
|100
|Marie Tondereau (Team Feminin Region Centre)
|0:16:47
|101
|Filipa Queiros (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
|0:16:57
|102
|Jennifer Dehaas Boissiere (Montauban Cycling Feminin)
|0:17:02
|103
|Anne Sophie Pescheux (Us Nemours St Pierre)
|0:17:51
|104
|Angela Fernandes (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
|0:25:09
|105
|Nolwenn Le Got (Cr Poitou Charentes)
|0:27:02
|106
|Claire Squevin (Cr Champagne Ardenne)
|0:31:23
|107
|Aurore Peron (Cd Finistere)
|0:31:41
|108
|Amandine Polmont (Csm Epinay Sur Seine)
|0:33:07
|109
|Einat Argon (Ajchva-Limoux)
|0:33:08
|110
|Justine Drevault (Cr Champagne Ardenne)
|0:33:28
|111
|Lucile Magnient (Csm Villeneuve Garenne)
|0:37:23
|112
|Marie Chloé Delbert (Cr Midi Pyrenees)
|0:47:59
