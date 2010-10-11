Image 1 of 2 Jess Douglas was the strongest in the women's category and claimed the solo victory. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography) Image 2 of 2 Jason English in the final hours of his successful Solo 24 hour World Championship ride in Canberra, Australia. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Australians Jason English and Jessica Douglas won the 24 hours of Adrenalin solo world championships this weekend in Canberra, Australia.

In the men's race, English completed 24 laps in less than 24 hours to defend his title from 2009. Cory Wallace (Canada) was second, and Andrew Fellows (Australia) was third, both with 23 laps. Two more Australians Scott Chancellor and Brad Davies rounded out the top five with 22 laps each.

"It's awesome to come back and defend, especially given the quality of the riders," said English to ozdirtcast.com.

"At the start of the day, a lot of us Australians were together and were chasing some Canadian dude racing at a crazy pace," said English. "Eventually, we wound him back in." English bided his time, rode a steady pace, and went on to take the victory

The top four women finished with the same number of laps: 20. Douglas, an Australian, won ahead of fellow Australian Katrin Van der Spiegel and American Eszter Horanyi. Andrea Kuster (Switzerland) was fourth and Erin Greene (New Zealand) completed the top five with 19 laps.

"I tried to keep calm and stick to my race plan," said Douglas to ozdirtcast.com. "I told myself the whole 24 hours that I trained for it and I deserved it. The other girls were amazing."

Douglas, who spent some time in the middle of the night in fourth place, said she a moment of doubt, but she employed the strategy of reminding herself that she'd done a lot of work for this race and deserved to win. She raced a more measured race, waiting for her competition to start to fade, which it eventually did.

Looking exhausted after the finish, she said, "I'm thinking of retiring. I've done 10 24-hour solo races and have won two Australian titles and one world title. But ask me again in a week, and we'll see."

Full Results

Solo elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 24 laps 2 Cory Wallace 23 3 Andy Fellows 23 4 Scott Chancellor 22 5 Brad Davies 22 6 Matthew Page 21 7 Mark Williams 21 8 Leighton Poidevin 20 9 David Ludenia 20 10 Matt Goland 20 11 Andrew Hall 20 12 Christopher Hanson 20 13 Steven Johnson 20 14 Sean Bekkers 19 15 David Langley 19 16 John Waddell 19 17 David Sutherland 18 18 James Lamb 18 19 Craig Chivers 18 20 Phillip Haughton 18 21 Francis Le Brun 18 22 Sebastian Ezcurra 18 23 David Macdonald 18 24 Scott Harper 18 25 Andrew Bell 17 26 Jesper Davidsen 17 27 Mark Fenner 17 28 Toby Wallace 17 29 Aaron Thomson 17 30 Harry Miriklis 17 31 Andrew Howett 17 32 Gavin Rossouw 16 33 Kelly Servinski 16 34 Gavin Piergrosse 16 35 Stanley Miriklis 16 36 Steven Mair 16 37 Sean Burke 16 38 Clayton Sparke 16 39 Paul West 16 40 Adrian Gair 15 41 Scott Charlton 15 42 Shane Fraser 15 43 Thomas Lindup 13 44 Matthew Reekie 13 45 Chris Thompson 13 46 Pascal Muller 13 47 Darrin White 13 48 Mick Hernan 12 49 Benjamin Hallowell 12 50 Ryan Fogg 12 51 Craig Armour 11 52 Nathan Barden 11 53 Anthony O'Hern 10 54 Jeff Toohey 10 55 Chris Lusty 10 56 Karri Golding 10 57 Steve Fitchett 9 58 Scott Legere 8 59 Graeme Macpherson 8 DNS Thomas Muhler DNS Werner Wilson DNS Simon Ball DNS Jamie Bailey DNS Lars Uellendahl DNS Peter Maxwell DNS Rod Pickering DNS Tony Hogg DNS Craig Gordon DNS Anthony Connell

Solo elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas 20 laps 2 Katrin Van der Spiegel 20 3 Eszter Horanyi 20 4 Andrea Kuster 20 5 Erin Greene 19 6 Trudy Nicholas 18 7 Peta Mullens 18 8 Hannah Thorne 18 9 Rickie Cotter 17 10 Monilee Atkinson 17 11 Alexandra Kiendl 16 12 Megan Dimozantos 16 13 Natalie Ryan 16 14 Anne Antrecht 16 15 Sally Marchand Collins 16 16 Claire Graydon 16 17 Claire Stevens 16 18 Justine Leahy 15 19 Courtney Shinn 15 20 Jac Connell 15 21 Nadine Mueller 14 22 Jodie Willett 13 23 Vanina Vergoz 12 24 Philippa Rostan 11 25 Meghan Johnston 11 26 Carol Rasmussen 8 27 Naomi Williams 7 28 Yolande Joubert 3 DNS Tory Thomas DNS Penny Dustow DNS Gill Lugg

Singlespeed solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Bellchambers 21 laps 2 Ed McDonald 21 3 Brendan Den 21 4 Gareth Walker 18 5 Phillip Banks 17 6 Joel Fanning 17 7 Andre Quaglio 17 8 Jonathan Hobson 16 9 David Milne 16 10 Tim Clarke 16 11 Samuel Warmington 16 12 Stewart Ward 16 13 Scotty Preston 16 14 Adam Kelsall 16 15 Dave Power 16 16 Paul Smith 15 17 Steve Partridge 15 18 Mark Bristow 13 19 Tim Calkins 13 20 Regan Sanders 12 21 Steve Woodward 12 22 Anthony Zahra 8 23 Christian Godyn 7 DNS Brad Watson DNS Tristan Bennett DNS Rob Bishop DNS Ross Richards DNS David Speering

Singlespeed solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Parkes 15 laps 2 Erin Zimmer 12 3 Kris Nicholls 11 4 Turi Berg 6 DNS Kirstin Honey

Under 25 solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Chancellor 21 laps 2 Taylor Lideen 19 3 Merlin Spranz 19 4 Taylor Charlton 18 5 Andrew Clark 17 6 Joshua Bamford 17 7 Thomas Power 14 8 Craig Dunlop 13 9 Joe Szpytko 12 10 Mark Tupalski 10 11 Jeremiah Vella 9 12 Jason Harrod 9 13 Bob Mathieson 8 14 Dustin van Nek 8 DNS Matt Turner

Under 25 solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Child 10 laps

Solo men 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Odams 21 laps 2 Peter Malcolm 20 3 Rowan Crawford 19 4 Chris Hellman 17 5 Benjamin Bruce 17 6 Cang Nguyen 16 7 Christopher Wakelin 16 8 Sam Stedman 15 9 Joshua Taylor 13 10 Andrew Handyside 10 11 Dan McNamara 8 DNS TRUE Swain DNS Shane Taylor DNS Dale Fahey DNS Mike Zande DNS Shawn Thompson

Solo women 25-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Heynes 14 laps 2 Jane Hutchinson 14 3 Maggie Synge 12

Solo men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Blankenstein 22 laps 2 Ashley Hayat 21 3 Dyon Balding 21 4 Michael Crummy 21 5 Jesse Carlsson 20 6 Ross Cairns 20 7 Kevin Wells 19 8 Colin Thomsen 18 9 Warrick Hancock 18 10 Sean Martin 17 11 Matt Hand 17 12 Gareth Syme 17 13 Cameron Dalton 17 14 Robbie Morris 16 15 Ashley Howlett 16 16 Ty Domin 16 17 Adam McCabe 16 18 Steven Timbrell 16 19 Jamie Jameson 15 20 Steven Lee 15 21 Matt Ryan 15 22 David Collins 15 23 Scott Thompson 14 24 Linden Bleijie 14 25 Marcus Gregson 13 26 Ben Mosely 13 27 Phil Bickerdike 13 28 Timothy Aust 12 29 David Steptoe 12 30 Dean Jones 11 31 Tom MacMunn 10 32 Craig Lawn 10 33 Joe Avery 9 34 Darren Groves 9 35 Daniel Campbell 9 36 Ian Heddle 6 37 Jay Bailey 6 38 Benjamin Culton 5 DNS William Hunt DNS Timothy Grover DNS Craig Baylis

Solo women 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belinda Porter 16 laps 2 Sarah Woods 12 3 Tania Churchill 9 4 Kim Whitehouse 5 5 Lisi Hager 2 DNS Karen Foat

Solo men 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason McAvoy 21 laps 2 Stuart Brown 21 3 Jason Quigley 20 4 Brad Hawthorne 20 5 Damian Gillard 19 6 Tim Ferres 18 7 Christian Lloyd 18 8 Anthony Jordan 18 9 Jim Robbie 18 10 Matt Koerber 18 11 Michael Eyb 18 12 Ben Szczesny 17 13 Arran Pearson 17 14 Matt Powell 17 15 Andrew Armstrong 17 16 Gareth Williams 16 17 Matt Nash 16 18 Andrew Forster 16 19 Kevin Skidmore 16 20 Nicholas Westwood 15 21 Fabian Dal Santo 15 22 Rohan Richardson 15 23 Luke Haworth-Booth 15 24 Con Karantonis 15 25 Matthew Cordery 15 26 Jason Dreggs 14 27 James Heraty 14 28 Jody Musgrove 14 29 Robert Rowe 14 30 John Styles 14 31 Mark Mollenhagen 13 32 Tim Harman 13 33 Tim Neal 13 34 Richard Giddings 13 35 Hieu Nguyen 12 36 Hamada Fayad 12 37 Shayne Bellato 11 38 Andrew Jameson 11 39 Pete Marshall 11 40 Jeremy Redmond 11 41 Chris Abell 11 42 Trent Morgan 11 43 Brenden Hargraves 10 44 Neil Richards 10 45 Raphael Wood 10 46 Dan Felton 8 47 Adrian Booth 7 48 Julian Emsley 6 49 Jason Head 4 50 Andrew Beddie 3 DNS Bert Heathwood DNS Adrian Keough DNS Chris Schulz DNS Troy Bailey DNS Tim Hill DNS Alistair Cook

Solo women 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacqui Kennett 16 laps 2 Rachel Edwards 16 3 Meaghan Binder 15 4 Melinda Behrens 15 5 Jane Chadwick 15 6 Jude Young 14 7 Charlotte Ireland 13 8 Kirsty Cummin 11 9 Ann Holden 10 10 Kathy Stolarski 5

Solo men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Stodart 21 laps 2 Craig Honeybrook 20 3 Keith Forsyth 20 4 Clint Pearce 19 5 David McDonald 19 6 Carl Maroney 19 7 John Sloan 18 8 Deon Revet 18 9 Mike Israel 18 10 Paul Cook 18 11 Michael Redman 18 12 Phil Welch 18 13 Andrew Johnson 18 14 Ola Hagberg 18 15 Gary Harwood 17 16 Sean Raborn 17 17 Paul Hooper 17 18 Enrico Eberhart 17 19 Ben Binder 17 20 Chris Millman 16 21 Ian Wright 16 22 Stephen Leske 16 23 Tim Cafe 16 24 Scott Walker 16 25 Steve Swenson 16 26 Craig Iverach 16 27 Russell Worthington 15 28 Jay Dorreboom 15 29 Clayton Locke 15 30 John Fancourt 15 31 Steve Mills 15 32 Brad Poidevin 15 33 Martin Comer 14 34 Benny Goodman 14 35 Bob Akers 14 36 Tony Cavill 14 37 Alan Ferris 14 38 Chris Edwards 14 39 Andrew Chamberlain 13 40 Richard Schofield 13 41 Stuart Maclachlan 13 42 Richard Ferris 13 43 Andrew Apps 13 44 Andy Symons 12 45 Shawn Sabre 12 46 Mark Caulfield 12 47 Aaron Donaldson 12 48 Trent Moore 12 49 Jeff Rooney 11 50 Trevor Fairhurst 10 51 Damian Richmond 9 52 Guy Roberts 9 53 Ivan Chan 9 54 Graeme Head 9 55 Wayne Hoger 8 56 Stephen Mitchell 8 57 Richard Peil 6 58 Kev Bristow 6 59 John Clews 5 60 Craig Cross 4 61 Rod Beard 4 DNS Peter Johnson DNS David Freemantle DNS Anthony Manning

Solo women 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Mei 16 laps 2 Anne Napier 15 3 Merryl King 14 4 Anne Dickins 13 5 Marea England 10 6 Sheri Wallace 10 7 Kelley Hughes 9 DNS Nicole Lancaster

Solo men 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Widhalm 21 laps 2 Garry James 19 3 Shaun Taylor 19 4 John Evans 19 5 Jens Aagaard 19 6 Michael Inglis 18 7 Matt Sanderson 18 8 Anthony Caffry 17 9 John Harris 17 10 Peter Baird 16 11 Tony Rowley 16 12 James Eldridge 16 13 Duncan Miller 15 14 Michael Culhane 15 15 Shaun Kinna 14 16 Ian Richman 13 17 Cris Harris 13 18 Kevin Boot 12 19 Andrew Dentskevich 12 20 Jeff Williams 11 21 Greg Pearsall 1 22 Toby Hartley 11 23 Tony Nairn 11 24 Rients Lootsma 10 25 Michael Anderson 9 26 Warrick Morgan 8 27 Geoff Moon 8 28 Jason Attwater 3 DNS Steve Eggleton

Solo women 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diane Perry 14 laps 2 Yvette Crockell 10

Solo men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 18 laps 2 David Eccles 17 3 Kevin Gover 17 4 Stephen Jackson 15 5 Dennis Smaggus 15 6 Garry Rogers 15 7 Greg Molesworth 15 8 Darryl Kuyer 14 9 Trevor Creighton 14 10 Tom Strause 13 11 Evan Sheppard 9 12 Neil Dall 4 DNS Craig Kentwell

Solo women 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Leverton 10 laps 2 Julie Bassett 7

Solo men 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Braddick 15 laps 2 Ross Kroger 12 3 David Feeney 9 DNS Randy Profeta

Solo women 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kay Haarsma 11 laps 2 Patty Jo Struve 6