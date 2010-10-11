Trending

English defends men's 24-hour world title

,

Douglas grabs women's Championship

Image 1 of 2

Jess Douglas was the strongest in the women's category and claimed the solo victory.

Jess Douglas was the strongest in the women's category and claimed the solo victory.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)
Image 2 of 2

Jason English in the final hours of his successful Solo 24 hour World Championship ride in Canberra, Australia.

Jason English in the final hours of his successful Solo 24 hour World Championship ride in Canberra, Australia.
(Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Australians Jason English and Jessica Douglas won the 24 hours of Adrenalin solo world championships this weekend in Canberra, Australia.

In the men's race, English completed 24 laps in less than 24 hours to defend his title from 2009. Cory Wallace (Canada) was second, and Andrew Fellows (Australia) was third, both with 23 laps. Two more Australians Scott Chancellor and Brad Davies rounded out the top five with 22 laps each.

"It's awesome to come back and defend, especially given the quality of the riders," said English to ozdirtcast.com.

"At the start of the day, a lot of us Australians were together and were chasing some Canadian dude racing at a crazy pace," said English. "Eventually, we wound him back in." English bided his time, rode a steady pace, and went on to take the victory

The top four women finished with the same number of laps: 20. Douglas, an Australian, won ahead of fellow Australian Katrin Van der Spiegel and American Eszter Horanyi. Andrea Kuster (Switzerland) was fourth and Erin Greene (New Zealand) completed the top five with 19 laps.

"I tried to keep calm and stick to my race plan," said Douglas to ozdirtcast.com. "I told myself the whole 24 hours that I trained for it and I deserved it. The other girls were amazing."

Douglas, who spent some time in the middle of the night in fourth place, said she a moment of doubt, but she employed the strategy of reminding herself that she'd done a lot of work for this race and deserved to win. She raced a more measured race, waiting for her competition to start to fade, which it eventually did.

Looking exhausted after the finish, she said, "I'm thinking of retiring. I've done 10 24-hour solo races and have won two Australian titles and one world title. But ask me again in a week, and we'll see."

Full Results

Solo elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason English24laps
2Cory Wallace23
3Andy Fellows23
4Scott Chancellor22
5Brad Davies22
6Matthew Page21
7Mark Williams21
8Leighton Poidevin20
9David Ludenia20
10Matt Goland20
11Andrew Hall20
12Christopher Hanson20
13Steven Johnson20
14Sean Bekkers19
15David Langley19
16John Waddell19
17David Sutherland18
18James Lamb18
19Craig Chivers18
20Phillip Haughton18
21Francis Le Brun18
22Sebastian Ezcurra18
23David Macdonald18
24Scott Harper18
25Andrew Bell17
26Jesper Davidsen17
27Mark Fenner17
28Toby Wallace17
29Aaron Thomson17
30Harry Miriklis17
31Andrew Howett17
32Gavin Rossouw16
33Kelly Servinski16
34Gavin Piergrosse16
35Stanley Miriklis16
36Steven Mair16
37Sean Burke16
38Clayton Sparke16
39Paul West16
40Adrian Gair15
41Scott Charlton15
42Shane Fraser15
43Thomas Lindup13
44Matthew Reekie13
45Chris Thompson13
46Pascal Muller13
47Darrin White13
48Mick Hernan12
49Benjamin Hallowell12
50Ryan Fogg12
51Craig Armour11
52Nathan Barden11
53Anthony O'Hern10
54Jeff Toohey10
55Chris Lusty10
56Karri Golding10
57Steve Fitchett9
58Scott Legere8
59Graeme Macpherson8
DNSThomas Muhler
DNSWerner Wilson
DNSSimon Ball
DNSJamie Bailey
DNSLars Uellendahl
DNSPeter Maxwell
DNSRod Pickering
DNSTony Hogg
DNSCraig Gordon
DNSAnthony Connell

Solo elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas20laps
2Katrin Van der Spiegel20
3Eszter Horanyi20
4Andrea Kuster20
5Erin Greene19
6Trudy Nicholas18
7Peta Mullens18
8Hannah Thorne18
9Rickie Cotter17
10Monilee Atkinson17
11Alexandra Kiendl16
12Megan Dimozantos16
13Natalie Ryan16
14Anne Antrecht16
15Sally Marchand Collins16
16Claire Graydon16
17Claire Stevens16
18Justine Leahy15
19Courtney Shinn15
20Jac Connell15
21Nadine Mueller14
22Jodie Willett13
23Vanina Vergoz12
24Philippa Rostan11
25Meghan Johnston11
26Carol Rasmussen8
27Naomi Williams7
28Yolande Joubert3
DNSTory Thomas
DNSPenny Dustow
DNSGill Lugg

Singlespeed solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Bellchambers21laps
2Ed McDonald21
3Brendan Den21
4Gareth Walker18
5Phillip Banks17
6Joel Fanning17
7Andre Quaglio17
8Jonathan Hobson16
9David Milne16
10Tim Clarke16
11Samuel Warmington16
12Stewart Ward16
13Scotty Preston16
14Adam Kelsall16
15Dave Power16
16Paul Smith15
17Steve Partridge15
18Mark Bristow13
19Tim Calkins13
20Regan Sanders12
21Steve Woodward12
22Anthony Zahra8
23Christian Godyn7
DNSBrad Watson
DNSTristan Bennett
DNSRob Bishop
DNSRoss Richards
DNSDavid Speering

Singlespeed solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Parkes15laps
2Erin Zimmer12
3Kris Nicholls11
4Turi Berg6
DNSKirstin Honey

Under 25 solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Chancellor21laps
2Taylor Lideen19
3Merlin Spranz19
4Taylor Charlton18
5Andrew Clark17
6Joshua Bamford17
7Thomas Power14
8Craig Dunlop13
9Joe Szpytko12
10Mark Tupalski10
11Jeremiah Vella9
12Jason Harrod9
13Bob Mathieson8
14Dustin van Nek8
DNSMatt Turner

Under 25 solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Child10laps

Solo men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Odams21laps
2Peter Malcolm20
3Rowan Crawford19
4Chris Hellman17
5Benjamin Bruce17
6Cang Nguyen16
7Christopher Wakelin16
8Sam Stedman15
9Joshua Taylor13
10Andrew Handyside10
11Dan McNamara8
DNSTRUE Swain
DNSShane Taylor
DNSDale Fahey
DNSMike Zande
DNSShawn Thompson

Solo women 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Heynes14laps
2Jane Hutchinson14
3Maggie Synge12

Solo men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Blankenstein22laps
2Ashley Hayat21
3Dyon Balding21
4Michael Crummy21
5Jesse Carlsson20
6Ross Cairns20
7Kevin Wells19
8Colin Thomsen18
9Warrick Hancock18
10Sean Martin17
11Matt Hand17
12Gareth Syme17
13Cameron Dalton17
14Robbie Morris16
15Ashley Howlett16
16Ty Domin16
17Adam McCabe16
18Steven Timbrell16
19Jamie Jameson15
20Steven Lee15
21Matt Ryan15
22David Collins15
23Scott Thompson14
24Linden Bleijie14
25Marcus Gregson13
26Ben Mosely13
27Phil Bickerdike13
28Timothy Aust12
29David Steptoe12
30Dean Jones11
31Tom MacMunn10
32Craig Lawn10
33Joe Avery9
34Darren Groves9
35Daniel Campbell9
36Ian Heddle6
37Jay Bailey6
38Benjamin Culton5
DNSWilliam Hunt
DNSTimothy Grover
DNSCraig Baylis

Solo women 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belinda Porter16laps
2Sarah Woods12
3Tania Churchill9
4Kim Whitehouse5
5Lisi Hager2
DNSKaren Foat

Solo men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason McAvoy21laps
2Stuart Brown21
3Jason Quigley20
4Brad Hawthorne20
5Damian Gillard19
6Tim Ferres18
7Christian Lloyd18
8Anthony Jordan18
9Jim Robbie18
10Matt Koerber18
11Michael Eyb18
12Ben Szczesny17
13Arran Pearson17
14Matt Powell17
15Andrew Armstrong17
16Gareth Williams16
17Matt Nash16
18Andrew Forster16
19Kevin Skidmore16
20Nicholas Westwood15
21Fabian Dal Santo15
22Rohan Richardson15
23Luke Haworth-Booth15
24Con Karantonis15
25Matthew Cordery15
26Jason Dreggs14
27James Heraty14
28Jody Musgrove14
29Robert Rowe14
30John Styles14
31Mark Mollenhagen13
32Tim Harman13
33Tim Neal13
34Richard Giddings13
35Hieu Nguyen12
36Hamada Fayad12
37Shayne Bellato11
38Andrew Jameson11
39Pete Marshall11
40Jeremy Redmond11
41Chris Abell11
42Trent Morgan11
43Brenden Hargraves10
44Neil Richards10
45Raphael Wood10
46Dan Felton8
47Adrian Booth7
48Julian Emsley6
49Jason Head4
50Andrew Beddie3
DNSBert Heathwood
DNSAdrian Keough
DNSChris Schulz
DNSTroy Bailey
DNSTim Hill
DNSAlistair Cook

Solo women 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqui Kennett16laps
2Rachel Edwards16
3Meaghan Binder15
4Melinda Behrens15
5Jane Chadwick15
6Jude Young14
7Charlotte Ireland13
8Kirsty Cummin11
9Ann Holden10
10Kathy Stolarski5

Solo men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Stodart21laps
2Craig Honeybrook20
3Keith Forsyth20
4Clint Pearce19
5David McDonald19
6Carl Maroney19
7John Sloan18
8Deon Revet18
9Mike Israel18
10Paul Cook18
11Michael Redman18
12Phil Welch18
13Andrew Johnson18
14Ola Hagberg18
15Gary Harwood17
16Sean Raborn17
17Paul Hooper17
18Enrico Eberhart17
19Ben Binder17
20Chris Millman16
21Ian Wright16
22Stephen Leske16
23Tim Cafe16
24Scott Walker16
25Steve Swenson16
26Craig Iverach16
27Russell Worthington15
28Jay Dorreboom15
29Clayton Locke15
30John Fancourt15
31Steve Mills15
32Brad Poidevin15
33Martin Comer14
34Benny Goodman14
35Bob Akers14
36Tony Cavill14
37Alan Ferris14
38Chris Edwards14
39Andrew Chamberlain13
40Richard Schofield13
41Stuart Maclachlan13
42Richard Ferris13
43Andrew Apps13
44Andy Symons12
45Shawn Sabre12
46Mark Caulfield12
47Aaron Donaldson12
48Trent Moore12
49Jeff Rooney11
50Trevor Fairhurst10
51Damian Richmond9
52Guy Roberts9
53Ivan Chan9
54Graeme Head9
55Wayne Hoger8
56Stephen Mitchell8
57Richard Peil6
58Kev Bristow6
59John Clews5
60Craig Cross4
61Rod Beard4
DNSPeter Johnson
DNSDavid Freemantle
DNSAnthony Manning

Solo women 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Mei16laps
2Anne Napier15
3Merryl King14
4Anne Dickins13
5Marea England10
6Sheri Wallace10
7Kelley Hughes9
DNSNicole Lancaster

Solo men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Widhalm21laps
2Garry James19
3Shaun Taylor19
4John Evans19
5Jens Aagaard19
6Michael Inglis18
7Matt Sanderson18
8Anthony Caffry17
9John Harris17
10Peter Baird16
11Tony Rowley16
12James Eldridge16
13Duncan Miller15
14Michael Culhane15
15Shaun Kinna14
16Ian Richman13
17Cris Harris13
18Kevin Boot12
19Andrew Dentskevich12
20Jeff Williams11
21Greg Pearsall1
22Toby Hartley11
23Tony Nairn11
24Rients Lootsma10
25Michael Anderson9
26Warrick Morgan8
27Geoff Moon8
28Jason Attwater3
DNSSteve Eggleton

Solo women 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diane Perry14laps
2Yvette Crockell10

Solo men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson18laps
2David Eccles17
3Kevin Gover17
4Stephen Jackson15
5Dennis Smaggus15
6Garry Rogers15
7Greg Molesworth15
8Darryl Kuyer14
9Trevor Creighton14
10Tom Strause13
11Evan Sheppard9
12Neil Dall4
DNSCraig Kentwell

Solo women 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Leverton10laps
2Julie Bassett7

Solo men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Braddick15laps
2Ross Kroger12
3David Feeney9
DNSRandy Profeta

Solo women 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kay Haarsma11laps
2Patty Jo Struve6

Solo men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Mathewson10laps
DNSBrian MacLeod
DNSAndrew Mitchell

 

