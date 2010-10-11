English defends men's 24-hour world title
Douglas grabs women's Championship
Australians Jason English and Jessica Douglas won the 24 hours of Adrenalin solo world championships this weekend in Canberra, Australia.
In the men's race, English completed 24 laps in less than 24 hours to defend his title from 2009. Cory Wallace (Canada) was second, and Andrew Fellows (Australia) was third, both with 23 laps. Two more Australians Scott Chancellor and Brad Davies rounded out the top five with 22 laps each.
"It's awesome to come back and defend, especially given the quality of the riders," said English to ozdirtcast.com.
"At the start of the day, a lot of us Australians were together and were chasing some Canadian dude racing at a crazy pace," said English. "Eventually, we wound him back in." English bided his time, rode a steady pace, and went on to take the victory
The top four women finished with the same number of laps: 20. Douglas, an Australian, won ahead of fellow Australian Katrin Van der Spiegel and American Eszter Horanyi. Andrea Kuster (Switzerland) was fourth and Erin Greene (New Zealand) completed the top five with 19 laps.
"I tried to keep calm and stick to my race plan," said Douglas to ozdirtcast.com. "I told myself the whole 24 hours that I trained for it and I deserved it. The other girls were amazing."
Douglas, who spent some time in the middle of the night in fourth place, said she a moment of doubt, but she employed the strategy of reminding herself that she'd done a lot of work for this race and deserved to win. She raced a more measured race, waiting for her competition to start to fade, which it eventually did.
Looking exhausted after the finish, she said, "I'm thinking of retiring. I've done 10 24-hour solo races and have won two Australian titles and one world title. But ask me again in a week, and we'll see."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason English
|24
|laps
|2
|Cory Wallace
|23
|3
|Andy Fellows
|23
|4
|Scott Chancellor
|22
|5
|Brad Davies
|22
|6
|Matthew Page
|21
|7
|Mark Williams
|21
|8
|Leighton Poidevin
|20
|9
|David Ludenia
|20
|10
|Matt Goland
|20
|11
|Andrew Hall
|20
|12
|Christopher Hanson
|20
|13
|Steven Johnson
|20
|14
|Sean Bekkers
|19
|15
|David Langley
|19
|16
|John Waddell
|19
|17
|David Sutherland
|18
|18
|James Lamb
|18
|19
|Craig Chivers
|18
|20
|Phillip Haughton
|18
|21
|Francis Le Brun
|18
|22
|Sebastian Ezcurra
|18
|23
|David Macdonald
|18
|24
|Scott Harper
|18
|25
|Andrew Bell
|17
|26
|Jesper Davidsen
|17
|27
|Mark Fenner
|17
|28
|Toby Wallace
|17
|29
|Aaron Thomson
|17
|30
|Harry Miriklis
|17
|31
|Andrew Howett
|17
|32
|Gavin Rossouw
|16
|33
|Kelly Servinski
|16
|34
|Gavin Piergrosse
|16
|35
|Stanley Miriklis
|16
|36
|Steven Mair
|16
|37
|Sean Burke
|16
|38
|Clayton Sparke
|16
|39
|Paul West
|16
|40
|Adrian Gair
|15
|41
|Scott Charlton
|15
|42
|Shane Fraser
|15
|43
|Thomas Lindup
|13
|44
|Matthew Reekie
|13
|45
|Chris Thompson
|13
|46
|Pascal Muller
|13
|47
|Darrin White
|13
|48
|Mick Hernan
|12
|49
|Benjamin Hallowell
|12
|50
|Ryan Fogg
|12
|51
|Craig Armour
|11
|52
|Nathan Barden
|11
|53
|Anthony O'Hern
|10
|54
|Jeff Toohey
|10
|55
|Chris Lusty
|10
|56
|Karri Golding
|10
|57
|Steve Fitchett
|9
|58
|Scott Legere
|8
|59
|Graeme Macpherson
|8
|DNS
|Thomas Muhler
|DNS
|Werner Wilson
|DNS
|Simon Ball
|DNS
|Jamie Bailey
|DNS
|Lars Uellendahl
|DNS
|Peter Maxwell
|DNS
|Rod Pickering
|DNS
|Tony Hogg
|DNS
|Craig Gordon
|DNS
|Anthony Connell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Douglas
|20
|laps
|2
|Katrin Van der Spiegel
|20
|3
|Eszter Horanyi
|20
|4
|Andrea Kuster
|20
|5
|Erin Greene
|19
|6
|Trudy Nicholas
|18
|7
|Peta Mullens
|18
|8
|Hannah Thorne
|18
|9
|Rickie Cotter
|17
|10
|Monilee Atkinson
|17
|11
|Alexandra Kiendl
|16
|12
|Megan Dimozantos
|16
|13
|Natalie Ryan
|16
|14
|Anne Antrecht
|16
|15
|Sally Marchand Collins
|16
|16
|Claire Graydon
|16
|17
|Claire Stevens
|16
|18
|Justine Leahy
|15
|19
|Courtney Shinn
|15
|20
|Jac Connell
|15
|21
|Nadine Mueller
|14
|22
|Jodie Willett
|13
|23
|Vanina Vergoz
|12
|24
|Philippa Rostan
|11
|25
|Meghan Johnston
|11
|26
|Carol Rasmussen
|8
|27
|Naomi Williams
|7
|28
|Yolande Joubert
|3
|DNS
|Tory Thomas
|DNS
|Penny Dustow
|DNS
|Gill Lugg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Bellchambers
|21
|laps
|2
|Ed McDonald
|21
|3
|Brendan Den
|21
|4
|Gareth Walker
|18
|5
|Phillip Banks
|17
|6
|Joel Fanning
|17
|7
|Andre Quaglio
|17
|8
|Jonathan Hobson
|16
|9
|David Milne
|16
|10
|Tim Clarke
|16
|11
|Samuel Warmington
|16
|12
|Stewart Ward
|16
|13
|Scotty Preston
|16
|14
|Adam Kelsall
|16
|15
|Dave Power
|16
|16
|Paul Smith
|15
|17
|Steve Partridge
|15
|18
|Mark Bristow
|13
|19
|Tim Calkins
|13
|20
|Regan Sanders
|12
|21
|Steve Woodward
|12
|22
|Anthony Zahra
|8
|23
|Christian Godyn
|7
|DNS
|Brad Watson
|DNS
|Tristan Bennett
|DNS
|Rob Bishop
|DNS
|Ross Richards
|DNS
|David Speering
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Parkes
|15
|laps
|2
|Erin Zimmer
|12
|3
|Kris Nicholls
|11
|4
|Turi Berg
|6
|DNS
|Kirstin Honey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Chancellor
|21
|laps
|2
|Taylor Lideen
|19
|3
|Merlin Spranz
|19
|4
|Taylor Charlton
|18
|5
|Andrew Clark
|17
|6
|Joshua Bamford
|17
|7
|Thomas Power
|14
|8
|Craig Dunlop
|13
|9
|Joe Szpytko
|12
|10
|Mark Tupalski
|10
|11
|Jeremiah Vella
|9
|12
|Jason Harrod
|9
|13
|Bob Mathieson
|8
|14
|Dustin van Nek
|8
|DNS
|Matt Turner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Child
|10
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Odams
|21
|laps
|2
|Peter Malcolm
|20
|3
|Rowan Crawford
|19
|4
|Chris Hellman
|17
|5
|Benjamin Bruce
|17
|6
|Cang Nguyen
|16
|7
|Christopher Wakelin
|16
|8
|Sam Stedman
|15
|9
|Joshua Taylor
|13
|10
|Andrew Handyside
|10
|11
|Dan McNamara
|8
|DNS
|TRUE Swain
|DNS
|Shane Taylor
|DNS
|Dale Fahey
|DNS
|Mike Zande
|DNS
|Shawn Thompson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Heynes
|14
|laps
|2
|Jane Hutchinson
|14
|3
|Maggie Synge
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Blankenstein
|22
|laps
|2
|Ashley Hayat
|21
|3
|Dyon Balding
|21
|4
|Michael Crummy
|21
|5
|Jesse Carlsson
|20
|6
|Ross Cairns
|20
|7
|Kevin Wells
|19
|8
|Colin Thomsen
|18
|9
|Warrick Hancock
|18
|10
|Sean Martin
|17
|11
|Matt Hand
|17
|12
|Gareth Syme
|17
|13
|Cameron Dalton
|17
|14
|Robbie Morris
|16
|15
|Ashley Howlett
|16
|16
|Ty Domin
|16
|17
|Adam McCabe
|16
|18
|Steven Timbrell
|16
|19
|Jamie Jameson
|15
|20
|Steven Lee
|15
|21
|Matt Ryan
|15
|22
|David Collins
|15
|23
|Scott Thompson
|14
|24
|Linden Bleijie
|14
|25
|Marcus Gregson
|13
|26
|Ben Mosely
|13
|27
|Phil Bickerdike
|13
|28
|Timothy Aust
|12
|29
|David Steptoe
|12
|30
|Dean Jones
|11
|31
|Tom MacMunn
|10
|32
|Craig Lawn
|10
|33
|Joe Avery
|9
|34
|Darren Groves
|9
|35
|Daniel Campbell
|9
|36
|Ian Heddle
|6
|37
|Jay Bailey
|6
|38
|Benjamin Culton
|5
|DNS
|William Hunt
|DNS
|Timothy Grover
|DNS
|Craig Baylis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belinda Porter
|16
|laps
|2
|Sarah Woods
|12
|3
|Tania Churchill
|9
|4
|Kim Whitehouse
|5
|5
|Lisi Hager
|2
|DNS
|Karen Foat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason McAvoy
|21
|laps
|2
|Stuart Brown
|21
|3
|Jason Quigley
|20
|4
|Brad Hawthorne
|20
|5
|Damian Gillard
|19
|6
|Tim Ferres
|18
|7
|Christian Lloyd
|18
|8
|Anthony Jordan
|18
|9
|Jim Robbie
|18
|10
|Matt Koerber
|18
|11
|Michael Eyb
|18
|12
|Ben Szczesny
|17
|13
|Arran Pearson
|17
|14
|Matt Powell
|17
|15
|Andrew Armstrong
|17
|16
|Gareth Williams
|16
|17
|Matt Nash
|16
|18
|Andrew Forster
|16
|19
|Kevin Skidmore
|16
|20
|Nicholas Westwood
|15
|21
|Fabian Dal Santo
|15
|22
|Rohan Richardson
|15
|23
|Luke Haworth-Booth
|15
|24
|Con Karantonis
|15
|25
|Matthew Cordery
|15
|26
|Jason Dreggs
|14
|27
|James Heraty
|14
|28
|Jody Musgrove
|14
|29
|Robert Rowe
|14
|30
|John Styles
|14
|31
|Mark Mollenhagen
|13
|32
|Tim Harman
|13
|33
|Tim Neal
|13
|34
|Richard Giddings
|13
|35
|Hieu Nguyen
|12
|36
|Hamada Fayad
|12
|37
|Shayne Bellato
|11
|38
|Andrew Jameson
|11
|39
|Pete Marshall
|11
|40
|Jeremy Redmond
|11
|41
|Chris Abell
|11
|42
|Trent Morgan
|11
|43
|Brenden Hargraves
|10
|44
|Neil Richards
|10
|45
|Raphael Wood
|10
|46
|Dan Felton
|8
|47
|Adrian Booth
|7
|48
|Julian Emsley
|6
|49
|Jason Head
|4
|50
|Andrew Beddie
|3
|DNS
|Bert Heathwood
|DNS
|Adrian Keough
|DNS
|Chris Schulz
|DNS
|Troy Bailey
|DNS
|Tim Hill
|DNS
|Alistair Cook
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqui Kennett
|16
|laps
|2
|Rachel Edwards
|16
|3
|Meaghan Binder
|15
|4
|Melinda Behrens
|15
|5
|Jane Chadwick
|15
|6
|Jude Young
|14
|7
|Charlotte Ireland
|13
|8
|Kirsty Cummin
|11
|9
|Ann Holden
|10
|10
|Kathy Stolarski
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Stodart
|21
|laps
|2
|Craig Honeybrook
|20
|3
|Keith Forsyth
|20
|4
|Clint Pearce
|19
|5
|David McDonald
|19
|6
|Carl Maroney
|19
|7
|John Sloan
|18
|8
|Deon Revet
|18
|9
|Mike Israel
|18
|10
|Paul Cook
|18
|11
|Michael Redman
|18
|12
|Phil Welch
|18
|13
|Andrew Johnson
|18
|14
|Ola Hagberg
|18
|15
|Gary Harwood
|17
|16
|Sean Raborn
|17
|17
|Paul Hooper
|17
|18
|Enrico Eberhart
|17
|19
|Ben Binder
|17
|20
|Chris Millman
|16
|21
|Ian Wright
|16
|22
|Stephen Leske
|16
|23
|Tim Cafe
|16
|24
|Scott Walker
|16
|25
|Steve Swenson
|16
|26
|Craig Iverach
|16
|27
|Russell Worthington
|15
|28
|Jay Dorreboom
|15
|29
|Clayton Locke
|15
|30
|John Fancourt
|15
|31
|Steve Mills
|15
|32
|Brad Poidevin
|15
|33
|Martin Comer
|14
|34
|Benny Goodman
|14
|35
|Bob Akers
|14
|36
|Tony Cavill
|14
|37
|Alan Ferris
|14
|38
|Chris Edwards
|14
|39
|Andrew Chamberlain
|13
|40
|Richard Schofield
|13
|41
|Stuart Maclachlan
|13
|42
|Richard Ferris
|13
|43
|Andrew Apps
|13
|44
|Andy Symons
|12
|45
|Shawn Sabre
|12
|46
|Mark Caulfield
|12
|47
|Aaron Donaldson
|12
|48
|Trent Moore
|12
|49
|Jeff Rooney
|11
|50
|Trevor Fairhurst
|10
|51
|Damian Richmond
|9
|52
|Guy Roberts
|9
|53
|Ivan Chan
|9
|54
|Graeme Head
|9
|55
|Wayne Hoger
|8
|56
|Stephen Mitchell
|8
|57
|Richard Peil
|6
|58
|Kev Bristow
|6
|59
|John Clews
|5
|60
|Craig Cross
|4
|61
|Rod Beard
|4
|DNS
|Peter Johnson
|DNS
|David Freemantle
|DNS
|Anthony Manning
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Mei
|16
|laps
|2
|Anne Napier
|15
|3
|Merryl King
|14
|4
|Anne Dickins
|13
|5
|Marea England
|10
|6
|Sheri Wallace
|10
|7
|Kelley Hughes
|9
|DNS
|Nicole Lancaster
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Widhalm
|21
|laps
|2
|Garry James
|19
|3
|Shaun Taylor
|19
|4
|John Evans
|19
|5
|Jens Aagaard
|19
|6
|Michael Inglis
|18
|7
|Matt Sanderson
|18
|8
|Anthony Caffry
|17
|9
|John Harris
|17
|10
|Peter Baird
|16
|11
|Tony Rowley
|16
|12
|James Eldridge
|16
|13
|Duncan Miller
|15
|14
|Michael Culhane
|15
|15
|Shaun Kinna
|14
|16
|Ian Richman
|13
|17
|Cris Harris
|13
|18
|Kevin Boot
|12
|19
|Andrew Dentskevich
|12
|20
|Jeff Williams
|11
|21
|Greg Pearsall
|1
|22
|Toby Hartley
|11
|23
|Tony Nairn
|11
|24
|Rients Lootsma
|10
|25
|Michael Anderson
|9
|26
|Warrick Morgan
|8
|27
|Geoff Moon
|8
|28
|Jason Attwater
|3
|DNS
|Steve Eggleton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diane Perry
|14
|laps
|2
|Yvette Crockell
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|18
|laps
|2
|David Eccles
|17
|3
|Kevin Gover
|17
|4
|Stephen Jackson
|15
|5
|Dennis Smaggus
|15
|6
|Garry Rogers
|15
|7
|Greg Molesworth
|15
|8
|Darryl Kuyer
|14
|9
|Trevor Creighton
|14
|10
|Tom Strause
|13
|11
|Evan Sheppard
|9
|12
|Neil Dall
|4
|DNS
|Craig Kentwell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Leverton
|10
|laps
|2
|Julie Bassett
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Braddick
|15
|laps
|2
|Ross Kroger
|12
|3
|David Feeney
|9
|DNS
|Randy Profeta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kay Haarsma
|11
|laps
|2
|Patty Jo Struve
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Mathewson
|10
|laps
|DNS
|Brian MacLeod
|DNS
|Andrew Mitchell
