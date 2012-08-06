Image 1 of 78 Britain's Jason Kenny (R) celebrates after crossing the finish line ahead of France's Gregory Bauge to win the gold medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games men's sprint final (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 78 Whitten rode at the front of the elimination, out of danger, for the first half of the race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 78 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) is the Olympic sprint champion (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 78 Jason Kenny takes in the victory with the support of his home crowd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 78 Kenny watches Bauge in the final of the men's sprint (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 78 Shane Perkins (Australia) salutes the crowd after claiming the bronze medal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 78 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) vs Gregory Bauge (France) in gold medal final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 78 Gregory Bauge (France) vs Shane Perkins (Australia) in the sprint semifinal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 78 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) against Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) in the semi final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 78 Kristina Vogel (Germany) vs Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 78 The women fight out every sprint during the elimination race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 78 Clara Sanchez (France) just missed out on the win in the flying lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 78 Anna Meares (Australia) checks on the position of Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 78 Tara Whitten (Canada) sprints during the women's omnium in the points race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 78 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) spent a lot of time off the front to win the points race in the women's omnium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 78 The women's field during the elimination race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 78 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) goes up against Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 78 Laura Trott (Great Britain) sets the best time in the omnium's flying 250m (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 78 Annette Edmondson (Australia) finished third-fastest in the flying 250m of the women's omnium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 78 Tara Whitten (Canada) spent the early part of the omnium elimination safely at the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 78 Cyclists competes during the London 2012 Olympic Games women's omnium 20km points race (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 78 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) on the start line for a 1/4 final heat against Olga Panarina (Belarus) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 78 Laura Trott (Great Britain) clocked the best time in the omnium's flying 250m time trial (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 78 Sarah Hammer (United States) opened her omnium with a fifth place finish in the flying 250m time trial (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 78 Annette Edmonson (Australia) is a medal contender in the women's omnium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 78 Laura Trott (Great Britain) in action on the first day of omnium competition (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 78 Action in the women's omnium points race. After laying his cards down on the table in the qualifying round, daring his competitors to match his Olympic record pace, Great Britain's Jason Kenny went undefeated through the three days of men's individual sprint tournament to claim his second gold medal of the 2012 Olympic Games. In two races, he dispatched Frenchman Grégory Baugé, who won the silver medal. Shane Perkins (Australia) claimed bronze over Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago).

Kenny's gold medal was Great Britain's fifth of track cycling. He also became his country's only double gold medalist of the Games so far. Yet he was a somewhat controversial selection from the British Cycling federation, which opted to leave the defending champion Chris Hoy on the bench and go with the 24-year-old instead for track cycling's marquee event. But Kenny did not let nerves get to him, even though he had been defeated by Baugé at the world championships in Melbourne.

"It's amazing. I hadn't thought about it until the last lap, then it suddenly dawned on me," Kenny said of the victory. "It was quite the battle to get here with Chris. I didn't want to mess that one up. I was really pleased. I just did it for the team. It's pretty amazing."

It was expected that Kenny would face a more tactical battle with the Frenchman, but in the end both races came down to pure speed rather than raw power, a race which fell in the Briton's favour. The French world champion tried different tactics: keeping the pace slow when he had to lead to try and take the edge off Kenny's unbeatable flying sprint, or going for the early jump, but in both cases Kenny was as smart and even quicker. Baugé never came closer than his front hub.

"I am really pleased about that. We're really close. At the worlds and the year before, he's been the slightly faster rider. Three days ago, I qualified a little bit quicker, and again the race has come down to that. I like racing against Baugé, he's a real pro rider and it always makes for some pretty exciting racing. I am really pleased."

Baugé himself was none too pleased to have his status as the world's top sprinter stripped from him in such an overwhelming manner. "I've got nothing to say. I've done my sprint, I think I haven't made any mistake along the two matches. This is sport, small details worked in his favour. I have no regrets."

There has not been a time when Kenny has defeated the Frenchman in a major sprint tournament: Kenny was awarded the 2011 world title only after Baugé was stripped of the title due to whereabouts violations, and in Melbourne it was Baugé who won the day. Indeed, had his 2011 result held, Baugé would have been world champion each year since the Beijing Games.

"I don't like losing. This is a defeat in a big event, it angers me. This is a failure for me personally," Baugé said. "It is four years that I've dominated in my discipline. I wanted gold, it's a disappointment. I do not train twice a day for this disappointment.

"We have to look at the big picture. I've reached five finals in big events in four years, I'm the world champion, I'm still the number one, he beat me, unfortunately,"

Kenny's win capped off an enormously successful five days of racing on the track for Great Britain - his part in the team sprint gold and his individual gold added to the British men's and women's team pursuit titles and Victoria Pendleton's keirin gold to bring the tally up to five plus Ed Clancy's omnium silver medal.

It was the second silver medal of the week for France, the first came from young omnium competitor Bryan Coquard on Sunday.

A bronze medal was some consolation for the Australian Shane Perkins. His win over Njisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago) was nearly a formality, but the underdog 21-year-old did not go down without a fight. Phillip tried in both cases to get the jump on Perkins, but both times the Australian timed his acceleration perfectly to win the bronze in two.

It was the second bronze for the Australians, who fared much better at their home world championships. Perkins' medal added to silver by their men's team pursuiters and bronze by the women's team sprint.

"It's not the medal I wanted," Perkins said. "It's my first Olympics, and I got a medal out of it."

His performance was hampered somewhat by a virus which hit him in the days before the start of the London Games. He was put out of his dorm room to save his teammates from catching it, and he struggled with being unable to sleep. He finally overcame that in the morning, feeling rested and ready to win the bronze.

"Waking up this morning and actually feeling good, not crook, and wanting to go back to sleep gave me a bit of confidence in itself and obviously the racing tonight shows me the form's there," he said, looking forward to tomorrow's keirin.

"I think some of the guys to watch didn't actually ride the sprint, so I think we go back and look at some of the videos and see what we are up against. Having a few wins under my belt gives me the confidence to go out and do my best."

For Phillip, the fourth place result was something unexpected, and he did not make the win easy for Perkins. "Placing fourth is a good stepping stone for me. I think that is my best result in the senior circuit so I can hold my head high and be really proud of myself.

"It shows me that my hard work is paying off and I am getting closer and closer to those guys (the medallists). It's not a blow-out like it was at the World Cup so I'm really happy with it - it's fourth place at the Olympics. I didn't get the bronze and I really really wanted to get that medal but everything takes time so I'm just sitting back."

Full Results

Men's Sprint Semi-Final Race One - Heat One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.159 2 Nijisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago)

Men's Sprint Semi-Final Race One - Heat Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.166 2 Nijisane Phillip (Trinidad & Tobago)

Men's Sprint Semi-Final Race Two - Heat One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.358 2 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Men's Sprint Semi-Final Race Two - Heat Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.268 2 Shane Perkins (Australia)

Men's Sprint Finals - Gold medal ride, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.232 2 Gregory Bauge (France)

Men's Sprint Finals - Bronze medal ride, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.489 4 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint Finals - Gold medal ride, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.308 2 Gregory Bauge (France)

Men's Sprint Finals - Bronze medal ride, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 0:00:10.297 4 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Gregory Bauge (France) 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 4 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 5 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 6 Jimmy Watkins (United States of America) 7 Robert Forstemann (Germany) 8 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 9 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan) 10 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 11 Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa) 12 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) 13 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 14 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 15 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 16 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spain)

Women's Omnium - 250m Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:14.057 2 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:00.001 3 Annette Edmonson (Australia) 0:00:00.204 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:00.278 5 Sarah Hammer (USA) 0:00:00.312 6 Leire Olaberria (Spain) 0:00:00.406 7 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:00:00.459 8 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:00.497 9 Li Huang (China) 0:00:00.514 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:00:00.537 11 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taipei) 0:00:00.605 12 Tasiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:00.644 13 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:00.697 14 Minhye Lee (South Korea) 0:00:00.736 15 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia) 0:00:00.852 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:00:00.867 17 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 0:00:01.058 18 Maria Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:00:01.502

Women's Ominum: Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 34 pts 2 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 28 3 Tara Whitten (Canada) 28 4 Jolien d'Hoore (Belgium) 25 5 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 25 6 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 24 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 22 8 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 22 9 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 20 10 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 14 11 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 10 12 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 4 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 3 14 Minhye Lee (Republic of Korea) 3 15 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 2 16 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taipei (Chinese Taipei)) 2 18 Clara Sanchez (France)

Women's omnium standings after two events # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 10 2 Tara Whitten (Canada) 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 11 4 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 14 5 Jolien d'Hoore (Belgium) 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 7 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 19 9 Clara Sanchez (France) 20 10 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 11 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 12 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 21 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 23 14 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 24 15 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 26 16 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taipei (Chinese Taipei)) 28 18 Minhye Lee (Republic of Korea)

Women's Omnium: Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 2 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 4 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 6 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 8 Tara Whitten (Canada) 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 10 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 11 Minhye Lee (Republic of Korea) 12 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 13 Clara Sanchez (France) 14 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 15 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 16 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taipei (Chinese Taipei)) 18 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela)

Women's Omnium: Standings after three rounds (end of day 5) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 12 pts 2 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 12 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 17 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) 18 5 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 20 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 24 7 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 25 8 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 25 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 29 10 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 29 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 30 12 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 31 13 Clara Sanchez (France) 33 14 Minhye Lee (Republic of Korea) 39 15 Li Huang (People's Republic of China) 40 16 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 40 17 Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela) 44 18 Mei Yu Hsiao (Taipei (Chinese Taipei)) 45

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race One Heat One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.226 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race One Heat Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.339 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race Two Heat One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.465 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race Two Heat Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:11.573 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race Three Heat One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.536 2 Shuang Guo (China)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race Three Heat Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 0:00:11.283 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race Three Heat Three # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shuang Guo (China) 0:00:11.337 2 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race Four Heat One # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.541 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Individual Sprint 1/4 Final Race Four Heat Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.568 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)