Trending

Esquivel fastest man, overall on third stage

Kobin quickest of women's field

Image 1 of 24

A small group of riders united to chase down the leader.

A small group of riders united to chase down the leader.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 2 of 24

A rider climbs up the first volcano on the day's difficult course.

A rider climbs up the first volcano on the day's difficult course.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 3 of 24

A rider rides off in to the sunset on the tough stage.

A rider rides off in to the sunset on the tough stage.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 4 of 24

Tinker Juarez helps his team-mate up the climb.

Tinker Juarez helps his team-mate up the climb.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 5 of 24

Race leader Deiber Esquivel carries his bike through a tricky section.

Race leader Deiber Esquivel carries his bike through a tricky section.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 6 of 24

Fans were out in force to support the riders as they took on the challenging route.

Fans were out in force to support the riders as they took on the challenging route.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 7 of 24

This rider's bike is still clean during stage 3.

This rider's bike is still clean during stage 3.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 8 of 24

Tinker Juarez (MonaVie Cannondale) rides at the front.

Tinker Juarez (MonaVie Cannondale) rides at the front.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 9 of 24

This is one way to get around in Costa Rica.

This is one way to get around in Costa Rica.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 10 of 24

Deiber Esquivel looks over his shoulder.

Deiber Esquivel looks over his shoulder.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 11 of 24

Deiber Esquivel sets the pace.

Deiber Esquivel sets the pace.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 12 of 24

Deiber Esquivel at the front.

Deiber Esquivel at the front.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 13 of 24

Deiber Esquivel is marked by two MonaVie Cannondale riders.

Deiber Esquivel is marked by two MonaVie Cannondale riders.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 14 of 24

A trio of riders works each other over.

A trio of riders works each other over.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 15 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale)

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale)
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 16 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale)

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale)
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 17 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) is able to break away from the group and sprints up the Volcanoes.

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) is able to break away from the group and sprints up the Volcanoes.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 18 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) sets his pace.

Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) sets his pace.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 19 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop climbs.

Jeremiah Bishop climbs.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 20 of 24

Two riders off in the distance.

Two riders off in the distance.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 21 of 24

A pair of riders on a road section.

A pair of riders on a road section.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 22 of 24

Jeremiah Bishop leads out teammate Tinker Juarez.

Jeremiah Bishop leads out teammate Tinker Juarez.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 23 of 24

Tinker Juarez (MonaVie Cannondale) after the stage.

Tinker Juarez (MonaVie Cannondale) after the stage.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 24 of 24

A Specialized rider carries his bike.

A Specialized rider carries his bike.
(Image credit: La Ruta)

The MonaVie-Cannondale team worked their way up the volcanoes on stage 3. The team's Tinker Juarez put in an outstanding climb towards the Irazú Volcano, ascending like it was his last climb.

Teammate Jeremiah Bishop followed Juarez with a gap of close to three minutes along with Deiber Esquivel and Marc Trayter. The latter two were trying to break the trio apart and move up front in the hunt for Juarez.

Manuel Prado (Sho Air / Specialized) fell back throughout the climb. He mentioned that this was not his day and thanked the his teammate Benjamin Bostrom for his help. Prado had enough help to make it to the finish line and keep his overall leadership of the race.

The Irazú and Turrialba Volcanoes, both covered with clouds, greeted racers with a cold and wet passage through the surrounding forests. Abandoned roads, with rocky terrains, ran through slopes that could have cause racers to fly head first downhill toward the town of Turrialba. It was a cold and extremely technical route.

American Louise Kobin, a past race overall winner, won stage three ahead of Costa Rica's Adriana Rojas; however Rojas held onto her overall lead. A consistently solid display of technical skills and strength during the past three stages could take Rojas to an overall win after tomorrow's final stage if all goes well for her.

Stage 4 will include 121km of dirt roads, defying climbs and the seemingly eternal railroad segment that will lead racers to the Caribbean coast, north of the port of Moín, Limón. Racers will ride a final 12 kilometers of marshy, abandoned roads parallel to the coast.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deiber Esquivel3:53:01
2Benjamin Sonntag0:08:32
3Alex Grant0:08:33
4Jeremiah Bishop0:08:45
5Manuel Prado0:09:53
6Marc Traiter
7Juan Ignacio Mendez0:26:09
8Cory Wallace0:28:48
9Carlos Abellan Ossenbach0:30:09
10Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez0:36:56
11Roberto Heras0:44:15
12Bart Gillespie0:46:39
13Alban Figueroa0:50:16
14Luis Diego Sibaja1:00:18
15Kris Janssens1:04:28
16Simon Tremblay1:07:07
17Esteban Pacheco Quiros1:07:09
18Samuel De La Sotta1:14:04
19Sebastian Conejo1:14:58
20Oscar Marin Jimenez1:28:13
21Eduard Hernandez Teixidor1:29:10
22Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez1:36:49
23Fabricio Brenes Quiros1:52:50
24Daniel Muñiz1:54:49
25Arnoldo Loaiza2:05:04
26Sebastian Linares2:06:44
27Daniel Garcia Matamoros2:22:41
28Jeffrey Collins2:37:47
29Rodrigo Herrera2:39:07
30Heiner Mora2:42:13
31Adrian Alvarado Rossi2:59:57
32Andres Rivera3:05:35
33Pablo Velasquez
34Antonio Jara Benavides3:14:39
35Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez3:29:48
36Alexis Blanco Vargas
37Javier Santana Bonilla3:30:28
38Roger Herrera3:36:23
39Allan Padilla Umaña3:58:34
40Rafael Mesen Solis4:01:57
41Michael Powers4:53:19
42Arnoldo Broutin6:05:06

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louise Kobin4:58:30
2Adriana Rojas0:03:20
3Emma Smith1:12:42
4Heidi Jo Clayton1:31:19
5Yesennia Villalta Coto1:35:10
6M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal2:10:14
7Sarah O'byrne2:17:45
8Patrice Vercamen
9Ruth Cunningham2:43:28
10Butler Cricket3:13:12
11Nikane Mallea3:29:00
12Caroline Cashini3:44:56

Master Men A
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Bostrom4:02:54
2Ron Ellis0:40:26
3Santos Corea0:40:54
4Dax Jaikel0:46:03
5Edgar Zumbado0:46:25
6Alexander Ramirez Vega0:50:25
7Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano1:00:51
8Marc Seidel1:04:00
9Allen Castro Alfaro1:10:25
10Justin Pokrivka1:12:16
11Zlatko Piskulich1:13:56
12Alejandro Arias1:19:06
13Von Edwards1:19:13
14Warren Ellis1:22:19
15Chris Wieczorek1:26:58
16Carlo Mi Garcia D1:27:11
17Jose Santos Miranda1:27:51
18Jose Pozuelo1:29:57
19Jairo Garita Hernandez1:32:42
20Iker Maiz1:33:19
21Orion Orca Akerson1:37:59
22Miguel Navarro Moral1:40:57
23Allan Arguedas Varela1:48:46
24Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara1:49:54
25Marco Antonio Valverde Lara1:52:05
26Adrian Solano Aguilar1:57:35
27Kevin Curtis2:19:29
28Svein Olaus Markestad2:19:44
29Eduardo Solano Saenz2:20:56
30Xavier Gazo German2:26:01
31Cory Smith2:27:55
32Bernardo Alfaro2:30:09
33Armando Gonzalez Jimenez2:35:11
34Alejando Jose Wong Campos2:37:35
35Jonathan Chester2:40:42
36Max Araya Orozco2:41:10
37Henry Molina Vargas2:42:09
38Ronald Arias2:42:56
39Alvaro Quesada Loria2:42:58
40Jesus Rubio Garcia2:45:26
41Xabier Erdaide2:45:27
42Svein Flornes2:51:51
43Alejandro Lopez Quesada2:53:37
44Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo2:58:34
45Myron Rodriguez3:03:23
46Esteban Solano Moya3:30:05
47Esteban Mora Cyrman4:02:50
48Cristian Lara Herrera
49John Tatum4:02:55
50Ricardo Sala4:03:46
51Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo4:10:57
52Svend Paulsen4:22:06
53Jesper Gronnebaek4:22:08
54Alex Murray4:22:09
55Bingen Fernandez Bustinza4:24:36
56Philips Pessoa4:29:22
57Ed Cashin4:40:32
58Jesse Morton4:57:21
59Corey Scobie1:03:35

Master Men B
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zoerweg4:15:42
2Rune Christopher Hoydahl0:25:53
3Allan St Pierre0:36:44
4John Bullens0:36:46
5Carlos Arias Alvarado0:38:44
6Fernando Salazar Chavaria0:44:27
7Bruce Eric Young Nearing0:49:53
8Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez0:56:49
9Carlos Elizondo Vargas1:05:33
10Tiziano Gortan1:06:08
11Randall Vargas1:14:00
12Alejandro Alvarado Castro1:15:05
13Patricio Javier Dias1:17:08
14Per Martin Gundersen1:17:10
15Tjeerd De Vries1:17:38
16Marcel Molendijk1:17:39
17Tom De Haan1:17:40
18Dean Hill1:18:53
19Shawn Ruda1:19:56
20Federico Amador1:22:39
21Francisco Alfaro Morales1:25:38
22Enrique Navas Pes1:28:59
23Darryl Mekechuk1:32:09
24Armando Dattoli1:35:52
25Ron Castia Livermore1:38:27
26Carlos Cardemil Vergine1:40:17
27Eduardo Del Collado1:43:53
28Mike Kopec1:46:41
29Carlos Carranza Morales1:51:32
30Klaus Rubensaal2:00:01
31Dan Mccarthy2:02:56
32Robert Stubbs2:05:23
33Oscar Molina Solano2:06:47
34Ty Maynard Lang2:07:12
35Eduardo Uribe
36Ron Rell2:09:22
37Michael Thiele2:14:07
38Kevin G Smith2:15:33
39Arnaldo Brenes Rojas2:17:58
40Federico Escalante2:19:03
41Mauricio Pasos2:22:23
42Javier Guardia Astuaa2:26:27
43Geovanny Gomez Navarro
44Arcadio Ramirez2:27:52
45Otto Ortiz Alvarado2:36:30
46Patricio Fernandez2:37:16
47Max Fishel2:38:51
48Wolfgang Bubhart2:41:52
49Christopher Seavell2:50:36
50Bart Linders3:00:33
51Ron Spencer
52Alejandro Hinojos3:13:42
53Andreas Wittmann3:39:17
54Alejandro Baccani3:47:33
55Jeff Plank3:50:07
56Leonardo Garita Calvo3:53:41
57Rolando Lacle Zuñiga3:55:38
58Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode4:09:19
59Luis Felipe Rojas Monge4:16:33

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Kristian Silseth4:54:11
2Jorge Castillo Montero0:49:59
3Don Sissons1:02:43
4Alejandro Rojas Carazo1:58:47
5Amadeo Deprit2:08:24
6Cliff Richmond2:15:53
7Don Mahnke2:52:59
8Mark White3:17:29
9Herman Quirynen3:29:38
10Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro3:41:31
11Heart Akerson4:08:59
12Jose Casla4:18:49
13Luis Uribeechevarria5:08:02
14Juan Abasolo5:08:03

All categories combined stage results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deiber Esquivel3:53:01
2Benjamin Sonntag0:08:32
3Alex Grant0:08:33
4Jeremiah Bishop0:08:45
5Manuel Prado0:09:53
6Marc Traiter
7Benjamin Bostrom
8Heinz Zoerweg0:22:41
9Juan Ignacio Mendez0:26:09
10Cory Wallace0:28:48
11Carlos Abellan Ossenbach0:30:09
12Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez0:36:56
13Roberto Heras0:44:15
14Bart Gillespie0:46:39
15Rune Christopher Hoydahl0:48:34
16Alban Figueroa0:50:16
17Ron Ellis0:50:19
18Santos Corea0:50:47
19Dax Jaikel0:55:56
20Edgar Zumbado0:56:18
21Allan St Pierre0:59:25
22John Bullens0:59:27
23Luis Diego Sibaja1:00:18
24Alexander Ramirez Vega
25Ole Kristian Silseth1:01:10
26Carlos Arias Alvarado1:01:25
27Kris Janssens1:04:28
28Louise Kobin1:05:29
29Simon Tremblay1:07:07
30Fernando Salazar Chavaria1:07:08
31Esteban Pacheco Quiros1:07:09
32Adriana Rojas1:08:49
33Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano1:10:44
34Bruce Eric Young Nearing1:12:34
35Corey Scobie1:13:28
36Marc Seidel1:13:53
37Samuel De La Sotta1:14:04
38Sebastian Conejo1:14:58
39Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez1:19:30
40Allen Castro Alfaro1:20:18
41Justin Pokrivka1:22:09
42Zlatko Piskulich1:23:49
43Oscar Marin Jimenez1:28:13
44Carlos Elizondo Vargas1:28:14
45Tiziano Gortan1:28:49
46Alejandro Arias1:28:59
47Von Edwards1:29:06
48Eduard Hernandez Teixidor1:29:10
49Warren Ellis1:32:12
50Randall Vargas1:36:41
51Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez1:36:49
52Chris Wieczorek1:36:51
53Carlo Mi Garcia D1:37:04
54Jose Santos Miranda1:37:44
55Alejandro Alvarado Castro1:37:46
56Patricio Javier Dias1:39:49
57Jose Pozuelo1:39:50
58Per Martin Gundersen1:39:51
59Tjeerd De Vries1:40:19
60Marcel Molendijk1:40:20
61Tom De Haan1:40:21
62Dean Hill1:41:34
63Jairo Garita Hernandez1:42:35
64Shawn Ruda1:42:37
65Iker Maiz1:43:12
66Federico Amador1:45:20
67Orion Orca Akerson1:47:52
68Francisco Alfaro Morales1:48:19
69Miguel Navarro Moral1:50:50
70Jorge Castillo Montero1:51:09
71Enrique Navas Pes1:51:40
72Fabricio Brenes Quiros1:52:50
73Daniel Muñiz1:54:49
74Darryl Mekechuk1:54:50
75Armando Dattoli1:58:33
76Allan Arguedas Varela1:58:39
77Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara1:59:47
78Ron Castia Livermore2:01:08
79Marco Antonio Valverde Lara2:01:58
80Carlos Cardemil Vergine2:02:58
81Don Sissons2:03:53
82Arnoldo Loaiza2:05:04
83Eduardo Del Collado2:06:34
84Sebastian Linares2:06:44
85Adrian Solano Aguilar2:07:28
86Mike Kopec2:09:22
87Carlos Carranza Morales2:14:13
88Emma Smith / Trek2:18:11
89Daniel Garcia Matamoros2:22:41
90Klaus Rubensaal2:22:42
91Dan Mccarthy2:25:37
92Robert Stubbs2:28:04
93Kevin Curtis2:29:22
94Oscar Molina Solano2:29:28
95Svein Olaus Markestad2:29:37
96Ty Maynard Lang2:29:53
97Eduardo Uribe
98Eduardo Solano Saenz2:30:49
99Ron Rell2:32:03
100Xavier Gazo German2:35:54
101Heidi Jo Clayton2:36:48
102Michael Thiele
103Jeffrey Collins2:37:47
104Cory Smith2:37:48
105Kevin G Smith2:38:14
106Rodrigo Herrera2:39:07
107Bernardo Alfaro2:40:02
108Arnaldo Brenes Rojas2:40:39
109Yesennia Villalta Coto
110Federico Escalante2:41:44
111Heiner Mora2:42:13
112Mauricio Pasos2:45:04
113Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
114Alejando Jose Wong Campos2:47:28
115Javier Guardia Astuaa2:49:08
116Geovanny Gomez Navarro
117Arcadio Ramirez2:50:33
118Jonathan Chester2:50:35
119Max Araya Orozco2:51:03
120Henry Molina Vargas2:52:02
121Ronald Arias2:52:49
122Alvaro Quesada Loria2:52:51
123Jesus Rubio Garcia2:55:19
124Xabier Erdaide2:55:20
125Otto Ortiz Alvarado2:59:11
126Adrian Alvarado Rossi2:59:57
127Alejandro Rojas Carazo
128Patricio Fernandez
129Max Fishel3:01:32
130Svein Flornes3:01:44
131Alejandro Lopez Quesada3:03:30
132Wolfgang Bubhart3:04:33
133Andres Rivera3:05:35
134Pablo Velasquez
135Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo3:08:27
136Amadeo Deprit3:09:34
137Myron Rodriguez3:13:16
138Christopher Seavell3:13:17
139Antonio Jara Benavides3:14:39
140M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal3:15:43
141Cliff Richmond3:17:03
142Sarah O'byrne3:23:14
143Patrice Vercamen
144Bart Linders
145Ron Spencer
146Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez3:29:48
147Alexis Blanco Vargas
148Javier Santana Bonilla3:30:28
149Roger Herrera3:36:23
150Alejandro Hinojos
151Esteban Solano Moya3:39:58
152Ruth Cunningham3:48:57
153Don Mahnke3:54:09
154Allan Padilla Umaña3:58:34
155Rafael Mesen Solis4:01:57
156Andreas Wittmann4:01:58
157Alejandro Baccani4:10:14
158Esteban Mora Cyrman4:12:43
159Cristian Lara Herrera
160John Tatum4:12:48
161Jeff Plank
162Ricardo Sala4:13:39
163Leonardo Garita Calvo4:16:22
164Rolando Lacle Zuñiga4:18:19
165Mark White4:18:39
166Butler Cricket4:18:41
167Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo4:20:50
168Herman Quirynen4:30:48
169Svend Paulsen4:31:59
170Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode4:32:00
171Jesper Gronnebaek4:32:01
172Alex Murray4:32:02
173Bingen Fernandez Bustinza4:34:29
174Nikane Mallea
175Luis Felipe Rojas Monge4:39:14
176Philips Pessoa4:39:15
177Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro4:42:41
178Ed Cashin4:50:25
179Caroline Cashini
180Michael Powers4:53:19
181Jesse Morton5:07:14
182Heart Akerson5:10:09
183Jose Casla5:19:59
184Arnoldo Broutin6:05:06
185Luis Uribeechevarria6:09:12
186Juan Abasolo6:09:13

Men's General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado13:32:27
2Marc Traiter0:06:49
3Alex Grant0:22:23
4Jeremiah Bishop0:22:34
5Deiber Esquivel0:26:57
6Roberto Heras0:50:16
7Benjamin Sonntag0:59:55
8Juan Ignacio Mendez1:12:17
9Carlos Abellan Ossenbach1:35:59
10Cory Wallace1:37:48
11Bart Gillespie1:55:04
12Alban Figueroa2:05:09
13Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez2:19:38
14Luis Diego Sibaja2:37:20
15Kris Janssens2:47:04
16Esteban Pacheco Quiros4:05:12
17Simon Tremblay4:26:33
18Samuel De La Sotta4:38:50
19Oscar Marin Jimenez5:00:32
20Sebastian Linares5:20:16
21Eduard Hernandez Teixidor5:32:03
22Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez5:37:07
23Fabricio Brenes Quiros5:37:26
24Arnoldo Loaiza5:49:00
25Daniel Muñiz7:01:00
26Daniel Garcia Matamoros7:08:40
27Rodrigo Herrera8:07:02
28Sebastian Conejo8:08:07
29Adrian Alvarado Rossi8:19:02
30Jeffrey Collins9:16:01
31Andres Rivera10:36:16
32Pablo Velasquez10:36:23
33Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez10:43:02
34Antonio Jara Benavides10:44:27
35Allan Padilla Umaña10:48:04
36Alexis Blanco Vargas10:59:52
37Heiner Mora11:05:32
38Javier Santana Bonilla11:14:55
39Roger Herrera11:22:00
40Michael Powers12:21:03
41Rafael Mesen Solis12:38:23
42Arnoldo Broutin14:48:47

Women's General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Rojas17:04:05
2Louise Kobin0:04:53
3Emma Smith3:54:35
4Yesennia Villalta Coto5:04:31
5Heidi Jo Clayton6:08:33
6Sarah O'byrne7:54:42
7Patrice Vercamen8:35:47
8M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal9:09:48
9Ruth Cunningham10:25:06
10Butler Cricket10:42:19
11Caroline Cashini10:43:05
12Nikane Mallea10:48:35

Master A Men's Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Bostrom14:00:39
2Santos Corea1:20:07
3Edgar Zumbado2:02:23
4Dax Jaikel3:07:31
5Alexander Ramirez Vega3:08:16
6Allen Castro Alfaro3:27:44
7Ron Ellis3:32:44
8Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano3:51:38
9Marc Seidel4:22:02
10Corey Scobie4:22:30
11Jose Pozuelo4:49:19
12Warren Ellis4:53:43
13Von Edwards5:10:59
14Marco Antonio Valverde Lara5:25:57
15Zlatko Piskulich5:26:20
16Jose Santos Miranda5:27:06
17Iker Maiz5:40:23
18Justin Pokrivka5:45:02
19Carlo Mi Garcia D6:00:45
20Chris Wieczorek6:07:02
21Miguel Navarro Moral6:12:22
22Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara6:26:56
23Orion Orca Akerson6:30:11
24Jairo Garita Hernandez6:48:34
25Allan Arguedas Varela6:50:53
26Alejandro Arias7:13:23
27Eduardo Solano Saenz7:24:34
28Myron Rodriguez7:25:28
29Cory Smith7:26:30
30Adrian Solano Aguilar7:35:40
31Svein Olaus Markestad7:59:18
32Kevin Curtis8:04:01
33Armando Gonzalez Jimenez8:19:06
34Max Araya Orozco8:27:27
35Xavier Gazo German8:29:27
36Alejando Jose Wong Campos8:34:42
37Bernardo Alfaro8:41:07
38Alvaro Quesada Loria8:41:08
39Jonathan Chester8:49:57
40Henry Molina Vargas8:54:53
41Xabier Erdaide8:54:58
42Jesus Rubio Garcia9:08:25
43Svein Flornes9:18:14
44Ronald Arias9:19:26
45Bingen Fernandez Bustinza9:19:51
46Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo9:32:01
47Alejandro Lopez Quesada9:39:53
48Esteban Solano Moya10:12:12
49Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo10:57:26
50Esteban Mora Cyrman13:09:57
51John Tatum13:35:34
52Ed Cashin13:38:49
53Philips Pessoa13:40:00
54Ricardo Sala14:06:18
55Svend Paulsen14:09:02
56Jesper Gronnebaek14:09:05
57Alex Murray14:13:00
58Cristian Lara Herrera14:37:55
59Jesse Morton15:09:43

Master B Men's General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zoerweg13:50:53
2Rune Christopher Hoydahl2:12:22
3John Bullens2:45:37
4Allan St Pierre2:55:47
5Carlos Arias Alvarado3:21:11
6Alejandro Alvarado Castro3:40:12
7Bruce Eric Young Nearing3:55:19
8Randall Vargas4:08:10
9Fernando Salazar Chavaria4:13:49
10Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez4:44:26
11Shawn Ruda5:18:02
12Tom De Haan5:18:15
13Marcel Molendijk5:18:16
14Tjeerd De Vries
15Francisco Alfaro Morales5:24:59
16Dean Hill5:26:01
17Per Martin Gundersen5:40:06
18Carlos Cardemil Vergine5:46:49
19Carlos Elizondo Vargas6:00:50
20Ron Castia Livermore6:02:55
21Patricio Javier Dias6:10:12
22Carlos Carranza Morales6:10:48
23Federico Amador6:21:48
24Tiziano Gortan6:26:52
25Ron Rell7:07:45
26Darryl Mekechuk7:12:13
27Klaus Rubensaal7:29:01
28Eduardo Del Collado7:30:04
29Oscar Molina Solano7:32:59
30Enrique Navas Pes7:43:13
31Ty Maynard Lang7:58:31
32Mauricio Pasos7:58:46
33Arnaldo Brenes Rojas7:59:04
34Arcadio Ramirez8:12:59
35Robert Stubbs8:52:37
36Javier Guardia Astuaa8:54:27
37Eduardo Uribe8:55:59
38Max Fishel8:57:00
39Geovanny Gomez Navarro9:05:58
40Mike Kopec9:11:30
41Dan Mccarthy9:18:51
42Armando Dattoli10:12:03
43Kevin G Smith10:14:12
44Otto Ortiz Alvarado10:25:35
45Michael Thiele10:29:17
46Christopher Seavell10:40:44
47Federico Escalante10:46:40
48Alejandro Baccani10:47:17
49Wolfgang Bubhart11:25:12
50Patricio Fernandez11:35:37
51Alejandro Hinojos11:49:53
52Rolando Lacle Zuñiga12:17:13
53Bart Linders12:41:14
54Ron Spencer12:50:51
55Andreas Wittmann13:15:12
56Leonardo Garita Calvo13:21:16
57Luis Felipe Rojas Monge13:37:35
58Jeff Plank13:55:39
59Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode14:18:40

Veteran Men's General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Kristian Silseth17:59:26
2Jorge Castillo Montero0:55:52
3Don Sissons1:33:27
4Alejandro Rojas Carazo4:37:30
5Amadeo Deprit6:32:35
6Cliff Richmond7:20:39
7Don Mahnke8:14:10
8Mark White9:38:43
9Jose Casla10:56:05
10Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro11:32:03
11Herman Quirynen12:18:17
12Luis Uribeechevarria13:40:43
13Juan Abasolo13:40:44
14Heart Akerson14:34:32

All categories combined general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado13:32:27
2Marc Traiter0:06:49
3Heinz Zoerweg0:18:26
4Alex Grant0:22:23
5Jeremiah Bishop0:22:34
6Deiber Esquivel0:26:57
7Benjamin Bostrom0:28:12
8Roberto Heras0:50:16
9Benjamin Sonntag0:59:55
10Juan Ignacio Mendez1:12:17
11Carlos Abellan Ossenbach1:35:59
12Cory Wallace1:37:48
13Santos Corea1:48:19
14Bart Gillespie1:55:04
15Alban Figueroa2:05:09
16Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez2:19:38
17Edgar Zumbado2:30:35
18Rune Christopher Hoydahl2:30:48
19Luis Diego Sibaja2:37:20
20Kris Janssens2:47:04
21John Bullens3:04:03
22Allan St Pierre3:14:13
23Adriana Rojas3:31:38
24Dax Jaikel3:35:43
25Alexander Ramirez Vega3:36:28
26Louise Kobin3:36:31
27Carlos Arias Alvarado3:39:37
28Allen Castro Alfaro3:55:56
29Alejandro Alvarado Castro3:58:38
30Ron Ellis4:00:56
31Esteban Pacheco Quiros4:05:12
32Bruce Eric Young Nearing4:13:45
33Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano4:19:50
34Simon Tremblay4:26:33
35Randall Vargas4:26:36
36Ole Kristian Silseth4:26:59
37Fernando Salazar Chavaria4:32:15
38Samuel De La Sotta4:38:50
39Marc Seidel4:50:14
40Corey Scobie4:50:42
41Oscar Marin Jimenez5:00:32
42Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez5:02:52
43Jose Pozuelo5:17:31
44Sebastian Linares5:20:16
45Warren Ellis5:21:55
46Jorge Castillo Montero5:22:51
47Eduard Hernandez Teixidor5:32:03
48Shawn Ruda5:36:28
49Tom De Haan5:36:41
50Marcel Molendijk5:36:42
51Tjeerd De Vries
52Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez5:37:07
53Fabricio Brenes Quiros5:37:26
54Von Edwards5:39:11
55Francisco Alfaro Morales5:43:25
56Dean Hill5:44:27
57Arnoldo Loaiza5:49:00
58Marco Antonio Valverde Lara5:54:09
59Zlatko Piskulich5:54:32
60Jose Santos Miranda5:55:18
61Per Martin Gundersen5:58:32
62Don Sissons6:00:26
63Carlos Cardemil Vergine6:05:15
64Iker Maiz6:08:35
65Justin Pokrivka6:13:14
66Carlos Elizondo Vargas6:19:16
67Ron Castia Livermore6:21:21
68Patricio Javier Dias6:28:38
69Carlo Mi Garcia D6:28:57
70Carlos Carranza Morales6:29:14
71Chris Wieczorek6:35:14
72Federico Amador6:40:14
73Miguel Navarro Moral6:40:34
74Tiziano Gortan6:45:18
75Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara6:55:08
76Orion Orca Akerson6:58:23
77Daniel Muñiz7:01:00
78Daniel Garcia Matamoros7:08:40
79Jairo Garita Hernandez7:16:46
80Allan Arguedas Varela7:19:05
81Ron Rell7:26:11
82Emma Smith / Trek7:26:13
83Darryl Mekechuk7:30:39
84Alejandro Arias7:41:35
85Klaus Rubensaal7:47:27
86Eduardo Del Collado7:48:30
87Oscar Molina Solano7:51:25
88Eduardo Solano Saenz7:52:46
89Myron Rodriguez7:53:40
90Cory Smith7:54:42
91Enrique Navas Pes8:01:39
92Adrian Solano Aguilar8:03:52
93Rodrigo Herrera8:07:02
94Sebastian Conejo8:08:07
95Ty Maynard Lang8:16:57
96Mauricio Pasos8:17:12
97Arnaldo Brenes Rojas8:17:30
98Adrian Alvarado Rossi8:19:02
99Svein Olaus Markestad8:27:30
100Arcadio Ramirez8:31:25
101Kevin Curtis8:32:13
102Yesennia Villalta Coto8:36:09
103Armando Gonzalez Jimenez8:47:18
104Max Araya Orozco8:55:39
105Xavier Gazo German8:57:39
106Alejando Jose Wong Campos9:02:54
107Alejandro Rojas Carazo9:04:29
108Bernardo Alfaro9:09:19
109Alvaro Quesada Loria9:09:20
110Robert Stubbs9:11:03
111Javier Guardia Astuaa9:12:53
112Eduardo Uribe9:14:25
113Max Fishel9:15:26
114Jeffrey Collins9:16:01
115Jonathan Chester9:18:09
116Henry Molina Vargas9:23:05
117Xabier Erdaide9:23:10
118Geovanny Gomez Navarro9:24:24
119Mike Kopec9:29:56
120Jesus Rubio Garcia9:36:37
121Dan Mccarthy9:37:17
122Heidi Jo Clayton9:40:11
123Svein Flornes9:46:26
124Ronald Arias9:47:38
125Bingen Fernandez Bustinza9:48:03
126Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo10:00:13
127Alejandro Lopez Quesada10:08:05
128Armando Dattoli10:30:29
129Kevin G Smith10:32:38
130Andres Rivera10:36:16
131Pablo Velasquez10:36:23
132Esteban Solano Moya10:40:24
133Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez10:43:02
134Otto Ortiz Alvarado10:44:01
135Antonio Jara Benavides10:44:27
136Michael Thiele10:47:43
137Allan Padilla Umaña10:48:04
138Christopher Seavell10:59:10
139Amadeo Deprit10:59:34
140Alexis Blanco Vargas10:59:52
141Federico Escalante11:05:06
142Heiner Mora11:05:32
143Alejandro Baccani11:05:43
144Javier Santana Bonilla11:14:55
145Roger Herrera11:22:00
146Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo11:25:38
147Sarah O'byrne11:26:20
148Wolfgang Bubhart11:43:38
149Cliff Richmond11:47:38
150Patricio Fernandez11:54:03
151Patrice Vercamen12:07:25
152Alejandro Hinojos12:08:19
153Michael Powers12:21:03
154Rolando Lacle Zuñiga12:35:39
155Rafael Mesen Solis12:38:23
156Don Mahnke12:41:09
157M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal12:41:26
158Bart Linders12:59:40
159Ron Spencer13:09:17
160Andreas Wittmann13:33:38
161Esteban Mora Cyrman13:38:09
162Leonardo Garita Calvo13:39:42
163Luis Felipe Rojas Monge13:56:01
164Ruth Cunningham13:56:44
165John Tatum14:03:46
166Mark White14:05:42
167Ed Cashin14:07:01
168Philips Pessoa14:08:12
169Butler Cricket14:13:57
170Jeff Plank14:14:05
171Caroline Cashini14:14:43
172Nikane Mallea14:20:13
173Ricardo Sala14:34:30
174Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode14:37:06
175Svend Paulsen14:37:14
176Jesper Gronnebaek14:37:17
177Alex Murray14:41:12
178Arnoldo Broutin14:48:47
179Cristian Lara Herrera15:06:07
180Jose Casla15:23:04
181Jesse Morton15:37:55
182Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro15:59:02
183Herman Quirynen16:45:16
184Luis Uribeechevarria18:07:42
185Juan Abasolo18:07:43
186Heart Akerson19:01:31

 

Latest on Cyclingnews