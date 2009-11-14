Esquivel fastest man, overall on third stage
Kobin quickest of women's field
The MonaVie-Cannondale team worked their way up the volcanoes on stage 3. The team's Tinker Juarez put in an outstanding climb towards the Irazú Volcano, ascending like it was his last climb.
Teammate Jeremiah Bishop followed Juarez with a gap of close to three minutes along with Deiber Esquivel and Marc Trayter. The latter two were trying to break the trio apart and move up front in the hunt for Juarez.
Manuel Prado (Sho Air / Specialized) fell back throughout the climb. He mentioned that this was not his day and thanked the his teammate Benjamin Bostrom for his help. Prado had enough help to make it to the finish line and keep his overall leadership of the race.
The Irazú and Turrialba Volcanoes, both covered with clouds, greeted racers with a cold and wet passage through the surrounding forests. Abandoned roads, with rocky terrains, ran through slopes that could have cause racers to fly head first downhill toward the town of Turrialba. It was a cold and extremely technical route.
American Louise Kobin, a past race overall winner, won stage three ahead of Costa Rica's Adriana Rojas; however Rojas held onto her overall lead. A consistently solid display of technical skills and strength during the past three stages could take Rojas to an overall win after tomorrow's final stage if all goes well for her.
Stage 4 will include 121km of dirt roads, defying climbs and the seemingly eternal railroad segment that will lead racers to the Caribbean coast, north of the port of Moín, Limón. Racers will ride a final 12 kilometers of marshy, abandoned roads parallel to the coast.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deiber Esquivel
|3:53:01
|2
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:08:32
|3
|Alex Grant
|0:08:33
|4
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:08:45
|5
|Manuel Prado
|0:09:53
|6
|Marc Traiter
|7
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:26:09
|8
|Cory Wallace
|0:28:48
|9
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|0:30:09
|10
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|0:36:56
|11
|Roberto Heras
|0:44:15
|12
|Bart Gillespie
|0:46:39
|13
|Alban Figueroa
|0:50:16
|14
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|1:00:18
|15
|Kris Janssens
|1:04:28
|16
|Simon Tremblay
|1:07:07
|17
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|1:07:09
|18
|Samuel De La Sotta
|1:14:04
|19
|Sebastian Conejo
|1:14:58
|20
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|1:28:13
|21
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|1:29:10
|22
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|1:36:49
|23
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|1:52:50
|24
|Daniel Muñiz
|1:54:49
|25
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|2:05:04
|26
|Sebastian Linares
|2:06:44
|27
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|2:22:41
|28
|Jeffrey Collins
|2:37:47
|29
|Rodrigo Herrera
|2:39:07
|30
|Heiner Mora
|2:42:13
|31
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|2:59:57
|32
|Andres Rivera
|3:05:35
|33
|Pablo Velasquez
|34
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|3:14:39
|35
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|3:29:48
|36
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|37
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|3:30:28
|38
|Roger Herrera
|3:36:23
|39
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|3:58:34
|40
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|4:01:57
|41
|Michael Powers
|4:53:19
|42
|Arnoldo Broutin
|6:05:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louise Kobin
|4:58:30
|2
|Adriana Rojas
|0:03:20
|3
|Emma Smith
|1:12:42
|4
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|1:31:19
|5
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|1:35:10
|6
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|2:10:14
|7
|Sarah O'byrne
|2:17:45
|8
|Patrice Vercamen
|9
|Ruth Cunningham
|2:43:28
|10
|Butler Cricket
|3:13:12
|11
|Nikane Mallea
|3:29:00
|12
|Caroline Cashini
|3:44:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Bostrom
|4:02:54
|2
|Ron Ellis
|0:40:26
|3
|Santos Corea
|0:40:54
|4
|Dax Jaikel
|0:46:03
|5
|Edgar Zumbado
|0:46:25
|6
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|0:50:25
|7
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|1:00:51
|8
|Marc Seidel
|1:04:00
|9
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|1:10:25
|10
|Justin Pokrivka
|1:12:16
|11
|Zlatko Piskulich
|1:13:56
|12
|Alejandro Arias
|1:19:06
|13
|Von Edwards
|1:19:13
|14
|Warren Ellis
|1:22:19
|15
|Chris Wieczorek
|1:26:58
|16
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|1:27:11
|17
|Jose Santos Miranda
|1:27:51
|18
|Jose Pozuelo
|1:29:57
|19
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|1:32:42
|20
|Iker Maiz
|1:33:19
|21
|Orion Orca Akerson
|1:37:59
|22
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|1:40:57
|23
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|1:48:46
|24
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|1:49:54
|25
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|1:52:05
|26
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|1:57:35
|27
|Kevin Curtis
|2:19:29
|28
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|2:19:44
|29
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|2:20:56
|30
|Xavier Gazo German
|2:26:01
|31
|Cory Smith
|2:27:55
|32
|Bernardo Alfaro
|2:30:09
|33
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|2:35:11
|34
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|2:37:35
|35
|Jonathan Chester
|2:40:42
|36
|Max Araya Orozco
|2:41:10
|37
|Henry Molina Vargas
|2:42:09
|38
|Ronald Arias
|2:42:56
|39
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|2:42:58
|40
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|2:45:26
|41
|Xabier Erdaide
|2:45:27
|42
|Svein Flornes
|2:51:51
|43
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|2:53:37
|44
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|2:58:34
|45
|Myron Rodriguez
|3:03:23
|46
|Esteban Solano Moya
|3:30:05
|47
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|4:02:50
|48
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|49
|John Tatum
|4:02:55
|50
|Ricardo Sala
|4:03:46
|51
|Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo
|4:10:57
|52
|Svend Paulsen
|4:22:06
|53
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|4:22:08
|54
|Alex Murray
|4:22:09
|55
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|4:24:36
|56
|Philips Pessoa
|4:29:22
|57
|Ed Cashin
|4:40:32
|58
|Jesse Morton
|4:57:21
|59
|Corey Scobie
|1:03:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinz Zoerweg
|4:15:42
|2
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|0:25:53
|3
|Allan St Pierre
|0:36:44
|4
|John Bullens
|0:36:46
|5
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|0:38:44
|6
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|0:44:27
|7
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|0:49:53
|8
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|0:56:49
|9
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|1:05:33
|10
|Tiziano Gortan
|1:06:08
|11
|Randall Vargas
|1:14:00
|12
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|1:15:05
|13
|Patricio Javier Dias
|1:17:08
|14
|Per Martin Gundersen
|1:17:10
|15
|Tjeerd De Vries
|1:17:38
|16
|Marcel Molendijk
|1:17:39
|17
|Tom De Haan
|1:17:40
|18
|Dean Hill
|1:18:53
|19
|Shawn Ruda
|1:19:56
|20
|Federico Amador
|1:22:39
|21
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|1:25:38
|22
|Enrique Navas Pes
|1:28:59
|23
|Darryl Mekechuk
|1:32:09
|24
|Armando Dattoli
|1:35:52
|25
|Ron Castia Livermore
|1:38:27
|26
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|1:40:17
|27
|Eduardo Del Collado
|1:43:53
|28
|Mike Kopec
|1:46:41
|29
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|1:51:32
|30
|Klaus Rubensaal
|2:00:01
|31
|Dan Mccarthy
|2:02:56
|32
|Robert Stubbs
|2:05:23
|33
|Oscar Molina Solano
|2:06:47
|34
|Ty Maynard Lang
|2:07:12
|35
|Eduardo Uribe
|36
|Ron Rell
|2:09:22
|37
|Michael Thiele
|2:14:07
|38
|Kevin G Smith
|2:15:33
|39
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|2:17:58
|40
|Federico Escalante
|2:19:03
|41
|Mauricio Pasos
|2:22:23
|42
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|2:26:27
|43
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|44
|Arcadio Ramirez
|2:27:52
|45
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|2:36:30
|46
|Patricio Fernandez
|2:37:16
|47
|Max Fishel
|2:38:51
|48
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|2:41:52
|49
|Christopher Seavell
|2:50:36
|50
|Bart Linders
|3:00:33
|51
|Ron Spencer
|52
|Alejandro Hinojos
|3:13:42
|53
|Andreas Wittmann
|3:39:17
|54
|Alejandro Baccani
|3:47:33
|55
|Jeff Plank
|3:50:07
|56
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|3:53:41
|57
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|3:55:38
|58
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|4:09:19
|59
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|4:16:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|4:54:11
|2
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|0:49:59
|3
|Don Sissons
|1:02:43
|4
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|1:58:47
|5
|Amadeo Deprit
|2:08:24
|6
|Cliff Richmond
|2:15:53
|7
|Don Mahnke
|2:52:59
|8
|Mark White
|3:17:29
|9
|Herman Quirynen
|3:29:38
|10
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|3:41:31
|11
|Heart Akerson
|4:08:59
|12
|Jose Casla
|4:18:49
|13
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|5:08:02
|14
|Juan Abasolo
|5:08:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deiber Esquivel
|3:53:01
|2
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:08:32
|3
|Alex Grant
|0:08:33
|4
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:08:45
|5
|Manuel Prado
|0:09:53
|6
|Marc Traiter
|7
|Benjamin Bostrom
|8
|Heinz Zoerweg
|0:22:41
|9
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:26:09
|10
|Cory Wallace
|0:28:48
|11
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|0:30:09
|12
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|0:36:56
|13
|Roberto Heras
|0:44:15
|14
|Bart Gillespie
|0:46:39
|15
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|0:48:34
|16
|Alban Figueroa
|0:50:16
|17
|Ron Ellis
|0:50:19
|18
|Santos Corea
|0:50:47
|19
|Dax Jaikel
|0:55:56
|20
|Edgar Zumbado
|0:56:18
|21
|Allan St Pierre
|0:59:25
|22
|John Bullens
|0:59:27
|23
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|1:00:18
|24
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|25
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|1:01:10
|26
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|1:01:25
|27
|Kris Janssens
|1:04:28
|28
|Louise Kobin
|1:05:29
|29
|Simon Tremblay
|1:07:07
|30
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|1:07:08
|31
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|1:07:09
|32
|Adriana Rojas
|1:08:49
|33
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|1:10:44
|34
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|1:12:34
|35
|Corey Scobie
|1:13:28
|36
|Marc Seidel
|1:13:53
|37
|Samuel De La Sotta
|1:14:04
|38
|Sebastian Conejo
|1:14:58
|39
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|1:19:30
|40
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|1:20:18
|41
|Justin Pokrivka
|1:22:09
|42
|Zlatko Piskulich
|1:23:49
|43
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|1:28:13
|44
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|1:28:14
|45
|Tiziano Gortan
|1:28:49
|46
|Alejandro Arias
|1:28:59
|47
|Von Edwards
|1:29:06
|48
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|1:29:10
|49
|Warren Ellis
|1:32:12
|50
|Randall Vargas
|1:36:41
|51
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|1:36:49
|52
|Chris Wieczorek
|1:36:51
|53
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|1:37:04
|54
|Jose Santos Miranda
|1:37:44
|55
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|1:37:46
|56
|Patricio Javier Dias
|1:39:49
|57
|Jose Pozuelo
|1:39:50
|58
|Per Martin Gundersen
|1:39:51
|59
|Tjeerd De Vries
|1:40:19
|60
|Marcel Molendijk
|1:40:20
|61
|Tom De Haan
|1:40:21
|62
|Dean Hill
|1:41:34
|63
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|1:42:35
|64
|Shawn Ruda
|1:42:37
|65
|Iker Maiz
|1:43:12
|66
|Federico Amador
|1:45:20
|67
|Orion Orca Akerson
|1:47:52
|68
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|1:48:19
|69
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|1:50:50
|70
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|1:51:09
|71
|Enrique Navas Pes
|1:51:40
|72
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|1:52:50
|73
|Daniel Muñiz
|1:54:49
|74
|Darryl Mekechuk
|1:54:50
|75
|Armando Dattoli
|1:58:33
|76
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|1:58:39
|77
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|1:59:47
|78
|Ron Castia Livermore
|2:01:08
|79
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|2:01:58
|80
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|2:02:58
|81
|Don Sissons
|2:03:53
|82
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|2:05:04
|83
|Eduardo Del Collado
|2:06:34
|84
|Sebastian Linares
|2:06:44
|85
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|2:07:28
|86
|Mike Kopec
|2:09:22
|87
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|2:14:13
|88
|Emma Smith / Trek
|2:18:11
|89
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|2:22:41
|90
|Klaus Rubensaal
|2:22:42
|91
|Dan Mccarthy
|2:25:37
|92
|Robert Stubbs
|2:28:04
|93
|Kevin Curtis
|2:29:22
|94
|Oscar Molina Solano
|2:29:28
|95
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|2:29:37
|96
|Ty Maynard Lang
|2:29:53
|97
|Eduardo Uribe
|98
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|2:30:49
|99
|Ron Rell
|2:32:03
|100
|Xavier Gazo German
|2:35:54
|101
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|2:36:48
|102
|Michael Thiele
|103
|Jeffrey Collins
|2:37:47
|104
|Cory Smith
|2:37:48
|105
|Kevin G Smith
|2:38:14
|106
|Rodrigo Herrera
|2:39:07
|107
|Bernardo Alfaro
|2:40:02
|108
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|2:40:39
|109
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|110
|Federico Escalante
|2:41:44
|111
|Heiner Mora
|2:42:13
|112
|Mauricio Pasos
|2:45:04
|113
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|114
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|2:47:28
|115
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|2:49:08
|116
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|117
|Arcadio Ramirez
|2:50:33
|118
|Jonathan Chester
|2:50:35
|119
|Max Araya Orozco
|2:51:03
|120
|Henry Molina Vargas
|2:52:02
|121
|Ronald Arias
|2:52:49
|122
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|2:52:51
|123
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|2:55:19
|124
|Xabier Erdaide
|2:55:20
|125
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|2:59:11
|126
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|2:59:57
|127
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|128
|Patricio Fernandez
|129
|Max Fishel
|3:01:32
|130
|Svein Flornes
|3:01:44
|131
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|3:03:30
|132
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|3:04:33
|133
|Andres Rivera
|3:05:35
|134
|Pablo Velasquez
|135
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|3:08:27
|136
|Amadeo Deprit
|3:09:34
|137
|Myron Rodriguez
|3:13:16
|138
|Christopher Seavell
|3:13:17
|139
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|3:14:39
|140
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|3:15:43
|141
|Cliff Richmond
|3:17:03
|142
|Sarah O'byrne
|3:23:14
|143
|Patrice Vercamen
|144
|Bart Linders
|145
|Ron Spencer
|146
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|3:29:48
|147
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|148
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|3:30:28
|149
|Roger Herrera
|3:36:23
|150
|Alejandro Hinojos
|151
|Esteban Solano Moya
|3:39:58
|152
|Ruth Cunningham
|3:48:57
|153
|Don Mahnke
|3:54:09
|154
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|3:58:34
|155
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|4:01:57
|156
|Andreas Wittmann
|4:01:58
|157
|Alejandro Baccani
|4:10:14
|158
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|4:12:43
|159
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|160
|John Tatum
|4:12:48
|161
|Jeff Plank
|162
|Ricardo Sala
|4:13:39
|163
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|4:16:22
|164
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|4:18:19
|165
|Mark White
|4:18:39
|166
|Butler Cricket
|4:18:41
|167
|Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo
|4:20:50
|168
|Herman Quirynen
|4:30:48
|169
|Svend Paulsen
|4:31:59
|170
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|4:32:00
|171
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|4:32:01
|172
|Alex Murray
|4:32:02
|173
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|4:34:29
|174
|Nikane Mallea
|175
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|4:39:14
|176
|Philips Pessoa
|4:39:15
|177
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|4:42:41
|178
|Ed Cashin
|4:50:25
|179
|Caroline Cashini
|180
|Michael Powers
|4:53:19
|181
|Jesse Morton
|5:07:14
|182
|Heart Akerson
|5:10:09
|183
|Jose Casla
|5:19:59
|184
|Arnoldo Broutin
|6:05:06
|185
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|6:09:12
|186
|Juan Abasolo
|6:09:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado
|13:32:27
|2
|Marc Traiter
|0:06:49
|3
|Alex Grant
|0:22:23
|4
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:22:34
|5
|Deiber Esquivel
|0:26:57
|6
|Roberto Heras
|0:50:16
|7
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:59:55
|8
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|1:12:17
|9
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|1:35:59
|10
|Cory Wallace
|1:37:48
|11
|Bart Gillespie
|1:55:04
|12
|Alban Figueroa
|2:05:09
|13
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|2:19:38
|14
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|2:37:20
|15
|Kris Janssens
|2:47:04
|16
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|4:05:12
|17
|Simon Tremblay
|4:26:33
|18
|Samuel De La Sotta
|4:38:50
|19
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|5:00:32
|20
|Sebastian Linares
|5:20:16
|21
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|5:32:03
|22
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|5:37:07
|23
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|5:37:26
|24
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|5:49:00
|25
|Daniel Muñiz
|7:01:00
|26
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|7:08:40
|27
|Rodrigo Herrera
|8:07:02
|28
|Sebastian Conejo
|8:08:07
|29
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|8:19:02
|30
|Jeffrey Collins
|9:16:01
|31
|Andres Rivera
|10:36:16
|32
|Pablo Velasquez
|10:36:23
|33
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|10:43:02
|34
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|10:44:27
|35
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|10:48:04
|36
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|10:59:52
|37
|Heiner Mora
|11:05:32
|38
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|11:14:55
|39
|Roger Herrera
|11:22:00
|40
|Michael Powers
|12:21:03
|41
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|12:38:23
|42
|Arnoldo Broutin
|14:48:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriana Rojas
|17:04:05
|2
|Louise Kobin
|0:04:53
|3
|Emma Smith
|3:54:35
|4
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|5:04:31
|5
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|6:08:33
|6
|Sarah O'byrne
|7:54:42
|7
|Patrice Vercamen
|8:35:47
|8
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|9:09:48
|9
|Ruth Cunningham
|10:25:06
|10
|Butler Cricket
|10:42:19
|11
|Caroline Cashini
|10:43:05
|12
|Nikane Mallea
|10:48:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Bostrom
|14:00:39
|2
|Santos Corea
|1:20:07
|3
|Edgar Zumbado
|2:02:23
|4
|Dax Jaikel
|3:07:31
|5
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|3:08:16
|6
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|3:27:44
|7
|Ron Ellis
|3:32:44
|8
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|3:51:38
|9
|Marc Seidel
|4:22:02
|10
|Corey Scobie
|4:22:30
|11
|Jose Pozuelo
|4:49:19
|12
|Warren Ellis
|4:53:43
|13
|Von Edwards
|5:10:59
|14
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|5:25:57
|15
|Zlatko Piskulich
|5:26:20
|16
|Jose Santos Miranda
|5:27:06
|17
|Iker Maiz
|5:40:23
|18
|Justin Pokrivka
|5:45:02
|19
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|6:00:45
|20
|Chris Wieczorek
|6:07:02
|21
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|6:12:22
|22
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|6:26:56
|23
|Orion Orca Akerson
|6:30:11
|24
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|6:48:34
|25
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|6:50:53
|26
|Alejandro Arias
|7:13:23
|27
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|7:24:34
|28
|Myron Rodriguez
|7:25:28
|29
|Cory Smith
|7:26:30
|30
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|7:35:40
|31
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|7:59:18
|32
|Kevin Curtis
|8:04:01
|33
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|8:19:06
|34
|Max Araya Orozco
|8:27:27
|35
|Xavier Gazo German
|8:29:27
|36
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|8:34:42
|37
|Bernardo Alfaro
|8:41:07
|38
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|8:41:08
|39
|Jonathan Chester
|8:49:57
|40
|Henry Molina Vargas
|8:54:53
|41
|Xabier Erdaide
|8:54:58
|42
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|9:08:25
|43
|Svein Flornes
|9:18:14
|44
|Ronald Arias
|9:19:26
|45
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|9:19:51
|46
|Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo
|9:32:01
|47
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|9:39:53
|48
|Esteban Solano Moya
|10:12:12
|49
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|10:57:26
|50
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|13:09:57
|51
|John Tatum
|13:35:34
|52
|Ed Cashin
|13:38:49
|53
|Philips Pessoa
|13:40:00
|54
|Ricardo Sala
|14:06:18
|55
|Svend Paulsen
|14:09:02
|56
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|14:09:05
|57
|Alex Murray
|14:13:00
|58
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|14:37:55
|59
|Jesse Morton
|15:09:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinz Zoerweg
|13:50:53
|2
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|2:12:22
|3
|John Bullens
|2:45:37
|4
|Allan St Pierre
|2:55:47
|5
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|3:21:11
|6
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|3:40:12
|7
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|3:55:19
|8
|Randall Vargas
|4:08:10
|9
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|4:13:49
|10
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|4:44:26
|11
|Shawn Ruda
|5:18:02
|12
|Tom De Haan
|5:18:15
|13
|Marcel Molendijk
|5:18:16
|14
|Tjeerd De Vries
|15
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|5:24:59
|16
|Dean Hill
|5:26:01
|17
|Per Martin Gundersen
|5:40:06
|18
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|5:46:49
|19
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|6:00:50
|20
|Ron Castia Livermore
|6:02:55
|21
|Patricio Javier Dias
|6:10:12
|22
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|6:10:48
|23
|Federico Amador
|6:21:48
|24
|Tiziano Gortan
|6:26:52
|25
|Ron Rell
|7:07:45
|26
|Darryl Mekechuk
|7:12:13
|27
|Klaus Rubensaal
|7:29:01
|28
|Eduardo Del Collado
|7:30:04
|29
|Oscar Molina Solano
|7:32:59
|30
|Enrique Navas Pes
|7:43:13
|31
|Ty Maynard Lang
|7:58:31
|32
|Mauricio Pasos
|7:58:46
|33
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|7:59:04
|34
|Arcadio Ramirez
|8:12:59
|35
|Robert Stubbs
|8:52:37
|36
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|8:54:27
|37
|Eduardo Uribe
|8:55:59
|38
|Max Fishel
|8:57:00
|39
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|9:05:58
|40
|Mike Kopec
|9:11:30
|41
|Dan Mccarthy
|9:18:51
|42
|Armando Dattoli
|10:12:03
|43
|Kevin G Smith
|10:14:12
|44
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|10:25:35
|45
|Michael Thiele
|10:29:17
|46
|Christopher Seavell
|10:40:44
|47
|Federico Escalante
|10:46:40
|48
|Alejandro Baccani
|10:47:17
|49
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|11:25:12
|50
|Patricio Fernandez
|11:35:37
|51
|Alejandro Hinojos
|11:49:53
|52
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|12:17:13
|53
|Bart Linders
|12:41:14
|54
|Ron Spencer
|12:50:51
|55
|Andreas Wittmann
|13:15:12
|56
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|13:21:16
|57
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|13:37:35
|58
|Jeff Plank
|13:55:39
|59
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|14:18:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|17:59:26
|2
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|0:55:52
|3
|Don Sissons
|1:33:27
|4
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|4:37:30
|5
|Amadeo Deprit
|6:32:35
|6
|Cliff Richmond
|7:20:39
|7
|Don Mahnke
|8:14:10
|8
|Mark White
|9:38:43
|9
|Jose Casla
|10:56:05
|10
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|11:32:03
|11
|Herman Quirynen
|12:18:17
|12
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|13:40:43
|13
|Juan Abasolo
|13:40:44
|14
|Heart Akerson
|14:34:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado
|13:32:27
|2
|Marc Traiter
|0:06:49
|3
|Heinz Zoerweg
|0:18:26
|4
|Alex Grant
|0:22:23
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:22:34
|6
|Deiber Esquivel
|0:26:57
|7
|Benjamin Bostrom
|0:28:12
|8
|Roberto Heras
|0:50:16
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:59:55
|10
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|1:12:17
|11
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|1:35:59
|12
|Cory Wallace
|1:37:48
|13
|Santos Corea
|1:48:19
|14
|Bart Gillespie
|1:55:04
|15
|Alban Figueroa
|2:05:09
|16
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|2:19:38
|17
|Edgar Zumbado
|2:30:35
|18
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|2:30:48
|19
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|2:37:20
|20
|Kris Janssens
|2:47:04
|21
|John Bullens
|3:04:03
|22
|Allan St Pierre
|3:14:13
|23
|Adriana Rojas
|3:31:38
|24
|Dax Jaikel
|3:35:43
|25
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|3:36:28
|26
|Louise Kobin
|3:36:31
|27
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|3:39:37
|28
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|3:55:56
|29
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|3:58:38
|30
|Ron Ellis
|4:00:56
|31
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|4:05:12
|32
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|4:13:45
|33
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|4:19:50
|34
|Simon Tremblay
|4:26:33
|35
|Randall Vargas
|4:26:36
|36
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|4:26:59
|37
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|4:32:15
|38
|Samuel De La Sotta
|4:38:50
|39
|Marc Seidel
|4:50:14
|40
|Corey Scobie
|4:50:42
|41
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|5:00:32
|42
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|5:02:52
|43
|Jose Pozuelo
|5:17:31
|44
|Sebastian Linares
|5:20:16
|45
|Warren Ellis
|5:21:55
|46
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|5:22:51
|47
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|5:32:03
|48
|Shawn Ruda
|5:36:28
|49
|Tom De Haan
|5:36:41
|50
|Marcel Molendijk
|5:36:42
|51
|Tjeerd De Vries
|52
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|5:37:07
|53
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|5:37:26
|54
|Von Edwards
|5:39:11
|55
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|5:43:25
|56
|Dean Hill
|5:44:27
|57
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|5:49:00
|58
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|5:54:09
|59
|Zlatko Piskulich
|5:54:32
|60
|Jose Santos Miranda
|5:55:18
|61
|Per Martin Gundersen
|5:58:32
|62
|Don Sissons
|6:00:26
|63
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|6:05:15
|64
|Iker Maiz
|6:08:35
|65
|Justin Pokrivka
|6:13:14
|66
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|6:19:16
|67
|Ron Castia Livermore
|6:21:21
|68
|Patricio Javier Dias
|6:28:38
|69
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|6:28:57
|70
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|6:29:14
|71
|Chris Wieczorek
|6:35:14
|72
|Federico Amador
|6:40:14
|73
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|6:40:34
|74
|Tiziano Gortan
|6:45:18
|75
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|6:55:08
|76
|Orion Orca Akerson
|6:58:23
|77
|Daniel Muñiz
|7:01:00
|78
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|7:08:40
|79
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|7:16:46
|80
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|7:19:05
|81
|Ron Rell
|7:26:11
|82
|Emma Smith / Trek
|7:26:13
|83
|Darryl Mekechuk
|7:30:39
|84
|Alejandro Arias
|7:41:35
|85
|Klaus Rubensaal
|7:47:27
|86
|Eduardo Del Collado
|7:48:30
|87
|Oscar Molina Solano
|7:51:25
|88
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|7:52:46
|89
|Myron Rodriguez
|7:53:40
|90
|Cory Smith
|7:54:42
|91
|Enrique Navas Pes
|8:01:39
|92
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|8:03:52
|93
|Rodrigo Herrera
|8:07:02
|94
|Sebastian Conejo
|8:08:07
|95
|Ty Maynard Lang
|8:16:57
|96
|Mauricio Pasos
|8:17:12
|97
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|8:17:30
|98
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|8:19:02
|99
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|8:27:30
|100
|Arcadio Ramirez
|8:31:25
|101
|Kevin Curtis
|8:32:13
|102
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|8:36:09
|103
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|8:47:18
|104
|Max Araya Orozco
|8:55:39
|105
|Xavier Gazo German
|8:57:39
|106
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|9:02:54
|107
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|9:04:29
|108
|Bernardo Alfaro
|9:09:19
|109
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|9:09:20
|110
|Robert Stubbs
|9:11:03
|111
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|9:12:53
|112
|Eduardo Uribe
|9:14:25
|113
|Max Fishel
|9:15:26
|114
|Jeffrey Collins
|9:16:01
|115
|Jonathan Chester
|9:18:09
|116
|Henry Molina Vargas
|9:23:05
|117
|Xabier Erdaide
|9:23:10
|118
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|9:24:24
|119
|Mike Kopec
|9:29:56
|120
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|9:36:37
|121
|Dan Mccarthy
|9:37:17
|122
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|9:40:11
|123
|Svein Flornes
|9:46:26
|124
|Ronald Arias
|9:47:38
|125
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|9:48:03
|126
|Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo
|10:00:13
|127
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|10:08:05
|128
|Armando Dattoli
|10:30:29
|129
|Kevin G Smith
|10:32:38
|130
|Andres Rivera
|10:36:16
|131
|Pablo Velasquez
|10:36:23
|132
|Esteban Solano Moya
|10:40:24
|133
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|10:43:02
|134
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|10:44:01
|135
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|10:44:27
|136
|Michael Thiele
|10:47:43
|137
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|10:48:04
|138
|Christopher Seavell
|10:59:10
|139
|Amadeo Deprit
|10:59:34
|140
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|10:59:52
|141
|Federico Escalante
|11:05:06
|142
|Heiner Mora
|11:05:32
|143
|Alejandro Baccani
|11:05:43
|144
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|11:14:55
|145
|Roger Herrera
|11:22:00
|146
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|11:25:38
|147
|Sarah O'byrne
|11:26:20
|148
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|11:43:38
|149
|Cliff Richmond
|11:47:38
|150
|Patricio Fernandez
|11:54:03
|151
|Patrice Vercamen
|12:07:25
|152
|Alejandro Hinojos
|12:08:19
|153
|Michael Powers
|12:21:03
|154
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|12:35:39
|155
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|12:38:23
|156
|Don Mahnke
|12:41:09
|157
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|12:41:26
|158
|Bart Linders
|12:59:40
|159
|Ron Spencer
|13:09:17
|160
|Andreas Wittmann
|13:33:38
|161
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|13:38:09
|162
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|13:39:42
|163
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|13:56:01
|164
|Ruth Cunningham
|13:56:44
|165
|John Tatum
|14:03:46
|166
|Mark White
|14:05:42
|167
|Ed Cashin
|14:07:01
|168
|Philips Pessoa
|14:08:12
|169
|Butler Cricket
|14:13:57
|170
|Jeff Plank
|14:14:05
|171
|Caroline Cashini
|14:14:43
|172
|Nikane Mallea
|14:20:13
|173
|Ricardo Sala
|14:34:30
|174
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|14:37:06
|175
|Svend Paulsen
|14:37:14
|176
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|14:37:17
|177
|Alex Murray
|14:41:12
|178
|Arnoldo Broutin
|14:48:47
|179
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|15:06:07
|180
|Jose Casla
|15:23:04
|181
|Jesse Morton
|15:37:55
|182
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|15:59:02
|183
|Herman Quirynen
|16:45:16
|184
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|18:07:42
|185
|Juan Abasolo
|18:07:43
|186
|Heart Akerson
|19:01:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy