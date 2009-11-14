Image 1 of 24 A small group of riders united to chase down the leader. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 2 of 24 A rider climbs up the first volcano on the day's difficult course. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 3 of 24 A rider rides off in to the sunset on the tough stage. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 4 of 24 Tinker Juarez helps his team-mate up the climb. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 5 of 24 Race leader Deiber Esquivel carries his bike through a tricky section. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 6 of 24 Fans were out in force to support the riders as they took on the challenging route. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 7 of 24 This rider's bike is still clean during stage 3. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 8 of 24 Tinker Juarez (MonaVie Cannondale) rides at the front. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 9 of 24 This is one way to get around in Costa Rica. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 10 of 24 Deiber Esquivel looks over his shoulder. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 11 of 24 Deiber Esquivel sets the pace. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 12 of 24 Deiber Esquivel at the front. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 13 of 24 Deiber Esquivel is marked by two MonaVie Cannondale riders. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 14 of 24 A trio of riders works each other over. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 15 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 16 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 17 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) is able to break away from the group and sprints up the Volcanoes. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 18 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) sets his pace. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 19 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop climbs. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 20 of 24 Two riders off in the distance. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 21 of 24 A pair of riders on a road section. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 22 of 24 Jeremiah Bishop leads out teammate Tinker Juarez. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 23 of 24 Tinker Juarez (MonaVie Cannondale) after the stage. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 24 of 24 A Specialized rider carries his bike. (Image credit: La Ruta)

The MonaVie-Cannondale team worked their way up the volcanoes on stage 3. The team's Tinker Juarez put in an outstanding climb towards the Irazú Volcano, ascending like it was his last climb.

Teammate Jeremiah Bishop followed Juarez with a gap of close to three minutes along with Deiber Esquivel and Marc Trayter. The latter two were trying to break the trio apart and move up front in the hunt for Juarez.

Manuel Prado (Sho Air / Specialized) fell back throughout the climb. He mentioned that this was not his day and thanked the his teammate Benjamin Bostrom for his help. Prado had enough help to make it to the finish line and keep his overall leadership of the race.

The Irazú and Turrialba Volcanoes, both covered with clouds, greeted racers with a cold and wet passage through the surrounding forests. Abandoned roads, with rocky terrains, ran through slopes that could have cause racers to fly head first downhill toward the town of Turrialba. It was a cold and extremely technical route.

American Louise Kobin, a past race overall winner, won stage three ahead of Costa Rica's Adriana Rojas; however Rojas held onto her overall lead. A consistently solid display of technical skills and strength during the past three stages could take Rojas to an overall win after tomorrow's final stage if all goes well for her.

Stage 4 will include 121km of dirt roads, defying climbs and the seemingly eternal railroad segment that will lead racers to the Caribbean coast, north of the port of Moín, Limón. Racers will ride a final 12 kilometers of marshy, abandoned roads parallel to the coast.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deiber Esquivel 3:53:01 2 Benjamin Sonntag 0:08:32 3 Alex Grant 0:08:33 4 Jeremiah Bishop 0:08:45 5 Manuel Prado 0:09:53 6 Marc Traiter 7 Juan Ignacio Mendez 0:26:09 8 Cory Wallace 0:28:48 9 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 0:30:09 10 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 0:36:56 11 Roberto Heras 0:44:15 12 Bart Gillespie 0:46:39 13 Alban Figueroa 0:50:16 14 Luis Diego Sibaja 1:00:18 15 Kris Janssens 1:04:28 16 Simon Tremblay 1:07:07 17 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 1:07:09 18 Samuel De La Sotta 1:14:04 19 Sebastian Conejo 1:14:58 20 Oscar Marin Jimenez 1:28:13 21 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 1:29:10 22 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 1:36:49 23 Fabricio Brenes Quiros 1:52:50 24 Daniel Muñiz 1:54:49 25 Arnoldo Loaiza 2:05:04 26 Sebastian Linares 2:06:44 27 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 2:22:41 28 Jeffrey Collins 2:37:47 29 Rodrigo Herrera 2:39:07 30 Heiner Mora 2:42:13 31 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 2:59:57 32 Andres Rivera 3:05:35 33 Pablo Velasquez 34 Antonio Jara Benavides 3:14:39 35 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 3:29:48 36 Alexis Blanco Vargas 37 Javier Santana Bonilla 3:30:28 38 Roger Herrera 3:36:23 39 Allan Padilla Umaña 3:58:34 40 Rafael Mesen Solis 4:01:57 41 Michael Powers 4:53:19 42 Arnoldo Broutin 6:05:06

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louise Kobin 4:58:30 2 Adriana Rojas 0:03:20 3 Emma Smith 1:12:42 4 Heidi Jo Clayton 1:31:19 5 Yesennia Villalta Coto 1:35:10 6 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 2:10:14 7 Sarah O'byrne 2:17:45 8 Patrice Vercamen 9 Ruth Cunningham 2:43:28 10 Butler Cricket 3:13:12 11 Nikane Mallea 3:29:00 12 Caroline Cashini 3:44:56

Master Men A # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Bostrom 4:02:54 2 Ron Ellis 0:40:26 3 Santos Corea 0:40:54 4 Dax Jaikel 0:46:03 5 Edgar Zumbado 0:46:25 6 Alexander Ramirez Vega 0:50:25 7 Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano 1:00:51 8 Marc Seidel 1:04:00 9 Allen Castro Alfaro 1:10:25 10 Justin Pokrivka 1:12:16 11 Zlatko Piskulich 1:13:56 12 Alejandro Arias 1:19:06 13 Von Edwards 1:19:13 14 Warren Ellis 1:22:19 15 Chris Wieczorek 1:26:58 16 Carlo Mi Garcia D 1:27:11 17 Jose Santos Miranda 1:27:51 18 Jose Pozuelo 1:29:57 19 Jairo Garita Hernandez 1:32:42 20 Iker Maiz 1:33:19 21 Orion Orca Akerson 1:37:59 22 Miguel Navarro Moral 1:40:57 23 Allan Arguedas Varela 1:48:46 24 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara 1:49:54 25 Marco Antonio Valverde Lara 1:52:05 26 Adrian Solano Aguilar 1:57:35 27 Kevin Curtis 2:19:29 28 Svein Olaus Markestad 2:19:44 29 Eduardo Solano Saenz 2:20:56 30 Xavier Gazo German 2:26:01 31 Cory Smith 2:27:55 32 Bernardo Alfaro 2:30:09 33 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 2:35:11 34 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 2:37:35 35 Jonathan Chester 2:40:42 36 Max Araya Orozco 2:41:10 37 Henry Molina Vargas 2:42:09 38 Ronald Arias 2:42:56 39 Alvaro Quesada Loria 2:42:58 40 Jesus Rubio Garcia 2:45:26 41 Xabier Erdaide 2:45:27 42 Svein Flornes 2:51:51 43 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 2:53:37 44 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 2:58:34 45 Myron Rodriguez 3:03:23 46 Esteban Solano Moya 3:30:05 47 Esteban Mora Cyrman 4:02:50 48 Cristian Lara Herrera 49 John Tatum 4:02:55 50 Ricardo Sala 4:03:46 51 Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo 4:10:57 52 Svend Paulsen 4:22:06 53 Jesper Gronnebaek 4:22:08 54 Alex Murray 4:22:09 55 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 4:24:36 56 Philips Pessoa 4:29:22 57 Ed Cashin 4:40:32 58 Jesse Morton 4:57:21 59 Corey Scobie 1:03:35

Master Men B # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zoerweg 4:15:42 2 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 0:25:53 3 Allan St Pierre 0:36:44 4 John Bullens 0:36:46 5 Carlos Arias Alvarado 0:38:44 6 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 0:44:27 7 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 0:49:53 8 Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez 0:56:49 9 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 1:05:33 10 Tiziano Gortan 1:06:08 11 Randall Vargas 1:14:00 12 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 1:15:05 13 Patricio Javier Dias 1:17:08 14 Per Martin Gundersen 1:17:10 15 Tjeerd De Vries 1:17:38 16 Marcel Molendijk 1:17:39 17 Tom De Haan 1:17:40 18 Dean Hill 1:18:53 19 Shawn Ruda 1:19:56 20 Federico Amador 1:22:39 21 Francisco Alfaro Morales 1:25:38 22 Enrique Navas Pes 1:28:59 23 Darryl Mekechuk 1:32:09 24 Armando Dattoli 1:35:52 25 Ron Castia Livermore 1:38:27 26 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 1:40:17 27 Eduardo Del Collado 1:43:53 28 Mike Kopec 1:46:41 29 Carlos Carranza Morales 1:51:32 30 Klaus Rubensaal 2:00:01 31 Dan Mccarthy 2:02:56 32 Robert Stubbs 2:05:23 33 Oscar Molina Solano 2:06:47 34 Ty Maynard Lang 2:07:12 35 Eduardo Uribe 36 Ron Rell 2:09:22 37 Michael Thiele 2:14:07 38 Kevin G Smith 2:15:33 39 Arnaldo Brenes Rojas 2:17:58 40 Federico Escalante 2:19:03 41 Mauricio Pasos 2:22:23 42 Javier Guardia Astuaa 2:26:27 43 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 44 Arcadio Ramirez 2:27:52 45 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 2:36:30 46 Patricio Fernandez 2:37:16 47 Max Fishel 2:38:51 48 Wolfgang Bubhart 2:41:52 49 Christopher Seavell 2:50:36 50 Bart Linders 3:00:33 51 Ron Spencer 52 Alejandro Hinojos 3:13:42 53 Andreas Wittmann 3:39:17 54 Alejandro Baccani 3:47:33 55 Jeff Plank 3:50:07 56 Leonardo Garita Calvo 3:53:41 57 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 3:55:38 58 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 4:09:19 59 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 4:16:33

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Kristian Silseth 4:54:11 2 Jorge Castillo Montero 0:49:59 3 Don Sissons 1:02:43 4 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 1:58:47 5 Amadeo Deprit 2:08:24 6 Cliff Richmond 2:15:53 7 Don Mahnke 2:52:59 8 Mark White 3:17:29 9 Herman Quirynen 3:29:38 10 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 3:41:31 11 Heart Akerson 4:08:59 12 Jose Casla 4:18:49 13 Luis Uribeechevarria 5:08:02 14 Juan Abasolo 5:08:03

All categories combined stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deiber Esquivel 3:53:01 2 Benjamin Sonntag 0:08:32 3 Alex Grant 0:08:33 4 Jeremiah Bishop 0:08:45 5 Manuel Prado 0:09:53 6 Marc Traiter 7 Benjamin Bostrom 8 Heinz Zoerweg 0:22:41 9 Juan Ignacio Mendez 0:26:09 10 Cory Wallace 0:28:48 11 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 0:30:09 12 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 0:36:56 13 Roberto Heras 0:44:15 14 Bart Gillespie 0:46:39 15 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 0:48:34 16 Alban Figueroa 0:50:16 17 Ron Ellis 0:50:19 18 Santos Corea 0:50:47 19 Dax Jaikel 0:55:56 20 Edgar Zumbado 0:56:18 21 Allan St Pierre 0:59:25 22 John Bullens 0:59:27 23 Luis Diego Sibaja 1:00:18 24 Alexander Ramirez Vega 25 Ole Kristian Silseth 1:01:10 26 Carlos Arias Alvarado 1:01:25 27 Kris Janssens 1:04:28 28 Louise Kobin 1:05:29 29 Simon Tremblay 1:07:07 30 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 1:07:08 31 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 1:07:09 32 Adriana Rojas 1:08:49 33 Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano 1:10:44 34 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 1:12:34 35 Corey Scobie 1:13:28 36 Marc Seidel 1:13:53 37 Samuel De La Sotta 1:14:04 38 Sebastian Conejo 1:14:58 39 Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez 1:19:30 40 Allen Castro Alfaro 1:20:18 41 Justin Pokrivka 1:22:09 42 Zlatko Piskulich 1:23:49 43 Oscar Marin Jimenez 1:28:13 44 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 1:28:14 45 Tiziano Gortan 1:28:49 46 Alejandro Arias 1:28:59 47 Von Edwards 1:29:06 48 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 1:29:10 49 Warren Ellis 1:32:12 50 Randall Vargas 1:36:41 51 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 1:36:49 52 Chris Wieczorek 1:36:51 53 Carlo Mi Garcia D 1:37:04 54 Jose Santos Miranda 1:37:44 55 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 1:37:46 56 Patricio Javier Dias 1:39:49 57 Jose Pozuelo 1:39:50 58 Per Martin Gundersen 1:39:51 59 Tjeerd De Vries 1:40:19 60 Marcel Molendijk 1:40:20 61 Tom De Haan 1:40:21 62 Dean Hill 1:41:34 63 Jairo Garita Hernandez 1:42:35 64 Shawn Ruda 1:42:37 65 Iker Maiz 1:43:12 66 Federico Amador 1:45:20 67 Orion Orca Akerson 1:47:52 68 Francisco Alfaro Morales 1:48:19 69 Miguel Navarro Moral 1:50:50 70 Jorge Castillo Montero 1:51:09 71 Enrique Navas Pes 1:51:40 72 Fabricio Brenes Quiros 1:52:50 73 Daniel Muñiz 1:54:49 74 Darryl Mekechuk 1:54:50 75 Armando Dattoli 1:58:33 76 Allan Arguedas Varela 1:58:39 77 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara 1:59:47 78 Ron Castia Livermore 2:01:08 79 Marco Antonio Valverde Lara 2:01:58 80 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 2:02:58 81 Don Sissons 2:03:53 82 Arnoldo Loaiza 2:05:04 83 Eduardo Del Collado 2:06:34 84 Sebastian Linares 2:06:44 85 Adrian Solano Aguilar 2:07:28 86 Mike Kopec 2:09:22 87 Carlos Carranza Morales 2:14:13 88 Emma Smith / Trek 2:18:11 89 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 2:22:41 90 Klaus Rubensaal 2:22:42 91 Dan Mccarthy 2:25:37 92 Robert Stubbs 2:28:04 93 Kevin Curtis 2:29:22 94 Oscar Molina Solano 2:29:28 95 Svein Olaus Markestad 2:29:37 96 Ty Maynard Lang 2:29:53 97 Eduardo Uribe 98 Eduardo Solano Saenz 2:30:49 99 Ron Rell 2:32:03 100 Xavier Gazo German 2:35:54 101 Heidi Jo Clayton 2:36:48 102 Michael Thiele 103 Jeffrey Collins 2:37:47 104 Cory Smith 2:37:48 105 Kevin G Smith 2:38:14 106 Rodrigo Herrera 2:39:07 107 Bernardo Alfaro 2:40:02 108 Arnaldo Brenes Rojas 2:40:39 109 Yesennia Villalta Coto 110 Federico Escalante 2:41:44 111 Heiner Mora 2:42:13 112 Mauricio Pasos 2:45:04 113 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 114 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 2:47:28 115 Javier Guardia Astuaa 2:49:08 116 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 117 Arcadio Ramirez 2:50:33 118 Jonathan Chester 2:50:35 119 Max Araya Orozco 2:51:03 120 Henry Molina Vargas 2:52:02 121 Ronald Arias 2:52:49 122 Alvaro Quesada Loria 2:52:51 123 Jesus Rubio Garcia 2:55:19 124 Xabier Erdaide 2:55:20 125 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 2:59:11 126 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 2:59:57 127 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 128 Patricio Fernandez 129 Max Fishel 3:01:32 130 Svein Flornes 3:01:44 131 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 3:03:30 132 Wolfgang Bubhart 3:04:33 133 Andres Rivera 3:05:35 134 Pablo Velasquez 135 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 3:08:27 136 Amadeo Deprit 3:09:34 137 Myron Rodriguez 3:13:16 138 Christopher Seavell 3:13:17 139 Antonio Jara Benavides 3:14:39 140 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 3:15:43 141 Cliff Richmond 3:17:03 142 Sarah O'byrne 3:23:14 143 Patrice Vercamen 144 Bart Linders 145 Ron Spencer 146 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 3:29:48 147 Alexis Blanco Vargas 148 Javier Santana Bonilla 3:30:28 149 Roger Herrera 3:36:23 150 Alejandro Hinojos 151 Esteban Solano Moya 3:39:58 152 Ruth Cunningham 3:48:57 153 Don Mahnke 3:54:09 154 Allan Padilla Umaña 3:58:34 155 Rafael Mesen Solis 4:01:57 156 Andreas Wittmann 4:01:58 157 Alejandro Baccani 4:10:14 158 Esteban Mora Cyrman 4:12:43 159 Cristian Lara Herrera 160 John Tatum 4:12:48 161 Jeff Plank 162 Ricardo Sala 4:13:39 163 Leonardo Garita Calvo 4:16:22 164 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 4:18:19 165 Mark White 4:18:39 166 Butler Cricket 4:18:41 167 Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo 4:20:50 168 Herman Quirynen 4:30:48 169 Svend Paulsen 4:31:59 170 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 4:32:00 171 Jesper Gronnebaek 4:32:01 172 Alex Murray 4:32:02 173 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 4:34:29 174 Nikane Mallea 175 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 4:39:14 176 Philips Pessoa 4:39:15 177 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 4:42:41 178 Ed Cashin 4:50:25 179 Caroline Cashini 180 Michael Powers 4:53:19 181 Jesse Morton 5:07:14 182 Heart Akerson 5:10:09 183 Jose Casla 5:19:59 184 Arnoldo Broutin 6:05:06 185 Luis Uribeechevarria 6:09:12 186 Juan Abasolo 6:09:13

Men's General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado 13:32:27 2 Marc Traiter 0:06:49 3 Alex Grant 0:22:23 4 Jeremiah Bishop 0:22:34 5 Deiber Esquivel 0:26:57 6 Roberto Heras 0:50:16 7 Benjamin Sonntag 0:59:55 8 Juan Ignacio Mendez 1:12:17 9 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 1:35:59 10 Cory Wallace 1:37:48 11 Bart Gillespie 1:55:04 12 Alban Figueroa 2:05:09 13 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 2:19:38 14 Luis Diego Sibaja 2:37:20 15 Kris Janssens 2:47:04 16 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 4:05:12 17 Simon Tremblay 4:26:33 18 Samuel De La Sotta 4:38:50 19 Oscar Marin Jimenez 5:00:32 20 Sebastian Linares 5:20:16 21 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 5:32:03 22 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 5:37:07 23 Fabricio Brenes Quiros 5:37:26 24 Arnoldo Loaiza 5:49:00 25 Daniel Muñiz 7:01:00 26 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 7:08:40 27 Rodrigo Herrera 8:07:02 28 Sebastian Conejo 8:08:07 29 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 8:19:02 30 Jeffrey Collins 9:16:01 31 Andres Rivera 10:36:16 32 Pablo Velasquez 10:36:23 33 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 10:43:02 34 Antonio Jara Benavides 10:44:27 35 Allan Padilla Umaña 10:48:04 36 Alexis Blanco Vargas 10:59:52 37 Heiner Mora 11:05:32 38 Javier Santana Bonilla 11:14:55 39 Roger Herrera 11:22:00 40 Michael Powers 12:21:03 41 Rafael Mesen Solis 12:38:23 42 Arnoldo Broutin 14:48:47

Women's General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Rojas 17:04:05 2 Louise Kobin 0:04:53 3 Emma Smith 3:54:35 4 Yesennia Villalta Coto 5:04:31 5 Heidi Jo Clayton 6:08:33 6 Sarah O'byrne 7:54:42 7 Patrice Vercamen 8:35:47 8 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 9:09:48 9 Ruth Cunningham 10:25:06 10 Butler Cricket 10:42:19 11 Caroline Cashini 10:43:05 12 Nikane Mallea 10:48:35

Master A Men's Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Bostrom 14:00:39 2 Santos Corea 1:20:07 3 Edgar Zumbado 2:02:23 4 Dax Jaikel 3:07:31 5 Alexander Ramirez Vega 3:08:16 6 Allen Castro Alfaro 3:27:44 7 Ron Ellis 3:32:44 8 Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano 3:51:38 9 Marc Seidel 4:22:02 10 Corey Scobie 4:22:30 11 Jose Pozuelo 4:49:19 12 Warren Ellis 4:53:43 13 Von Edwards 5:10:59 14 Marco Antonio Valverde Lara 5:25:57 15 Zlatko Piskulich 5:26:20 16 Jose Santos Miranda 5:27:06 17 Iker Maiz 5:40:23 18 Justin Pokrivka 5:45:02 19 Carlo Mi Garcia D 6:00:45 20 Chris Wieczorek 6:07:02 21 Miguel Navarro Moral 6:12:22 22 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara 6:26:56 23 Orion Orca Akerson 6:30:11 24 Jairo Garita Hernandez 6:48:34 25 Allan Arguedas Varela 6:50:53 26 Alejandro Arias 7:13:23 27 Eduardo Solano Saenz 7:24:34 28 Myron Rodriguez 7:25:28 29 Cory Smith 7:26:30 30 Adrian Solano Aguilar 7:35:40 31 Svein Olaus Markestad 7:59:18 32 Kevin Curtis 8:04:01 33 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 8:19:06 34 Max Araya Orozco 8:27:27 35 Xavier Gazo German 8:29:27 36 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 8:34:42 37 Bernardo Alfaro 8:41:07 38 Alvaro Quesada Loria 8:41:08 39 Jonathan Chester 8:49:57 40 Henry Molina Vargas 8:54:53 41 Xabier Erdaide 8:54:58 42 Jesus Rubio Garcia 9:08:25 43 Svein Flornes 9:18:14 44 Ronald Arias 9:19:26 45 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 9:19:51 46 Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo 9:32:01 47 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 9:39:53 48 Esteban Solano Moya 10:12:12 49 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 10:57:26 50 Esteban Mora Cyrman 13:09:57 51 John Tatum 13:35:34 52 Ed Cashin 13:38:49 53 Philips Pessoa 13:40:00 54 Ricardo Sala 14:06:18 55 Svend Paulsen 14:09:02 56 Jesper Gronnebaek 14:09:05 57 Alex Murray 14:13:00 58 Cristian Lara Herrera 14:37:55 59 Jesse Morton 15:09:43

Master B Men's General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zoerweg 13:50:53 2 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 2:12:22 3 John Bullens 2:45:37 4 Allan St Pierre 2:55:47 5 Carlos Arias Alvarado 3:21:11 6 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 3:40:12 7 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 3:55:19 8 Randall Vargas 4:08:10 9 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 4:13:49 10 Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez 4:44:26 11 Shawn Ruda 5:18:02 12 Tom De Haan 5:18:15 13 Marcel Molendijk 5:18:16 14 Tjeerd De Vries 15 Francisco Alfaro Morales 5:24:59 16 Dean Hill 5:26:01 17 Per Martin Gundersen 5:40:06 18 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 5:46:49 19 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 6:00:50 20 Ron Castia Livermore 6:02:55 21 Patricio Javier Dias 6:10:12 22 Carlos Carranza Morales 6:10:48 23 Federico Amador 6:21:48 24 Tiziano Gortan 6:26:52 25 Ron Rell 7:07:45 26 Darryl Mekechuk 7:12:13 27 Klaus Rubensaal 7:29:01 28 Eduardo Del Collado 7:30:04 29 Oscar Molina Solano 7:32:59 30 Enrique Navas Pes 7:43:13 31 Ty Maynard Lang 7:58:31 32 Mauricio Pasos 7:58:46 33 Arnaldo Brenes Rojas 7:59:04 34 Arcadio Ramirez 8:12:59 35 Robert Stubbs 8:52:37 36 Javier Guardia Astuaa 8:54:27 37 Eduardo Uribe 8:55:59 38 Max Fishel 8:57:00 39 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 9:05:58 40 Mike Kopec 9:11:30 41 Dan Mccarthy 9:18:51 42 Armando Dattoli 10:12:03 43 Kevin G Smith 10:14:12 44 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 10:25:35 45 Michael Thiele 10:29:17 46 Christopher Seavell 10:40:44 47 Federico Escalante 10:46:40 48 Alejandro Baccani 10:47:17 49 Wolfgang Bubhart 11:25:12 50 Patricio Fernandez 11:35:37 51 Alejandro Hinojos 11:49:53 52 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 12:17:13 53 Bart Linders 12:41:14 54 Ron Spencer 12:50:51 55 Andreas Wittmann 13:15:12 56 Leonardo Garita Calvo 13:21:16 57 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 13:37:35 58 Jeff Plank 13:55:39 59 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 14:18:40

Veteran Men's General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Kristian Silseth 17:59:26 2 Jorge Castillo Montero 0:55:52 3 Don Sissons 1:33:27 4 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 4:37:30 5 Amadeo Deprit 6:32:35 6 Cliff Richmond 7:20:39 7 Don Mahnke 8:14:10 8 Mark White 9:38:43 9 Jose Casla 10:56:05 10 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 11:32:03 11 Herman Quirynen 12:18:17 12 Luis Uribeechevarria 13:40:43 13 Juan Abasolo 13:40:44 14 Heart Akerson 14:34:32