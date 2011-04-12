International Tour of Hellas past winners
Champions from 2002 to 2006
|2006
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Restaurants
|2005
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2004
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Capec
|2003
|Vassilis Anastopoulos (Gre) Gs3 Volsbank Ideal
|2002
|Fraser MacMaster (NZl) Volksbank-Ideal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy