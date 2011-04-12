Trending

Champions from 2002 to 2006

2006Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Restaurants
2005Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
2004Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Capec
2003Vassilis Anastopoulos (Gre) Gs3 Volsbank Ideal
2002Fraser MacMaster (NZl) Volksbank-Ideal

