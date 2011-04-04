Trending

Grand Prix de Dottignies past winners

Champions from 2002 to 2010

2010Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
2009Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
2008Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2007Giogia Bronzini (Ita)
2006Oenone Wood (Aus)
2005Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2004Olga Slyusareva (Rus)
2003Baukje Boedee (Ned)
2002A Cappelotto (Ita)

