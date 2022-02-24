O Gran Camiño 2022

Image 1 of 1 Magnus Cort (EF EasyPost) wins the opening stage of Gran Camino (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) was the winner of the first stage of the first edition of the O Gran Camiño, Spain's newest UCI stage race.

The four-stage event brings international racing back to Galicia after the disappearance of the Volta a Galicia.

A UCI 2.1-ranked race, the O Gran Camiño has attracted four WorldTour teams - EF-EasyPost, Movistar Team, Israel-Premier Tech and Cofidis part of the 18-team start list.

2022 O Gran Camiño teams

Atum General/Tavira

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

Burgos-BH

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Cofidis

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli

EF Education-EasyPost

Efapel Cycling

Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team

Equipo Kern Pharma

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Human Powered Health

Israel-Premier Tech

Manuela Fundación

Movistar Team

Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista

W52/FC Porto