O Gran Camiño 2022
Magnus Cort sprints to Gran Camiño opening stage victory
Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) was the winner of the first stage of the first edition of the O Gran Camiño, Spain's newest UCI stage race.
The four-stage event brings international racing back to Galicia after the disappearance of the Volta a Galicia.
A UCI 2.1-ranked race, the O Gran Camiño has attracted four WorldTour teams - EF-EasyPost, Movistar Team, Israel-Premier Tech and Cofidis part of the 18-team start list.
2022 O Gran Camiño teams
- Atum General/Tavira
- Bardiani CSF Faizane'
- Burgos-BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Cofidis
- Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Efapel Cycling
- Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Human Powered Health
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Manuela Fundación
- Movistar Team
- Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
- W52/FC Porto
