Chrono des Nations
|Date
|October 15, 2023
|Start location
|Les Herbiers, France
|Finish location
|Les Herbiers, France
|Distance - elite women
|27.23km
|Distance - elite men
|45.43km
|Previous edition
|2022 Chrono des Nations
|Previous winner - elite women
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned)
|Previous winner - elite men
|Stefan Küng (Sui)
A chance for the time trialists to shine at the yearly Chrono des Nations with a single-day individual race against the clock held annually in Les Herbiers, Vendée, France. In 2023, the races will take place on October 15.
The event includes competitions for junior, under 23, elite women and men's category, covering different distances, with elite women racing 27.23 km and the elite men race 45.43km.
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the last two editions while Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) claimed a crushing victory in 2022.
Chrono des Nations Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|Oct. 15, 2023
|Elite Women, 27km
|12:00 CET
|13:30 CET
|Oct. 15, 2023
|Elite Men, 45km
|14:20 CET
|16:33 CET
