Swipe to scroll horizontally {Race name} overview Date October 15, 2023 Start location Les Herbiers, France Finish location Les Herbiers, France Distance - elite women 27.23km Distance - elite men 45.43km Previous edition 2022 Chrono des Nations Previous winner - elite women Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Previous winner - elite men Stefan Küng (Sui)

A chance for the time trialists to shine at the yearly Chrono des Nations with a single-day individual race against the clock held annually in Les Herbiers, Vendée, France. In 2023, the races will take place on October 15.

The event includes competitions for junior, under 23, elite women and men's category, covering different distances, with elite women racing 27.23 km and the elite men race 45.43km.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the last two editions while Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) claimed a crushing victory in 2022.

Chrono des Nations Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time Oct. 15, 2023 Elite Women, 27km 12:00 CET 13:30 CET Oct. 15, 2023 Elite Men, 45km 14:20 CET 16:33 CET