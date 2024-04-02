Amstel Gold Race 2024

Amstel Gold Race overview
DateApril 14, 2024
Start locationMaastricht
Finish locationValkenburg
Distance255.2km
CategoryWorldTour
Previous edition2023 Amstel Gold Race
2024 winnerTom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock edges out Marc Hirschi to win Amstel Gold Race

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) edges out Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win 2024 Amstel Gold Race

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) edges out Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win 2024 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After coming close to victory the past years, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) outsprinted his late breakaway companions to win the 58th Amstel Gold Race. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was second and  Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease A Bike) took third in the four-man sprint. Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) was fourth.

In the final 10 kilometres, the four men distanced themselves from a key 12-rider rider group that escaped on the Eyserbosweg with 35km to go in the 255.2km race. 

Still feeling the after-effects of racing Paris-Roubaix, Pidcock made a few attacks but he was not able to go solo and had to brace himself for a sprint. 

Pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was caught out and missed the decisive move and crossed the line 11 seconds behind the winner in 22nd place.

Results

