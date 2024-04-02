Amstel Gold Race 2024
|Date
|April 14, 2024
|Start location
|Maastricht
|Finish location
|Valkenburg
|Distance
|255.2km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 Amstel Gold Race
|2024 winner
|Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers
Tom Pidcock edges out Marc Hirschi to win Amstel Gold Race
As it happened: Amstel Gold Race 2024
After coming close to victory the past years, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) outsprinted his late breakaway companions to win the 58th Amstel Gold Race. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) was second and Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease A Bike) took third in the four-man sprint. Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) was fourth.
In the final 10 kilometres, the four men distanced themselves from a key 12-rider rider group that escaped on the Eyserbosweg with 35km to go in the 255.2km race.
Still feeling the after-effects of racing Paris-Roubaix, Pidcock made a few attacks but he was not able to go solo and had to brace himself for a sprint.
Pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was caught out and missed the decisive move and crossed the line 11 seconds behind the winner in 22nd place.
Results
Data powered by FirstCycling
