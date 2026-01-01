X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys: Lucinda Brand secures 13th consecutive season victory in elite women's race

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) continued her dominant performances during this cyclo-cross season, winning X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys after leading the race from start to finish on Thursday.

All but sealing the series win, too, Brand crossed the line with her sixth win of the X2O Trofee series, 12 seconds ahead of Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and 1:30 ahead of Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto).

The riders lined up under wet and rainy conditions on New Year's Day at the X2O Trofee Baal-GP Sven Nys, with Jolanda Neff (Cannondale) off to a fast start, followed by Brand, Bäckstedt and Pieterse.

Brand quickly opened a gap and gained 20 seconds on Pieterse and 30 seconds on Bäckstedt by the start of the second of five laps.

Neff then led a chase group at over a minute down that also included Manon Bakker (Creland-Corendon) and Marion Norbert Riberolle (also Creland-Corendon), who finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Brand continued a flawless race of dominance to secure her 13th cyclo-cross victory in a row and 17th win of this season. She won the opening six rounds of the X2O Trofee series and has all but sewn up the series victory with two rounds to go at Lille-Krawatencross and Brussels, both in February.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling