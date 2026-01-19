'I had the legs to win today' – Canadian Sarah Van Dam disappointed with Tour Down Under fifth place on Visma-Lease a Bike debut

Sarah Van Dam racing up the Corkscrew climb on the final day of the Women's Tour Down Under

The big story on the final stage of the Women's Tour Down Under was undoubtedly Noemi Rüegg's triumph against a trio of UAE Team ADQ riders for the overall win, but behind the leaders, it was Canadian racer Sarah Van Dam who proved best of the rest.

The 24-year-old was making her debut for Visma-Lease a Bike after making the switch from Ceratizit over the winter, and rode a consistent three days, converting fifth places on the first day in Willunga and the finale to finish fifth overall.

On the final stage to Campbelltown, Van Dam reacted to an attack by UAE riders Mavi García and Paula Blasi before she was forced to drop back. The second time up the climb, she led the chase behind the leading quartet, and she'd eventually lead the group home to take fifth place, 12 seconds down.

In the end, fifth overall at 25 seconds down on Rüegg came as a strong start to Van Dam's time with Visma.

"I had the legs to win today, so I was a bit disappointed afterwards. I gave everything I had," Van Dam said after the final stage.

"On top of that, I was supported brilliantly by my teammates. They kept me well-positioned at the front and made sure I stayed cool and hydrated on this hot day. I started the first ascent of Corkscrew Road in a good position. After the increase in pace, I was at the front with the UAE Team ADQ duo. They played the team tactics well, which unfortunately meant I had to let them go.

"On the final climb, I was in the chasing group, but after all the efforts, I lacked the power to follow the decisive acceleration. It was the first time I was in a position where I could fight for overall victory.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Looking back on the past three days, I can only be proud of how we raced as a team. We learned a lot here and will take this experience into the next races."

Last year, Van Dam finished in 11th place in Australia before going on to take a third place at Itzulia and fifth at the Tour of Britain, as well as making her Tour de France Femmes debut.

An improved outing to start her 2026 campaign bodes well for the rest of the year, with Visma directeur sportif Jos van Emden saying the result is something to build on for the future.

"It's only logical that there was some disappointment after the finish. Sarah was in a very promising position for a long time with a view to overall victory," Van Emden said.

"Together with the team, she gave everything and over the past few days has shown that she can compete for the top places at this level. On challenging courses, Sarah is a tough competitor for many rivals, and that's something she can certainly build on for the future. All in all, we can be satisfied with how we presented ourselves in this race."