'I had the legs to win today' – Canadian Sarah Van Dam disappointed with Tour Down Under fifth place on Visma-Lease a Bike debut

'That's something she can certainly build on for the future' says Visma DS Van Emden

CAMPBELLTOWN, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah van Dam of Canada and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 10th Santos Women&amp;apos;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 3 a 126.5km stage from Norwood to Campbelltown / #UCIWWT / on January 19, 2026 in Campbelltown, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Sarah Van Dam racing up the Corkscrew climb on the final day of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

The big story on the final stage of the Women's Tour Down Under was undoubtedly Noemi Rüegg's triumph against a trio of UAE Team ADQ riders for the overall win, but behind the leaders, it was Canadian racer Sarah Van Dam who proved best of the rest.

The 24-year-old was making her debut for Visma-Lease a Bike after making the switch from Ceratizit over the winter, and rode a consistent three days, converting fifth places on the first day in Willunga and the finale to finish fifth overall.

On the final stage to Campbelltown, Van Dam reacted to an attack by UAE riders Mavi García and Paula Blasi before she was forced to drop back. The second time up the climb, she led the chase behind the leading quartet, and she'd eventually lead the group home to take fifth place, 12 seconds down.

In the end, fifth overall at 25 seconds down on Rüegg came as a strong start to Van Dam's time with Visma.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

