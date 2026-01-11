'I don't see it as pressure' – Nienke Vinke unfazed and aiming high in confirmation year on the road, but remains quiet about Picnic PostNL departure

Young Dutch rider targeting Ardennes Classics in 2026, with ultimate goal of a Grand Tour podium

DENIA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: Nienke Vinke of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime during the training camp of the Team SD Worx - Protime 2026 on December 12, 2025 in Denia, Spain.
Nienke Vinke will race in SD Worx-Protime colours until at least 2028 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Young Dutch talent Nienke Vinke is setting her sights on the Ardennes Classics in her first year with new team SD Worx-Protime, but with an eye on her ultimate goal of a Grand Tour podium as she starts 2026 as one of the peloton's future GC prospects.

Vinke, who is 21, finished ninth at the Vuelta Femenina and claimed the white jersey at the Tour de France Femmes in 2025, results that surely contributed to her mid-contract move from Picnic PostNL to SD Worx until at least 2028.

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Nienke Vinke of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France.

Vinke claimed the white jersey at the Tour de France Femmes last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her notable results at the Vuelta and Tour this year, a lot of attention is already on Vinke as a future GC talent, even if she underplayed how important it was to win the white jersey last August in France. Despite her protestations that the white jersey was just a byproduct of "getting the best out of myself", a classification victory at the sport's biggest race does put a rider on the radar.

"I don't really see it as a pressure, because the white jersey is not the most important thing in the race – in the end, you race to win," she said about the expectations on her shoulders going into 2026.

"I think especially in this team with really strong riders like Anna [van der Breggen] and Lotte [Kopecky] and all the other girls, it also takes a bit of pressure away, because there are so many girls that can finish it off. There's still pressure because you want to perform, but it's a different kind of pressure, I would say."

Vinke will still be in contention for youth competitions this year, but will focus on overall results.

"I'm not really thinking about that anymore, and also last year it was not really a goal," she said. "For this year, we want to win races, so the white jersey is not the goal."

Despite being the latest addition to a whole list of riders who had exited the Picnic PostNL set-up early, Vinke was positive about the three years she spent there, which acted a bridge between junior ranks and where she stands now as a possible GC contender.

"I went as a junior directly to DSM, so I think at this team I mostly learned about how to live as a pro cyclist because this was all new for me to live for the sport and that cycling is your number one. So that was a big change for me and at the beginning that cost a lot of energy," she said.

"So now I think in the last few years I got way more professional and I got used to longer distances, because in the junior races you do two hour races and now it's four hours. It was a big step but I feel like I got a lot of experience in these last three years and now I have a better feeling and idea about how I need to live as a pro."

However, that purpose has apparently been served, and she was clear that the reputation and strength of SD Worx is what she thinks is best for the next step of her career, as she hopes to move from potential talent to a real winner.

"I really like this team because they already have experience with the developing other young riders, a lot of riders improved a lot when they were in this team. And also because they have so many strong riders, I feel like that's really important because then you can learn from them. For me that's the most important thing and why I chose this team."

