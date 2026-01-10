Soudal-QuickStep riders interrupt training ride to help driver with stuck car – Video

The roads around Calpe and Alicante are awash with cyclists on training camps at this time of year, and that was a blessing for one car driver on Friday who found roadside assistance in the form of a professional cycling team.

A group of Soudal-QuickStep riders came to the aid of a stranded driver outside Calpe during their training ride on Friday, turning around to help push an older man's car back onto the road, after the driver had seemingly collided with a brick wall on a downhill bend.

A trio of videos that Yves Lampaert posted to Instagram show the lycra-clad riders all pushing the bonnet of the car to get the vehicle back onto the road, with the wheels spinning before finally finding traction again.

"Forza Wolfpack," Lampaert wrote, invoking the squad's self-branded team spirit. "We turned around to help to get this man on the road again!"

The group out on the ride appeared to include the Belgian teams Classics core, such as Lampaert, Paul Magnier, Laurenz Rex, Tim Merlier and Dylan van Baarle, with Lampaert joking that the successful push "probably wouldn't be possible with a bunch of climbers".

The riders loudly celebrated their first 'win' of the season, raising their arms and cheering as fellow professional team TotalEnergies rode past to witness the aftermath of the ad hoc breakdown assistance.

