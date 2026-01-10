Soudal-QuickStep riders interrupt training ride to help driver with stuck car – Video

Members of Belgian squad help push vehicle back onto road, joking that it 'probably wouldn't be possible with a bunch of climbers'

CALPE, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step (R) during the Team Soudal Quick-Step 2026, Media Day on January 08, 2026 in Calpe, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Soudal-QuickStep are currently training in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The roads around Calpe and Alicante are awash with cyclists on training camps at this time of year, and that was a blessing for one car driver on Friday who found roadside assistance in the form of a professional cycling team.

A group of Soudal-QuickStep riders came to the aid of a stranded driver outside Calpe during their training ride on Friday, turning around to help push an older man's car back onto the road, after the driver had seemingly collided with a brick wall on a downhill bend.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


