UCI clamps down on mid-contract rider transfers with threats of fines and suspensions

By
published

New UCI Arbitral Board to rule on requests while respecting employment laws

Cian Uijtdebroeks in the peloton
Cian Uijtdebroeks in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI have rewritten the rule book on rider transfers, threatening riders, teams and agents with fines and suspensions if they try to unilaterally break contracts and push through transfers. 

The new rules were apparently drafted after Cian Uijtdebroeks sparked a dispute with Bora-Hansgrohe, with the German team eventually agreeing to let the talented young Belgian join Visma-Lease a Bike.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.