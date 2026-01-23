'Turn the brain off and just follow them' – Sam Welsford regains the momentum at Tour Down Under as Ineos Grenadiers ushers him to winning position on stage 3

'I was thinking there's no chance' says Australian after he returns to top step of WorldTour podium after a year of absence

NAIRNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Stage winner Sam Welsford of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers reacts after the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 3 a 140.8km stage from Henley Beach to Nairne / #UCIWT / on January 23, 2026 in Nairne, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Sam Welsford (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates the win on stage 3 of the 2026 Santos Tour Down Under in Nairne (Image credit: Con Chronis / Getty Images)

Sam Welsford and Ineos Grenadiers may not have got the win they were looking for on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under, but that perhaps made the victory when it came all the more sweet, especially when on the run into the line, hope was fading as the Australian found himself sitting well back in the bunch with teammates Michał Kwiatkowski and Ben Swift.

"At 2km to go, I was on Kiwa and Swifty, and we were like 80th wheel. And I was thinking, 'There's no chance'," Welsford told reporters after the stage.

"So for me to come here and win on a day that did probably didn't really suit me on paper – still a sprint, but the hardest sprint day – I'm really happy with that."

