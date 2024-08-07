'This bronze is like a gold to me' – On fourth attempt Matthew Glaetzer finally gets his Team Sprint medal

Australia turns tables on France in bronze men's Team Sprint contest to make it to medal ceremony with Netherlands and Great Britain

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 06 Bronze medalist Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer of Team Australia pose on the podium after the Mens Team Sprint Finals on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at SaintQuentinenYvelines Velodrome on August 06 2024 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer with their bronze medals after the men's Team Sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

The heartbreak of fourth had become all too a familiar a feeling for Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer at the Olympic Games, after all he had lined up in the bronze medal showdown for the men's Team Sprint in London, Rio and Tokyo and then walked away empty-handed every time. Paris, however, was different. 

The Australian squad of Glaetzer, Matthew Richardson and Leigh Hoffman lined up at Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to take on the home town favourites of France, who had beat them to bronze in Tokyo, but this time they turned the tables. Australia claimed bronze and finally Glaetzer had the medal he had fought so hard for over the last 12 years, clinching it in what is expected to be his last Olympic Games.

