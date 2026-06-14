Paul Seixas abandons Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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Frenchman climbs into team car early on final stage

Decathlon CMA CGM Team&#039;s French rider Paul Seixas enters his team vehicle as he withdraws from the race on the 8th and final stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes cycling race (formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine), 120,1km between Beaufort and Plateau de Solaison, in the French Alps on June 14, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) has abandoned the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, pulling out early on the final stage.

The Frenchman had vowed to fight to the end after his remarkable show of resistance on Saturday, but it appears his injuries caught up with him.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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