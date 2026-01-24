'Stop riding at the front when Van der Poel and Pogačar are there' – Tiesj Benoot calls for riders to rethink tactics at the Classics

Versatile Belgian warns against 'racing for second' by helping the big stars

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tiesj Benoot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Classics specialist Tiesj Benoot has called for riders to stop "racing for second" and pacing on the front while superstars Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) are there to benefit from it.

One of the most versatile one-day racers in the peloton, Benoot has started 31 Monuments in his career and seen the tactics up close, mostly at the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia, where the Slovenian and Dutch rider have been dominant in recent memory.

"Now that Pogačar has started riding the Classics and Van der Poel has taken a big step, it's almost become a utopia for many riders. The Tour of Flanders is made so difficult that tactics no longer play a role. But something can happen to them, and of course, they don't ride everything."

But after making his move from Visma-Lease a Bike to the big-budget French team, just what can be done about Pogačar and Van der Poel? After all, Benoot is expected to be one of Decathlon's leaders in the effort against them this spring.

"We all have to stop riding at the front when Van der Poel and Pogačar are there," he said. "I don't understand that. In my opinion, that's racing for second place: if you even start helping them..."

He'll be hoping to put his own tactics into play between the E3 Saxo Classic and Liège this season, skipping the race where he scored the biggest win of his career, Strade Bianche, in favour of an altitude camp. Winless since Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2023 and after years riding as a superdomestique, Benoot has his eye on some glory for himself with his new team.

"I want to reach my level, but I'd also like to win a race. And if I do win a race, it'll be a great one – it has to click."

James Moultrie
