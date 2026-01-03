Lotto-Intermarché unveil 2026 look for WorldTour return following merger of Belgian squads

Following the conclusion of the team's long-running merger saga, which culminated in their squad announcements and ascension to the men's WorldTour late last year, Lotto-Intermarché have now unveiled the team's new kit for the 2026 season.

The new Lotto-Intermarché look draws heavily on Lotto's 2025 kit, with red as the main colour, accompanied by flashes of black around the jersey, black shorts, and white lettering throughout.

Belgian state lottery Lotto, which has been a title sponsor since the team's foundation in 1985, takes pride of place on the jersey, while the logos of other major sponsors and suppliers also remain, including Belgian energy card Caps, Spanish bike brand Orbea, and another Belgian company, kit manufacturer Vermarc.

The biggest changes to the Belgian team's look for the new season come as a result of the merger. The black and red logo of new co-title sponsor Intermarché features heavily, being placed on the front, rear, and side of the jersey.

Several other new minor sponsor logos are also visible, with Nippo and Wanty Gobert featuring after staying on board following the merger.

Lotto-Intermarché, whose top-level men's team will be led by Arnaud De Lie, Lennert Van Eetvelt, and Jarno Widar in 2026, announced the fresh look on Friday afternoon. The team referred to the merger in the kit announcement video on Instagram, stating, "Two stories. Two heritages. One new beginning. We're here."

A post shared by Lotto-Intermarché (@lotto.cyclingteam) A photo posted by on