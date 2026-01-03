Lotto-Intermarché unveil 2026 look for WorldTour return following merger of Belgian squads

'Two stories. Two heritages. One new beginning. We're here' team announces to ring in new year

Lotto-Intermarché 2026 kit unveil
Lotto-Intermarché unveil their 2026 kit (Image credit: Lotto-Intermarché)

Following the conclusion of the team's long-running merger saga, which culminated in their squad announcements and ascension to the men's WorldTour late last year, Lotto-Intermarché have now unveiled the team's new kit for the 2026 season.

The new Lotto-Intermarché look draws heavily on Lotto's 2025 kit, with red as the main colour, accompanied by flashes of black around the jersey, black shorts, and white lettering throughout.

The biggest changes to the Belgian team's look for the new season come as a result of the merger. The black and red logo of new co-title sponsor Intermarché features heavily, being placed on the front, rear, and side of the jersey.

Lotto-Intermarché, whose top-level men's team will be led by Arnaud De Lie, Lennert Van Eetvelt, and Jarno Widar in 2026, announced the fresh look on Friday afternoon. The team referred to the merger in the kit announcement video on Instagram, stating, "Two stories. Two heritages. One new beginning. We're here."

