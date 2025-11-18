Lidl-Trek racer Aleix Espargaró switches back to MotoGP for 2026

News
By published

'I thought I could be in both worlds, and that hasn't been the case' says Spaniard

GETXO - BILBAO, SPAIN - AUGUST 03: Aleix Espargaro of Spain and Team Lidl - Trek reacts after the 80th Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa 2025 a 172.2km one day race from Bilbao to Getxo on August 03, 2025 in Getxo - Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Aleix Espargaró at the Circuito de Getxo in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

MotoGP racer-turned-pro cyclist Aleix Espargaró is heading back to motorbikes in 2026 following a brief stint with Lidl-Trek.

The Spaniard joined the US team in an ambassador role last year while riding as a test rider for Honda during the MotoGP season. In the summer, he signed a deal with the team's development squad, Lidl-Trek Future Racing.

"I'm very happy about how this year has gone, completely changing my life and everything I did before," Espargaró said upon signing a contract with Lidl-Trek. "It's been amazing to be part of such a big team like Lidl-Trek. I've grown a lot as a cyclist and learned many things in these six months."

Espargaró managed to combine the two sports in 2025, but his bosses at Honda have asked him to choose between one or the other for 2026. In the end, MotoGP took precedent.

"[Team manager] Alberto Puig knew my passion for bicycles, but he told me that if I was at Honda, I had to be more focussed on motorcycles," Espargaró told AS.

Espargaró, who turned 36 in July, will not leave cycling behind for good, however. He'll continue to train with Lidl-Trek when he has time away from MotoGP racing.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.