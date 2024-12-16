Veteran MotoGP pilot 'swaps leather for lycra' with Lidl-Trek

Catalan 35-yea-old racer, Aleix Espargaró, joins WorldTour team in ambassador's role

Aleix Espargaró
Aleix Espargaró (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

MotoGP star Aleix Espargaró is set to join Lidl-Trek as an ambassador, the team announced on Monday, with the Catalan motorbike racer moving on from motorsport to cycling at the end of this year.

The move 'from leather to lycra', as the Lidl-Trek press release put it after the news first broke in Relevo last week, will enable Espargaró to attend various events with the team as well as 'promoting the sport to a wider audience.'

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.