Veteran MotoGP pilot 'swaps leather for lycra' with Lidl-Trek

MotoGP star Aleix Espargaró is set to join Lidl-Trek as an ambassador, the team announced on Monday, with the Catalan motorbike racer moving on from motorsport to cycling at the end of this year.

The move 'from leather to lycra', as the Lidl-Trek press release put it after the news first broke in Relevo last week, will enable Espargaró to attend various events with the team as well as 'promoting the sport to a wider audience.'

"I’m thrilled to join the Lidl-Trek family, which is home to some of the world’s best cyclists," said Espargaró, a long-term hardcore cycling fan, in the press statement.



"I’m excited to learn from some of the best cyclists and staff in the sport, push my limits, and share this special journey with fans."

"After a back injury forced me to give up running I turned to cycling for recovery and training. Over time, it became more than just preparation — it became my passion."

"Living in Andorra, I made friendships with many pro cyclists, which inspired me to train at a higher level.”

"Working with Aleix will be incredibly rewarding for us, and especially for our young riders," said Lidl-Trek General Manager Luca Guercilena.



"We know he is a strong, passionate cyclist, but he also brings different experiences and perspectives to the Team. He can help our younger athletes understand and handle the pressures that come with top-level competition."

"We can't wait to get started working with this racing legend."

According to MARCA, Espargaró has already raced in gravel and MTB, has done some tests at the team training camp in Denia, and there are hopes he will do some road events in the future.

He will not be racing with the WorldTour team, which already has the maximum of 30 riders permitted by the UCI on their 2025 roster. However, there are rumours he could ride as part of the Lidl-Trek Future Racing devo' squad, a possibility which may be clarified later this week at a press conference.

Espargaró is well known in the motor racing circuit, where he had a 20-year career before retiring at the end of this season, and has three MotoGP victories as well as 11 podium finishes in the speciality. Along with his new cycling career, he will reportedly continue doing some work as a test driver with Honda in 2025.