'I'm having surgery to stitch the tendon' - Davide Formolo sidelined for six weeks after teacup falls on big toe
'There's nothing you can do about it, life is strange sometimes' says Movistar rider
Davide Formolo is set to undergo surgery and a six-week recovery period after accidentally dropping a teacup on his big toe. The Movistar rider confirmed the delay to his winter training due to the injury on his Instagram stories on Tuesday.
"There's nothing you can do about it; life is strange sometimes. You ride about 30,000km a year with trucks brushing against your handlebars, as if it were normal, you dive downhill on wet roads like Valentino Rossi at Mugello..." he wrote.
"Then one evening, a teacup lands on your foot, causing a small cut, and you can no longer lift your big toe. So, tomorrow morning I'm having surgery to stitch the tendon, followed by a long rehabilitation period that will be at least six weeks of stopping..."
Formolo will undergo surgery to repair the tendon in his toe on Wednesday morning, and it is expected he will need up to six weeks, possibly longer, to recover before he can return to training.
The Italian all-rounder is starting his third season with Movistar and will miss a large portion of his winter training. Although last season he started racing at the AlUla Tour in January, he could be forced to start the 2026 racing season at a later date.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.