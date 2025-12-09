'I'm having surgery to stitch the tendon' - Davide Formolo sidelined for six weeks after teacup falls on big toe

'There's nothing you can do about it, life is strange sometimes' says Movistar rider

Davide Formolo is set to undergo surgery and a six-week recovery period after accidentally dropping a teacup on his big toe. The Movistar rider confirmed the delay to his winter training due to the injury on his Instagram stories on Tuesday.

"There's nothing you can do about it; life is strange sometimes. You ride about 30,000km a year with trucks brushing against your handlebars, as if it were normal, you dive downhill on wet roads like Valentino Rossi at Mugello..." he wrote.

