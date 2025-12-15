'I should have taken this opportunity' – Thibau Nys rues late crash in Namur battle with Mathieu van der Poel

Belgian sees rare opportunity to beat world champion slip through his grasp during World Cup duel

NAMUR, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 14: Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Baloise Glowi Lions competes during the 16th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Namur 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on December 14, 2025 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Thibau Nys leads Mathieu van der Poel during the UCI World Cup round at Namur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel hasn't lost a cyclocross race in almost two years; his most recent defeat came in Benidorm in late January 2024. However, Thibau Nys pushed him all the way in Namur on Sunday.

The Dutchman was making his season debut at the fourth round of this year's UCI World Cup, overcoming an early crash to eventually cross the line solo for the 110th victory of his career. Nys followed home in second, nine seconds down, two up on Michael Vanthourenhout.

Nys clung on, but a mistake on the final lap – a crash on a descent – saw him fall out of contention, leaving Van der Poel clear to race off for another victory.

