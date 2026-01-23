'I couldn't get out the performances and couldn't understand it' – Sam Bennett reveals off-season surgery to correct heart problem

News
By published

Irishman had suffered from heart palpitations and flutters prior to November procedure

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM - MARCH 02: Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale prior to the 77th Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 2025 a 196.9km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 02, 2025 in Kortrijk, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Sam Bennett underwent surgery to correct heart palpitations during the off-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett is starting a new phase of his career in 2026 following a switch to Pinarello-Q36.5, but his off-season hasn't all gone according to plan.

The 35-year-old made the transfer from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale over the winter, but a health scare has interrupted his off-season, though he's now on the road to recovery.

Bennett's road to recovery would last three months, though a setback – a bout of flu – in the New Year saw him off the bike and "at zero" for his new team's training camp.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.