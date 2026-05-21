Giro d'Italia stage 12 LIVE: A day for the sprinters or will the break succeed?

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The scene at the start earlier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap's growing still, now up to 1:30. That's likely to be too big for anybody who has missed this break to bridge up to it now.

The pace is off in the peloton and no more attacks are forthcoming. It looks like we might have our break of the day.

160KM TO GO Those five have 45 seconds on the peloton, while the counters behind have all been neutralised.

Tarozzi was the Bardiani rider, and he' joined the four leaders - Bais, Van der Lee, Geens and Juan Pedro López.

It's not over yet though - several more are trying attacks.

It's all bunched up at the front of the peloton again, but a Bardiani rider has managed to escape through the block.

A new group of four has gone up the road.

And now those 6 have been caught.

You might have thought the sprinters' teams would be happy with such a small group, but they're being chased down.

Those other three riders are Cavagna, Mifsud and Tarozzi.

The two chasers have caught Jacobs, along with 3 more riders

Jacobs is sill leading the race by himself, with Maestri and Dversnes Lavik chasing behind.

We're entering good territory to form a break now, as the road is going a little uphill.

Fredrik Dversnes Lavik is one of those riders, and he's bridged up to Maestri.

Already lots of other attacks have defied that attempted block and made new moves.

There was an attempt to block the road at the front of the peloton by teams not wanting anyone other than these two riders in the break, but that's very unlikely to happen on a route like today's.

He's marked though, and instead Maestri counter attacks.

UAE are in the mood again - Bjerg attacks out of the peloton.

The others have been caught, but Jacobs remains out front.

He's joined by Garcia Cortina, Maestri, and a Bardiani rider.

As was the case yesterday, Groupama begin the attacks with a move from Jacobs.

OFFICIAL START And they're off!

A second rider has also abandoned - Sjoerd Bax, who was so good in the time trial a couple of days ago when he finished fourth.

So brace yourself for another intense stage beginning once the flag drops!

While this is far from being as nailed-on a day for the breakaway as yesterday, there’s still likely to be multiple riders eager to get up the road from the start. They will, however, come up against sprinters’ team who will want a group of a manageable size, and one they believe they can bring back.

The riders have just been cheered off by the crowd assembled at Imperia for the unofficial start.

A reminder of what happened yesterday. It’s not implausible that Jhonatan Narváez might get into the break today to chase what would be a fourth stage win. He’s on a stunning hot streak at this Grand Tour, the kind that’s very rare for riders who are neither sprinters nor GC men. Giro d'Italia: Jhonatan Narváez outduels Enric Mas for victory on stage 11 as breakaway prevails

Sadly, one rider hasn’t made it to the start today - Lennert Van Eetvelt. The young Belgian had looked in promising form, but crashed yesterday and has been deemed unfit to continue the race.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many stages of this Giro d’Italia, today’s parcours is intriguingly balanced. There’s enough climbing to give attackers hope of surviving, but not enough to rule out a bunch sprint either.